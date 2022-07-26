Every TV Show, Movie, and Original Coming to Netflix This Week (July 25)

July may be coming to an end, but Netflix still has plenty of new titles coming to its streaming library before the end of the month! After kicking off the month with dozens of awesome additions, the streamer is looking to close out July on a strong note, with a total of 21 new titles headed to the streaming library this week. The new additions began arriving on Monday and are set to continue rolling out through Friday. Of the new additions 19 are Netflix original series and films, including a new addition to the Street Food library and new seasons of Car Masters: Rust to Riches and Dream Home Makeover. This week will also see the debut of the by Martin Gero and Brendan Gall-created limited survival drama Keep Breathing, as well as an all-new addition to Netflix's anime collection. You can watch all of these titles and more by signing up for one of the streamer's three subscription plans – the basic plan ($10 per month), the standard plan ($15.50 per month), and the premium plan ($20 per month). For those not quite ready to commit, you can get a taste of what Netflix has to offer by checking out the "Netflix Free Section," which includes a selection of some of the streamer's best originals for non-subscribers to check out. Keep scrolling to see everything set to be added to the streaming library this week, and don't forget to check out all of the titles that are set to leave before the end of the month!

'Street Food: USA' Netflix is inviting subscribers to "embark on a cultural journey into street food across America" in the latest installment of its hit original documentary Street Food. After taking subscribers everywhere from Latin America to Asia, the series is traveling to the U.S. to "discover the inspiring stories of the people who create flavorful, unforgettable dishes." In Street Food: USA, Netflix will travel to visit Los Angeles, Portland, New York, New Orleans, Miami, and Oahu. The documentary, from the creators of Chef's Table, debuts on Tuesday, July 26. prevnext

'Car Masters: Rust to Riches: Season 4' Netflix is taking fans back into Gotham Garage for Season 4 of Car Masters: Rust to Riches. Produced by Mak Pictures, with Mark Kadin, Will Ehbrecht, Rob Hammersley, Michael Lutz, John Stokel, and Scott Popjes serving as executive producers, the series centers around Mark Towle and his team at Gotham Garage, who are dedicated to upgrading and trading sweet vintage vehicles, turning $1,000 into $100,000. In Season 4, set to premiere on Wednesday, July 27, Shawn will be revving up business for the garage all while Mark and the rest of the crew tackle a number of new projects, including a '57 Chevy and a rare Lincoln Zephyr. prevnext

'Dream Home Makeover: Season 3' Shea and Syd McGee are converting more houses into homes when Dream Home Makeover returns to Netflix following a nearly two-year break. The series, originally debuting on the platform back in October of 2019, follows interior designers Syd and Shea McGree as they tackle different home design projects with a variety of budgets in each 30-minute episode, all while embodying their motto: make life beautiful. In Season 3, the pair will tackle everything from a multimillion dollar estate in southern California to a gut renovation of a single-family home destroyed by a fire in Salt Lake City. Dream Home Makeover returns for its third season on Thursday. prevnext

'Keep Breathing' One woman will find herself in a fight for survival when drama limited series Keep Breathing crashes into the library on Thursday, July 28. Created by Martin Gero and Brendan Gall, the six-episode series stars Scream's Melissa Barrera as Liv, a razor-sharp attorney who finds herself battling the elements and personal demons when the small plane she is on crashes in the middle of the Canadian wilderness. The limited series also stars Jeff Wilbusch, Florencia Lozano, Juan Pablo Espinosa, and Austin Stowell. prevnext

'Case Closed: Zero's Tea Time' Netflix's anime catalogue is expanding this week with the addition of Case Closed: Zero's Tea Time. Scheduled to premiere on Friday, July 29 and acting as a spinoff of one of Japan's longest-running anime franchises, Detective Conan, Zero's Tea Time Rei Furuya, the triple agent of the National Police Agency Security Bureau Security Planning, Chiyoda Division. He is also known as famed detective Kogoro Mori's disciple, Toru Amuro, or Bourbon, a man clad in black. Toru Furuya reprises his role as the voice of Tooru Amuro for the series, with Mikiko Enomoto and Asako Dodo also part of the voice cast. prevnext

What else is being added this week? Avail. 7/25/22

Gabby's Dollhouse: Season 5 – NETFLIX FAMILY Avail. 7/26/22

August: Osage County

DI4RIES – NETFLIX SERIES

Shania Twain: Not Just a Girl

The Most Hated Man on the Internet – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Pipa – NETFLIX FILM

Rebelde: Season 2 – NETFLIX SERIES Avail. 7/28/22

A Cut Above – NETFLIX FILM

Another Self – NETFLIX SERIES

Oggy and the Cockroaches: Next Generation – NETFLIX FAMILY Avail. 7/29/22

The Beauty Queen of Jerusalem: Season 2 – NETFLIX SERIES

The Entitled – NETFLIX FILM

Fanático – NETFLIX SERIES

Purple Hearts – NETFLIX FILM

Rebel Cheer Squad: A Get Even Series – NETFLIX FAMILY

Uncoupled – NETFLIX SERIES prevnext