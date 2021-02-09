Every TV Show, Movie, and Original Coming to Netflix This Week (February 8)

Monday may have marked the start of a new school and work week, but that doesn’t mean there isn't anything to look forward to. While the workweek may have people dragging their feet and looking ahead to the weekend, Netflix is giving subscribers just the pick-me-up they need in the form of several new titles headed to the streaming giant this week.

The new additions officially began dropping in the streaming library on Monday, with a total of 15 new titles set to be added by the end of Friday. These titles including a whopping 11 Netflix original series, film, and documentaries, including several highly-anticipated ones that will have subscribers wanting to press play as soon as they are available for streaming. Some of this week's titles include the streamer’s latest true crime documentary, Crime Scene: The Vanishing at the Cecil Hotel, as well as the final installment of the To All the Boys trilogy, To All The Boys: Always and Forever. These additions come on the heels of several made over the weekend and mark just the latest to drop from Netflix's full February 2021 lineup, which can be viewed by clicking here.

Keep scrolling to see everything set to be added to the streaming library this week, and don't forget to check out all of the titles that are set to leave before the end of the month!