Every TV Show, Movie, and Original Coming to Netflix This Week (July 5)

The shelves in the Netflix streaming library are about to look a little fuller, because the streaming giant is adding more than a dozen new titles this week! With summer temperatures soaring, the streamer is helping subscribers catch a break from the rising temperatures by giving them plenty of excuses to remain inside – 21 excuses to be exact. This week, nearly two dozen new titles will be made available for streaming, with a whopping 17 being Netflix original series, films, and specials. The new additions are definitely something to get excited about, with Netflix kicking off the week on Monday with the premiere of its new original series You Are My Spring. The new additions will continue on Tuesday, when the streamer drops the second season of its comedy sketch special I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson. Then on Wednesday, the streamer will be paying homage to all pet lovers with a double whammy of furry additions – Cat People and Season 2 of Dogs. The momentum will continue throughout the remainder of the week with titles like Elize Matsunaga: Once Upon a Crime, the second installment of Netflix's Fear Street adaptation, and the final season of Aytpical. You can watch all of these titles and more by signing up for one of the streamer's three subscription plans – the basic plan ($8.99 per month), the standard plan ($13.99 per month), and the premium plan ($17.99 per month). For those not quite ready to commit, you can get a taste of what Netflix has to offer by checking out the "Netflix Free Section," which includes a selection of some of the streamer's best originals for non-subscribers to check out. Keep scrolling to see everything set to be added to the streaming library this week, and don't forget to check out all of the titles that are set to leave before the end of the month!

'I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson: Season 2' Former Saturday Night Live cast member and writer Tim Robinson is returning for round two of his Netflix sketch comedy series I Think You Should Leave. Initially debuting on the streaming platform back in 2019, the comedy special pokes fun at life’s most bizarre and mundane situations. It featured special guests including Robinson’s fellow SNL veterans Will Forte, Cecily Strong, Andy Samberg, and Vanessa Bayer, among several others. That hilarity will continue in Season 2, which is set for a Tuesday, July 6 release. prevnext

'Cat People' Netflix is paying homage to cats and their people. On Wednesday, June 7, the streamer is debuting its newest documentary, Cat People. The new original explores that relationship between people and cats through the lens of some of the most remarkable and surprising "cat people" in the world, all while "defying the negative stereotypes of what it means to be a cat person while revealing the fundamental truths of what it means to have deep bonds with these fiercely independent, mysterious creatures." prevnext

'Dogs: Season 2' This week isn't only for the felines in your life, because Netflix is doubling down on pet-friendly content with Season 2 of Dogs. Similar to Cat People, Dogs explores the tight bonds between humans and their canine companions. The new "intimate, heartwarming" episodes will explore the relationships between an astronaut, a priest, a military contractor, and the handler of a legendary university mascot and their beloved pooches. Season 2 of Dogs will be available for streaming on Wednesday. prevnext

'Fear Street Part 2: 1978' Just a week after welcoming subscribers to Shadyside, Ohio, Netflix is taking them back into the mysterious town with Part 2 of Fear Street. Based on the author R.L. Stein's book series of the same name, the film trilogy takes place in the fictional town of Shadyside, Ohio over the course of three different time periods: 1994, 1978, and 1666. In Part 2, 1978, a summer of fun is turned into a fight for survival after a killer's murder spree terrorizes Camp Nightwing. Fear Street Part 2: 1978 will be available for streaming on Friday, July 9. The third and final installment of the series will debut next week. prevnext

'How I Became a Superhero ' A lone wolf cop and a bright detective will have to team up to stop the spread of a narcotic in Netflix's new film How I Became a Superhero. Set for a Friday release, the film is set in 2021 Paris, where humans and superheroes coexist. However, when a mysterious drug which bestows super abilities to those who have none spreads in the city, Lieutenant Moreau and Schaltzmann must work together, along with two vigilante old-timers, to contain the spread. prevnext

What else is being added this week? Avail. 7/5/21:

You Are My Spring – NETFLIX SERIES Avail. 7/7/21:

Brick Mansions

The Mire: '97 – NETFLIX SERIES

The War Next-door – NETFLIX SERIES

Major Grom: Plague Doctor – NETFLIX FILM

This Little Love of Mine Avail. 7/8/21:

Elize Matsunaga: Once Upon a Crime – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Home Again

Midnight Sun

RESIDENT EVIL: Infinite Darkness – NETFLIX ANIME Avail. 7/9/21:

Atypical: Season 4 – NETFLIX SERIES

Biohackers: Season 2 – NETFLIX SERIES

The Cook of Castamar – NETFLIX SERIES

Last Summer – NETFLIX FILM

Lee Su-geun: The Sense Coach – NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

Virgin River: Season 3 – NETFLIX SERIES prevnext