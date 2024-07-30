Every TV Show, Movie, and Original Coming to Netflix This Week (July 29)

Dozens of new TV series and movies are coming to Netflix this week! Netflix is giving subscribers more than three dozen reasons to be excited for this week! As July comes to a close and August begins, 39 new titles will join the Netflix streaming library, including 12 Netflix originals. This week's streaming roundup includes titles from Netflix's July and August content lists, with the streamer set to end the month with the debut of two Netflix originals – the documentary Mountain Queen: The Summits of Lhakpa Sherpa and the hit series Unsolved Mysteries, which will be back for Season 4. The streamer will then kickstart August on Thursday with dozens of new titles, dropping favorite movies like The Next Karate Kid, Monster House, and six Child's Play films alongside originals including A Good Girl's Guide to Murder and Unstable Season 2. This week will also bring a new installment to the SpongeBob SquarePants library when Netflix premieres its original movie Saving Bikini Bottom: The Sandy Cheeks Movie on Friday. You can watch all of these titles and more by signing up for one of the streamer's three subscription plans – the basic with ads plan ($7 per month), the standard plan ($15.50 per month), and the premium plan ($20 per month). The latter three plans give subscribers access to the complete Netflix streaming library, but content availability is slightly limited on the Netflix with ads plan. Keep scrolling to see everything set to be added to the streaming library this week, and don't forget to check out all of the titles that are set to leave before the end of the month!

'Mountain Queen: The Summits of Lhakpa Sherpa' Premiere Date: Wednesday, July 31

Type: Netflix Documentary

Synopsis: "The first Nepali woman to summit and survive Mount Everest, Lhakpa Sherpa devoted her life to inspiring and empowering girls. Now a single mother working at a Whole Foods in Connecticut, she embarks on a dramatic return to the mountain, determined to redeem her life's purpose and inspire her own daughters."

'Unsolved Mysteries': Volume 4 Premiere Date: Wednesday, July 31

Type: Netflix Series

Synopsis: "The iconic and gripping series returns featuring more unexplained deaths, baffling disappearances, and bizarre paranormal activity. Unsolved Mysteries is from the creators of the original docuseries, Cosgrove/Meurer Productions, and 21 Laps Entertainment, the producers of Stranger Things."

'A Good Girl's Guide to Murder' Premiere Date: Thursday, Aug. 1

Type: Netflix Series

Synopsis: "Five years ago, schoolgirl Andie Bell was murdered by her boyfriend Sal Singh. Case closed. The police know he did it. Everyone in town knows he did it. But smart and single minded Pip Fitz-Amobi isn't so sure and she's determined to prove it. And if Sal Singh isn't a murderer and the real killer is still out there, how far will they go to keep Pip from the truth? Commissioned by the BBC, it will first premiere in the UK and Ireland on BBC Three and BBC iPlayer. The series is produced by Moonage Pictures, one of BBC Studios invested production labels, in co-production with ZDFneo and Netflix. The six-episode season, which is currently in post production, is adapted by Poppy Cogan and directed by Dolly Wells. A Good Girl's Guide To Murder is based on the hugely successful, New York Times bestselling mystery YA novel by Holly Jackson."

'Unstable': Season 2 Premiere Date: Thursday, Aug. 1

Type: Netflix Series

Synopsis: "In season two of Unstable, universally admired, eccentric, narcissist-adjacent biotech entrepreneur Ellis Dragon (Rob Lowe) lays out a series of challenges and mind games for his son Jackson (John Owen Lowe) to see if he has what it takes to succeed him as the heir to the Dragon empire, but does a newcomer have other ideas?"

'Saving Bikini Bottom: The Sandy Cheeks Movie' Premiere Date: Friday, Aug. 2

Type: Netflix Family

Synopsis: "When Bikini Bottom and all its denizens are suddenly scooped out of the ocean, Sandy Cheeks and SpongeBob SquarePants journey to Texas to save the town from a villainous plot."

What else is being added this week? Avail. 8/1

Bride of Chucky

Child's Play 2

Child's Play 3

Cult of Chucky

Curse of Chucky

Dr. Seuss' The Cat in the Hat

Dr. Seuss' The Lorax

Extreme Makeover: Home Edition: Batch 4

Fire Country: Season 1

Fury

Godzilla Minus One/Minus Color

Jack Reacher

Jack Reacher: Never Go Back

Monster House

Mr. Deeds

The Next Karate Kid

Not Another Teen Movie

Pawn Stars: Season 15

RED

RED 2

Room

Save the Last Dance

Seed of Chucky

The Spectacular Now

Tarot

White Chicks

World War Z

Borderless Fog (ID) -- NETFLIX FILM

From Me to You: Kimi ni Todoke: Season 3 (JP) -- NETFLIX ANIME

Love is Blind: Mexico (MX) -- NETFLIX SERIES (new episodes weekly)

Mon Laferte, te amo (CL) -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY Avail. 8/2

Modern Masters: SS Rajamouli (IN) -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Rebel Moon – Part One: Director's Cut -- NETFLIX FILM

Rebel Moon – Part Two: Director's Cut -- NETFLIX FILM