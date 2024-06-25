Every TV Show, Movie, and Original Coming to Netflix This Week (June 24)

July may be a few days away, but before welcoming in the new month titles like Back to the Future, The Blind Side, Suits Season 9, and more, Netflix has a few more additions to make from its June 2024 content list. This week, the streamer is set to grow the streaming library by 13 new additions, and all but two of them are Netflix original series, movies, and documentaries.

Following the addition of Little Angel Volume 5 on Monday, Netflix will grow its documentary offerings on Tuesday with the addition of Kaulitz & Kaulitz, a "funny and intimate reality series" offering a glimpse into the lives of Tom and Bill Kaulitz. It will be followed on Wednesday with a new season of Worst Roommate Ever, the streamer's true crime docuseries about terrifying tales of roommates. Later in the week, subscribers will be able to press play on everything from Drawing Closer to Unicorn Academy Chapter 2, as well as new episodes of Love Is Blind: Brazil Season 4. This week will also see the streamer heading back to Point Place, Wisconsin for Season 2 of That '90s Show.

You can watch all of these titles and more by signing up for one of the streamer's three subscription plans – the basic with ads plan ($7 per month), the standard plan ($15.50 per month), and the premium plan ($20 per month). The latter three plans give subscribers access to the complete Netflix streaming library, but content availability is slightly limited on the Netflix with ads plan. Keep scrolling to see everything set to be added to the streaming library this week, and don't forget to check out all of the titles that are set to leave before the end of the month!