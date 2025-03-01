It’s a new month, and there is a totally new Netflix top 5. All titles have been refreshed since last weekend’s top 5 list, so there are plenty of new options for fans. Thrillers, hard-hitting action and a silly animated hit rank among the top films currently on Netflix

Continue on to see the Netflix top 5 movie list as it currently stands on Saturday, March 1, 2025. (Trailers and official descriptions of each movie are included if you want to learn more about the films.)

5. Watcher

Official Synopsis: “Feeling isolated after moving to Bucharest for her husband’s job, an American woman suspects she’s being stalked – with a local serial killer at large.”

4. Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves

Official Synopsis: “A charming thief and a band of unlikely adventurers undertake an epic heist to retrieve a lost relic, but things go dangerously awry when they run afoul of the wrong people.”

3. Venom: The Last Dance

Official Synopsis: “Eddie and Venom are on the run. Hunted by both of their worlds and with the net closing in, the duo are forced into a devastating decision that will bring the curtains down on Venom and Eddie’s last dance.”

2. Counterattack (a.k.a. Counterstrike)

Official Synopsis: “When a hostage rescue mission creates a new enemy, Capt. Guerrero and his elite soldiers must face an ambush by a criminal group.”

1. Despicable Me 4

Official Synopsis: “The world’s favorite supervillain-turned-Anti-Villain-League-agent returns for a bold new era of Minions mayhem in Illumination’s Despicable Me 4. Gru, Lucy and their girls welcome a new member to the family-Gru Jr.-who is intent on tormenting his dad, as a new nemesis shows up and forces the family to go on the run.”