Every TV Show, Movie, and Original Coming to Netflix This Week (June 12)

Netflix's streaming library is getting a fresh restock this week. Following the additions of titles like Mean Girls, 1984's Dune, and Netflix originals including the fourth and final season of Never Have I Ever, the streamer is bringing even more fresh content to subscribers this week when it rolls out 10 new to Netflix TV series and movies. When it comes to licensed content versus original content, this week's roundup is split down the middle. On the licensed titles side, Netflix is stocking everything from the first two seasons of Tom and Jerry Tales to Christopher Nolan's 2017 Oscar-winning historical war film Dunkirk, starring Harry Styles. Fionn Whitehead, Tom Glynn-Carney, and Jack Lowden. Netflix will also roll out five Netflix original titles, including an all new comedy title in Amy Schumer: Emergency Contact. Meanwhile, nature documentary lovers can binge Our Planet II. You can watch all of these titles and more by signing up for one of the streamer's four subscription plans – the basic with ads plan ($7 per month), the basic plan ($10 per month), the standard plan ($15.50 per month), and the premium plan ($20 per month). The latter three plans give subscribers access to the complete Netflix streaming library, but content availability is slightly limited on the Netflix with ads plan. Keep scrolling to see everything set to be added to the streaming library this week, and don't forget to check out all of the titles that are set to leave before the end of the month

'Amy Schumer: Emergency Contact (Photo: Elisabeth Caren/Netflix) Premiere Date: Tuesday, May 13

Type: Netflix Comedy

Synopsis: "In Amy Schumer's newest comedy special Emergency Contact, she delivers another hilariously relatable and uncensored commentary about her life."

'Our Planet II' Premiere Date: Wednesday, May 14

Type: Netflix Documentary

Synopsis: "From the Emmy Award-winning team behind Planet Earth and Our Planet comes Our Planet II. At any given moment on planet Earth, billions of animals are on the move. Captured with spectacular and innovative cinematography, Our Planet II unravels the mysteries of how and why animals migrate to reveal some of the most dramatic and compelling stories in the natural world."

'The Surrogacy' Premiere Date: Wednesday, May 14

Type: Netflix Series

Synopsis: "A woman rents her womb to a powerful family of Mexican business people to save her father's life. After her delivery, she wakes up in a hospital where she is given a baby who was born with a physical disability. Years later, her life will confront her again with that moment to discover the truth."

'Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King Premiere Date: Friday, June 16

Type: Netflix Anime

Synopsis: "The popular comic Black Clover, which has been published in Weekly Shonen Jump (Shueisha) and has sold over 17 million copies, will be made into a movie for the first time! The title will be Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King, and it will premiere on Netflix globally on March 31, 2023. The story of the movie will be an original story not depicted in the comics. The film will be supervised by Yūki Tabata, the author of the original manga, and will tell the story of the Wizard King, which was not revealed in the original manga. In a world where magic is everything, Asta, a boy who was born with no magic, aims to become the "Wizard King," to overcome adversity, prove his power, and keep his oath with his friends."

'Extraction 2' Premiere Date: Friday, June 16

Type: Netflix Film

Synopsis: "Back from the brink of death, highly skilled commando Tyler Rake takes on another dangerous mission: saving the imprisoned family of a ruthless gangster."

What else is being added this week? Avail. 6/12/23

Dunkirk

Tom and Jerry Tales: Seasons 1-2 Avail. 6/14/23

Forged in Fire: Season 8

Married at First Sight: Season 13 Avail. 6/15/23

Cold Case Files: Season 2