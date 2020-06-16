Every TV Show, Movie, and Original Coming to Netflix This Week (June 15)

A new week at Netflix means new titles for the streaming service's millions of subscribers. With the last of this past weekend’s additions having already been stocked, the streamer is making even more room in the streaming library for the 19 new titles said to be added beginning on Monday. The new additions, which span a variety of genres, include a total of 13 Netflix original series, films, and specials. This week's new additions join dozens of others that have already been made this month. For Netflix, June has already proven to be a big one with the final episodes of both Fuller House and 13 Reasons Why having already dropped. Meanwhile, the streamer is still preparing to add dozens of other titles before the month is up. Keep scrolling to see everything set to be added to the streaming library this week, and don't forget to check out all of the titles that are set to leave before the end of the month!

'Mr. Iglesias: Part 2' Netflix is stocking yet another comedy promising plenty of laughs in its streaming library come Friday with the addition on Mr. Iglesias Season 2. Starring stand-up phenom Gabriel Iglesias, the series ollows a good-natured public high school history teacher who takes on the role of teaching gifted but misfit kids at his alma mater to save them from being "counseled out" by a bully bureaucrat Assistant Principal and to help them unlock their full potential. The multi-camera series also stars Jacob Vargas, Maggie Geha, Cree Cicchino, Richard Gant, Sherri Shepherd, Fabrizio Guido, and Oscar Nunez. Season 2 is set to start streaming on Wednesday, June 17. prevnext

'The Order: Season 2' Things are about get a lot darker on Netflix. On Thursday, June 18, the streaming giant will be stocking the second season of The Order, the horror drama show that explores the life of college student Jack Morton as he joins the secret society the Hermetic Order of the Blue Rose, learning magic and dark secrets as he enters an underground battle between werewolves and the dark arts. In Season 2, the Knights will, struggling to regain their memories stolen from them by The Order, will cray retribution as the lines between good and evil become even more obscure. Created by Dennis Heaton, The Order stars Jake Manley (Jack Morton), Sarah Grey (Alyssa Drake), Adam DiMarco (Randall Carpio), Katherine Isabelle (Vera Stone), Louriza Tronco (Gabrielle Dupres), Devery Jacobs (Lilith Bathory), and Thomas Elms (Hamish Duke). prevnext

'Babies: Part 2' Netflix is continuing to explore the miracle of the first full year of life and showing subscribers babies like they've never seen them before in Season 2 of its original documentary Babies. Filmed over the course of three years, the first season of the documentary followed 15 international families through their first year after birth and explores the incredible journey from newborn to toddler that everyone human embarks on. It featured special guests including Rebecca Spencer from UMASS, Amherst, Michael Georgieff, University of Minnesota, Professor Ruth Feldman, IDC, Herzliya, Israel, and Professor Susan Lynch, University of California, Season two will be available for streaming on Friday, June 19. prevnext

'Feel the Beat' Netflix will have viewers feeling the beat in its latest original film, Feel the Beat. Directed by Elissa Down and headed to the streaming service Friday, the film follows April, who, after failing to find success on Broadway, returns to her small hometown where she is recruited to help train a group of young ddancers to a major competition. The film stars Sofia Carson, Wolfgang Novogratz, Donna Lee Champlin, Rex Lee, Brandon Kyle Goodman, Lidya Jewett, Sadie Lapidus, Johanna Colón, Shaylee Mansfield, Shiloh Nelson, Justin Allan, Carina Battrick, Kai Zen, introducing Eva Hauge with Marissa Jaret Winokur, and Enrico Colantoni. prevnext

'The Politician: Season 2' Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, and Ian Brennan's star-studded Netflix original series The Politician is headed back for Season 2. Greenlit as a two season straight-to-series order back in February of 2018, the series follows the political aspirations of wealthy high school student Payton Hobart, who has known since the age of seven that he will one ady be President of the United States. Enrolled at Saint Sebastian High School, Payton will have to navigate the political landscape, get elected Student Body President, secure a spot at Harvard, and stay on his singular path to success to secure his dream. In Season 2, Payton will be ready to fight to unseat Senate Majority Leader Dede Standish in the New York State Senate race. Along with starring Ben Platt in the lead role, The Politician also stars Gwyneth Paltrow, Jessica Lange, Zoey Deutch, Laura Dreyfuss and several more. Guest stars include Bette Midler and Judith Light. prevnext

What else is being added this week? Avail. 6/15/2020:

Underdogs Avail 6/16/2020:

Baby Mama

Charlie St. Cloud

The Darkness

Frost/Nixon Avail. 6/17/2020:

An Evening with Beverly Luff Linn Avail 6/18/2020:

A Whisker Away — Netflix Film Avail. 6/19/2020:

Father Soldier Son — Netflix Documentary

Floor is Lava — Netflix Original

Lost Bullet — Netflix Film

Girls from Ipanema: Season 2 — Netflix Original

One Way to Tomorrow — Netflix Film

Rhyme Time Town — Netflix Family

Wasp Network — Netflix Film prevnext