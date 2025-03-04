Disney+ Scraps ‘Princess and the Frog’ TV Show

Princess and the Frog fans won’t be getting the longform animated Disney+ series they were anticipating. The Hollywood Reporter exclusively reported that the streaming service is moving away from creating original longform content and shifting to shorter form projects. The sources note executives worked to re-envision the series in several ways but couldn’t come to an agreement. In the meantime, reportedly there’s a plan to do a shortform series in the future.

A spokesperson told the publication there will be some layoffs in its Vancouver studio as a result of this shift in business strategy. Plans for the Princess Tiana show were first announced in 2020. Anika Noni Rose was slated to reprise her role as the title character. The film debuted in 2009 to rave reviews, making history as it featured the first Black Disney Princess.

Despite this change, Tiana remains a main attraction for Walt Disney World. Last year, the Splash Mountain water attraction was revamped at both of Disney’s U.S. parks and transformed into Tiana’s Bayou Adventure. There’s also a large line of merchandise available for purchase in the parks. Actors from the film lent their voices and talents to the attraction for original music and storytelling.

When speaking with PopCulture.com on reprising her role as Mama Odie for the ride, actress Jenifer Lewis spoke on the significance of the attraction. She also her voice at an attraction in Disneyland for Cars, but says Tiana’s Bayou Adventure is special to her.

“Cars was one thing. I was very happy to do that role and working with the cast was amazing. And then having the cafe, which is in Disneyland, added another special element,” she said at the launch. “When we went to the premiere of the ride car, I walked into the cafe. I went, ‘Hey everybody, I’m Flo.’ And the guy said, a young guy, he went, ‘Ma’am, would you like a hamburger?’ He didn’t know me. It was so humbling. And so they took us, the cast, through the ride. And I heard my voice. I’m like, ‘Oh my God, I’m at Disneyland. My voice is in Disneyland. And it’s forever.”

Shortform shows, such as Bluey, which Disney+ licenses, have become popular on the streaming platform. It was the most watched show in the U.S. last year, per Nielsen. Past original shortform streaming projects for Disney+ include the Emmy-award winning Zootopia+ and Baymax! Series.