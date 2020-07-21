Every TV Show, Movie, and Original Coming to Netflix This Week (July 20)

A new week means new additions to Netflix's streaming library, and Netflix is pulling out all the punches. Beginning on Monday and continuing through the weekend, the streaming giant will be expanding its content catalogue by a total of 19 new titles, which join dozens of others already made throughout the month. The new additions join a handful of others already made throughout the month of February, and with 14 of the 19 new additions set to be Netflix originals, prove the streaming giant is keeping to its plans of putting extra focus on pushing out fresh original content throughout 2020. While the streamer had big ambitions at creating new content in 2019, those ambitions have seemingly skyrocketed for this year, with Variety reporting that Netflix will invest around $17.3 billion in content this year, which is up from around $15.3 billion in 2019. Keep scrolling to see everything set to be added to the streaming library this week, and don't forget to check out all of the titles that are set to leave before the end of the month!

'Ashley Garcia: Genius in Love' The universe of 15-and-a-half-year-old robotics genius, engineer, and rocket scientist Ashley Garcia is expanding with the debut of Ashley Garcia: Genius in Love. Set to drop on the streaming platform on Monday, July 20, the Netflix original series is set on the heels of the Fall Ball and finds Ashley continuing her California adventure, including the thrills and spills of teen romance. The upcoming series marks the second part of The Expanding Universe of Ashley Garcia, which follows the 15-and-a-half-year-old robotics engineer and rocket scientist after she moves across the country to live with her high school football coach uncle after she scores the chance to work with NASA. It is co-created by Mario Lopez and Speechless and Melissa & Joey producer Seth Kurland. It stars Paulina Chavez and Jencarlos Canela.

'How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast): Season 2' Netflix is giving subscribers another lesson on selling drugs online with the Season 2 debut of How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast). Starring Maximilian Mundt, Danilo Kamperidis, and Lena Klenke, the series tells the story of a nerdy teen who, in an attempt to win back his ex-girlfriend, begins to sell ecstasy online, building a drug empire from his bedroom in Leipzig. Season 2, set to be made available for streaming on Tuesday, July 21, will see Moritz and the MyDrugs crew ramping up their hustle as the online drug shop grows more successful and dangerous.

'Street Food: Latin America' This week, Netflix is setting out to make mouths water with the return of its food-center series Street Food. Originally debuting April of 2019, the series, from the creators of Chef's Table, takes subscribers to the streets of the most vibrant cities in the world, introducing them to the various street foods that make each city unique. While Season 1 focused on nine different countries across Asia, Season 2 will take viewers to Latin America, exploring the vibrant street food culture of Oaxaca, Mexico; Salvador, Brazil; Buenos Aires, Argentina; Lima, Peru; Bogota, Colombia; and La Paz, Bolivia. Street Food: Latin America will be available for streaming on Tuesday.

'Dragons: Rescue Riders: Secrets of the Songwing' Netflix's slate of content for children is expanding with the Friday, July 24 return of Dragons: Rescue Riders. The latest addition to the How to Train Your Dragon franchise, the animated children's series follows twins Dak and Leyla, who were raised by dragons and now spend their days along with their five best friend dragons rescuing other dragons and helping the people in their adopted town of Huttsgalor. In Dragons: Rescue Riders: Secrets of the Songwing, the Rescue Riders will have to work together to break the spell of a musical dragon whose oice hypnotizes the dragons and people of Huttsgalor.

'The Kissing Booth 2' A fan-favorite Netflix original romcom is coming back for more. On Friday, the highly anticipated The Kissing Booth 2 is set to debut. The first film, which debuted to much fanfare in 2018, followed 16-year-old Elle Evans who, after having never been kissed, ends up in a kissing booth with her long-time crush, Flynn. Suddenly finding herself in a forbidden romance as Flynn is her best friend's brother, Elle discovers the ups and downs of relationships. The sequel film will find Elle, now a high school senior, juggling a long-distance relationship, college apps, and a new friendship that has the potential to change everything. It stars Joey King, Jacob Elordi, Joel Courtney, Taylor Zakhar Perez, and Maisie Richardson-Sellers.

What else is being added this week? Avail. 7/21/20:

Ip Man 4: The Finale

Jack Whitehall: I'm Only Joking – NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL Avail. 7/22/20:

61

Fear City: New York vs The Mafia – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Love on the Spectrum – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Norsemen: Season 3 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Remix: Hip Hop X Fashion

Signs – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Spotlight Avail. 7/23/20:

The Larva Island Movie – NETFLIX FAMILY Avail. 7/24/20:

¡A cantar! (Sing On! Spain) – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Animal Crackers – NETFLIX FILM

In the Dark: Season 2

Ofrenda a la tormenta – NETFLIX FILM