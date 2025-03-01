A controversial true crime documentary is in the Max top 5 as we kick off March. It joins an Oscar hopeful ahead of Sunday’s ceremony, in addition to one of the highlights of Jake Gyllenhaal’s filmography.

Continue on to see the Max top 5 movie list as it currently stands on Saturday, March. 1, 2025. (Trailers and official descriptions of each movie are included in case you want to learn more about the films.)

Videos by PopCulture.com

5. Who Is Luigi Mangione?

Play video

Official Synopsis: “Luigi Mangione’s success-driven life takes a radical detour amid accusations of killing an insurance CEO. Now, his secretive world snaps into focus.”

4. Flow

Play video

Official Synopsis: “Left homeless by a flood, a solitary kitty begins an unlikely adventure with a wide array of very different animals in this Oscar-nominated tale.”

3. End of Watch

Play video

Official Synopsis: “Two best-friend cops stationed in a high-crime section of South Central LA find themselves in the crosshairs of a drug cartel.”

2. Elevation

Play video

Official Synopsis: “Three years after creatures decimated humanity leaving survivors in the mountains, a father must venture below ‘The Line’ to save his son.”

1. The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim

Play video

Official Synopsis: “The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim tells the fate of the House of Helm Hammerhand, the legendary King of Rohan.”