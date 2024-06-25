Every TV Show, Movie, and Original Coming to Netflix This Week (June 24)
New seasons of 'Worst Roommate Ever' and 'That '90s Show' drop on Netflix this week.
July may be a few days away, but before welcoming in the new month titles like Back to the Future, The Blind Side, Suits Season 9, and more, Netflix has a few more additions to make from its June 2024 content list. This week, the streamer is set to grow the streaming library by 13 new additions, and all but two of them are Netflix original series, movies, and documentaries.
Following the addition of Little Angel Volume 5 on Monday, Netflix will grow its documentary offerings on Tuesday with the addition of Kaulitz & Kaulitz, a "funny and intimate reality series" offering a glimpse into the lives of Tom and Bill Kaulitz. It will be followed on Wednesday with a new season of Worst Roommate Ever, the streamer's true crime docuseries about terrifying tales of roommates. Later in the week, subscribers will be able to press play on everything from Drawing Closer to Unicorn Academy Chapter 2, as well as new episodes of Love Is Blind: Brazil Season 4. This week will also see the streamer heading back to Point Place, Wisconsin for Season 2 of That '90s Show.
You can watch all of these titles and more by signing up for one of the streamer's three subscription plans – the basic with ads plan ($7 per month), the standard plan ($15.50 per month), and the premium plan ($20 per month). The latter three plans give subscribers access to the complete Netflix streaming library, but content availability is slightly limited on the Netflix with ads plan. Keep scrolling to see everything set to be added to the streaming library this week, and don't forget to check out all of the titles that are set to leave before the end of the month!
'Kaulitz & Kaulitz'
Premiere Date: Tuesday, June 25
Type: Netflix Documentary
Synopsis: "Twin brothers and superstars Tom and Bill Kaulitz offer a glimpse into their private lives in LA and Germany in this funny and intimate reality series."
'Worst Roommate Ever': Season 2
Premiere Date: Wednesday, June 26
Type: Netflix Documentary
Synopsis: "Worst Roommate Ever returns for season 2 and once again highlights harrowing tales of seemingly harmless roommates turning into real-life nightmares for their unsuspecting victims when their malevolent and sometimes violent intentions are revealed. These unsettling true stories chronicle the masked menace that can be lurking right down the hall."
'Drawing Closer'
Premiere Date: Thursday, June 27
Type: Netflix Film
Synopsis: "Diagnosed with a terminal heart disease, Akito faces the harsh reality of his limited time. Amidst his despair, he meets Haruna, who, despite living with a terminal illness herself, displays an unflinching courage towards death. As Akito, concealing his own illness, grows increasingly intrigued by Haruna, he grapples with a poignant question: Can he fall in love, knowing their time together is fleeting?"
'That '90s Show': Part 2
Premiere Date: Thursday, June 27
Type: Netflix Series
Synopsis: "It's 1996 and Leia Forman is back in Point Place for another summer of fun with her friends and grandparents, Kitty and Red. Leia and Jay are excited to be together again after nine months of long distance. But she's on edge since Jay still doesn't know she almost kissed Nate. Nate is concerned that his girlfriend, Nikki, doesn't know either. How long can they keep this secret? Turns out, not long at all. And when the truth finally comes out, relationships are threatened, friendships are at stake, and the summer is on the verge of ending before it even gets started."
'The Mole': Season 2
Premiere Date: Friday, June 28
Type: Netflix Series
Synopsis: "The Mole is an unpredictable, high-stakes competition series hosted by journalist Ari Shapiro. In this version, twelve players work together in challenges to add money to a pot that only one of them will win at the end. Among the players is one person who has secretly been designated "the Mole" and tasked with sabotaging the group's money-making efforts. In the end, one player will outlast their competition and expose the Mole to win the prize pot."
What else is being added this week?
Avail. 6/24/24
Little Angel: Volume 5
Avail. 6/26/24
Love Is Blind: Brazil: Season 4 (BR) – NETFLIX SERIES (new episodes)
Avail. 6/27/24
Unicorn Academy: Chapter 2 (CA) – NETFLIX FAMILY
Avail. 6/28/24
A Family Affair – NETFLIX FILM
Hoarders: Season 14
Òlòtūré: The Journey – NETFLIX SERIES
Owning Manhattan – NETFLIX SERIES
Savage Beauty: Season 2 – NETFLIX SERIES
What's leaving this week?
As June begins to wind to a close, Netflix is doing a bit of cleaning. In preparation of July's fresh arrivals, the streamer is giving three titles the boot this week.
Leaving 6/25/24
Dirty Grandpa
The Imitation Game
Leaving 6/28/24
Meg 2: The Trench
