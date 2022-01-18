Every TV Show, Movie, and Original Coming to Netflix This Week (January 17)

Netflix subscribers searching the streaming library for a new title to watch will be treated to a long list of new additions. This week, the streaming giant will be expanding its content catalogue with 16 new additions. The new batch of incoming titles include 13 Netflix originals as the streamer continues to push for the expansion of its original programming, which has been credited for the recent subscription price hike.

Included in this week’s round of additions are several titles perfect for the entire family, including a new addition to the Mighty Express library. Netflix is also gearing up to take subscribers taste buds on a journey with the debut of its newest original series Heavenly Bites: Mexico. Meanwhile, subscribers can also expect to be treated to the return of two fan-favorite series – Netflix original reality series Too Hot to Handle and Ozark, which will debut the first part of its final season on Friday.

For those not quite ready to commit, you can get a taste of what Netflix has to offer by checking out the "Netflix Free Section," which includes a selection of some of the streamer's best originals for non-subscribers to check out.

‘Mighty Express: Train Trouble’

Tiny engine Flicker will have to save the day in Mighty Express: Train Trouble. Arriving in the streaming library on Tuesday, Jan. 8, the Netflix Family title follows Flicker as he works to flex his skills on the tracks to rescue his friends and save the day after a sneaky duo has tricked the trains and taken over Mission Station. The Netflix original title is part of the larger Mighty Express library, a compilation of animated children’s titles that is set in the fictional town of Tracksville and follows a team of Mighty Express trains and their kid friends who overcome trouble on the tracks.

‘Heavenly Bites: Mexico’

Netflix is writing “a visual poem” to the cuisine of Mexico in its new mouth-watering food-focused documentary Heavenly Bites: Mexico. Set to debut on the streaming platform on Wednesday, Jan. 19, the Netflix original title is a food extravaganza celebrating Mexican’s culinary ingenuity and the quirky and delicious flavors that are worth the stomach aches. According to the streamer, the documentary is “an ode to those things that we are willing to eat no matter how out of control the recipe gets.”

‘Too Hot to Handle: Season 3’

Netflix is headed back to paradise for the third outing of its hit reality series Too Hot to Handle. The Netflix original series brings single men and women together in a stunning tropical locale, but there’s a major catch: if they want to win the $100,000 grand prize during what could easily descend into the most exotic and erotic summer of their lives, they have to forgo all things romantic and sensual, including kissing and sex. If they give in to temptation, the prize money drops. Too Hot to Handle Season 3 premieres on Wednesday.

‘Munich – The Edge of War’

After debuting at the London Film Festival in 2021, Netflix’s WWII thriller Munich: The Edge Of War is headed to the streaming platform this week! Based on Robert Harris’ international bestseller of the same name, the film is set in the autumn of 1938, a time when Europe stands on the brink of war. With Adolf Hitler preparing to invade Czechoslovakia and Neville Chamberlain’s government seeking a peaceful solution, British civil servant Hugh Legat and German diplomat Paul von Hartmann conspire to prevent war in Europe. Munich: The Edge Of War, set to be made available for streaming on Friday, Jan. 21, is directed by Christian Schwochow and stars Jeremy Irons, George MacKay, Jannis Niewöhner, Sandra Hüller, Liv Lisa Fries, August Diehl, Jessica Brown Findlay, Anjli Mohindra, and Ulrich Matthes.

‘Ozark: Season 4 Part 1’

The Byrdes are going out with a bang! The first part of the fourth and final season of Netflix’s acclaimed drama Ozark heads to the streamer on Friday. Originally premiering in 2017, the Bill Dubuque and Mark Williams-created series follows the Byrde family – financial planner Marty, his wife Wendy, and they two teenage children. After a money-laundering scheme goes wrong, the family moves from Chicago to a summer resort community in the Ozarks, the show documenting their dangerous criminal enterprise. In the first part of Season 4, “freedom from the cartel is seemingly within reach, but fraying familial bonds may prove to be the Byrdes’ ultimate undoing.”

What else is being added this week?

Avail. 1/17/22:

After We Fell

Avail. 1/19/22:

El marginal: Season 4 – NETFLIX SERIES

Juanpis González – The Series – NETFLIX SERIES

The Puppet Master: Hunting the Ultimate Conman – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Avail. 1/20/22:

Midnight Asia: Eat · Dance · Dream – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

The Royal Treatment – NETFLIX FILM

Avail. 1/21/22:

American Boogeywoman

My Father’s Violin – NETFLIX FILM

Pokémon Master Journeys: The Series: Part 2 – NETFLIX FAMILY

Summer Heat – NETFLIX SERIES

That Girl Lay Lay

What’s leaving?

After saying goodbye to the entire Twilight film series over the weekend, Netflix is continuing to count its losses this week. On Monday, two titles – The Bling Ring and Homefront – left the streaming library. On Friday, the first two seasons of The Shannara Chronicles are set to leave. They were the latest exits of 2022, and are set to be followed by several more before the end of January.

Leaving 1/31/22:

Bleach: The Entry

Bleach: The Rescue

Bleach: The Substitute

Cloud Atlas

The General’s Daughter

My Girl 2

My Little Pony: Friendship Is Magic: Seasons 1-8

Mystic River

Shutter Island