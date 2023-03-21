Every TV Show, Movie, and Original Coming to Netflix This Week (March 20)

Spring has officially sprung, and to celebrate the start of a new season and hopefully warmer weather, Netflix is debuting a fresh slate of titles. This week, the streamer giant is set to add 10 new series and films to its streaming library, and all but one of them is a Netflix original series, film, or documentary! Netflix didn't waste any time in rolling out the fresh content, with new titles dropping Monday, when a new season of the Netflix Family title Gabby's Dollhouse debuted. The licensed film Carol also dropped. Throughout the week, the streamer is set to make even more additions, treating subscribers to everything from the Netflix Family title We Lost Our Human to a new season of Invisible City and even the new Netflix original documentary Waco: American Apocalypse. This week will also mark the start of a new season of Netflix's hit original dating series Love Is Blind. Season 4 is set to premiere on Friday, with new episodes dropping weekly. You can watch all of these titles and more by signing up for one of the streamer's four subscription plans – the basic with ads plan ($7 per month), the basic plan ($10 per month), the standard plan ($15.50 per month), and the premium plan ($20 per month). For those not quite ready to commit, you can get a taste of what Netflix has to offer by checking out the "Netflix Free Section," which includes a selection of some of the streamer's best originals for non-subscribers to check out. Keep scrolling to see everything set to be added to the streaming library this week, and don't forget to check out all of the titles that are set to leave before the end of the month!

'Gabby's Dollhouse: Season 7' Premiere Date: Monday, March 20

Type: Netflix Family

Synopsis: "The Gabby Cats are back with more cat-tastic fun! Gabby and her kitty friends go on a rainbow puzzle hunt and attend DJ Catips "Super Think Camp," solving riddles to earn super capes, a dress-up adventure leads Gabby excavate a glow-in-the-dark gem mine in the wild west, and even an pop up supply of paper cups turns into a crafty-riffic day! And in a meow-gical holiday moment, Gabby and Pandy decorate the dollhouse and help Santa Kitty and their Kitty reindeer save Christmas in Gabby's Dollhouse!"

'We Lost Our Human' Premiere Date: Tuesday, March 21

Type: Netflix Family

Synopsis: "An epic interactive comedy adventure about two pets who wake up one day to discover that every human on Earth has disappeared! Desperate to find their owner, Pud the Cat and Ham the Dog venture out into the world for the first time ever, and wind up on a wild trip through the universe. Discovering strange new worlds, bizarre creatures and general mayhem, this grumpy cat and overly-hyper dog soon realize that every choice they make has huge consequences and the journey to find their beloved owner is anything but ordinary."

'Invisible City: Season 2' Premiere Date: Wednesday, March 22

Type: Netflix Series

Synopsis: "After returning to life in sacred waters near Belém do Pará, Eric (Marco Pigossi) does everything to find his daughter, Luna (Manu Dieguez). And in that quest, he might discover her true nature."

'Waco: American Apocalypse' Premiere Date: Wednesday, March 22

Type: Netflix Documentary

Synopsis: "This immersive three-part Netflix documentary series is the definitive account of what happened in Waco, Texas in 1993 when cult leader David Koresh faced off against the federal government in a bloody 51-day siege. The conflict began with the biggest gunfight on American soil since the Civil War and ended with a fiery inferno captured live on national television. In between, it riveted TV viewers across the globe, becoming the biggest news story in the world. Released to coincide with the 30th anniversary of this national tragedy, the series is directed by acclaimed filmmaker Tiller Russell (Night Stalker) and features exclusive access to recently unearthed videotapes filmed inside the FBI Crisis Negotiation Unit, as well as raw news footage never released to the American public, and FBI recordings. It is driven by intimate and revealing interviews with people from all sides of the conflict, including one of David Koresh's spiritual wives, the last child released from the compound alive, a sniper from the FBI Hostage Rescue Team, the FBI Crisis Negotiation Unit Chief, the key journalists covering the story, as well as members of the ATF tactical team who watched their colleagues die in the shootout against members of the religious sect. Using cutting-edge visual technology, Waco: American Apocalypse plunges viewers inside the multifaceted clash between the Branch Davidians and federal law enforcement in an epic drama about God and guns in America."

'The Night Agent' Premiere Date: Thursday, March 23

Type: Netflix Series

Synopsis: "Based on the novel by Matthew Quirk, The Night Agent is a sophisticated, character-based, action-thriller centering on a low level FBI Agent who works in the basement of the White House, manning a phone that never rings -- until the night that it does, propelling him into a fast moving and dangerous conspiracy that ultimately leads all the way to the Oval Office."

What else is being added this week? Avail. 3/20/23

Carol Avail. 3/22/23

The Kingdom: Season 2 – NETFLIX SERIES Avail. 3/23/23

Johnny – NETFLIX FILM Avail. 3/24/23

Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga – NETFLIX FILM

Love Is Blind: Season 4 – NETFLIX SERIES (new episodes weekly)