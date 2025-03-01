Hulu’s TV chart right now has just about something for everyone. Food competitions, intriguing dramas, reality TV guilty pleasures and true crime documentaries make up the top rankings right now.

Continue on to see the Hulu top TV show list as it currently stands on Saturday, March 1, 2025. (Trailers and official descriptions of each movie are included if you want to learn more about the films.)

Videos by PopCulture.com

5. Next Level Chef

Play video

Official Synopsis: “Chef Gordon Ramsay scours the country for the very best line cooks, home chefs, social media stars, food truck owners and everything in between, all competing against one another with the goal of finding the food world’s newest superstar. Joined by two elite names in the food world, chefs Nyesha Arrington and Richard Blais, Ramsay and his co-mentors leave no stone unturned, as they each recruit a group of talented chefs and take them under their wings. Ramsay and his friends attempt to bring out the very best in their cooks, as they all try to find “the one.”

4. The Rookie

Play video

Official Synopsis: “Starting over isn’t easy, especially for small-town guy John Nolan who, after a life-altering incident, is pursuing his dream of being an LAPD officer. As the force’s oldest rookie, he’s met with skepticism from some higher-ups who see him as just a walking midlife crisis. If he can’t keep up with the young cops and the criminals, he’ll be risking lives including his own. But if he can use his life experience, determination and sense of humor to give him an edge, he may just become a success in this new chapter of his life.”

3. Paradise

Play video

Official Synopsis: “A security service team gets assigned to safeguard a former

president.”

2. The Kardashians

Play video

Official Synopsis: “Just when you think life can’t get any faster in the Kardashian-Jenner family, they punch it into overdrive. From the big screen to baby bliss, the family continues to defy expectations in all their endeavors. Cameras roll as Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Kendall, and Kylie navigate contentious sister dynamics, all under the watchful eye of everyone’s favorite matriarch, Kris.”

1. Devil in the Family: The Fall of Ruby Franke

Play video

Official Synopsis: “When popular vlogger Ruby Franke is arrested for child abuse in August 2023, it quickly becomes one of the biggest trending stories in America. For years, the Frankes’ YouTube channel had documented a wholesome, happy family life, with nearly 3 million subscribers tuning in at its peak. But happy families are rarely what they seem. As the cracks began to show, the family turned to counselor Jodi Hildebrandt for guidance – and rapidly found themselves trapped in a nightmare.”