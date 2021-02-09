Every TV Show, Movie, and Original Coming to Netflix This Week (February 8)
Monday may have marked the start of a new school and work week, but that doesn’t mean there isn't anything to look forward to. While the workweek may have people dragging their feet and looking ahead to the weekend, Netflix is giving subscribers just the pick-me-up they need in the form of several new titles headed to the streaming giant this week.
The new additions officially began dropping in the streaming library on Monday, with a total of 15 new titles set to be added by the end of Friday. These titles including a whopping 11 Netflix original series, film, and documentaries, including several highly-anticipated ones that will have subscribers wanting to press play as soon as they are available for streaming. Some of this week's titles include the streamer’s latest true crime documentary, Crime Scene: The Vanishing at the Cecil Hotel, as well as the final installment of the To All the Boys trilogy, To All The Boys: Always and Forever. These additions come on the heels of several made over the weekend and mark just the latest to drop from Netflix's full February 2021 lineup, which can be viewed by clicking here.
Keep scrolling to see everything set to be added to the streaming library this week, and don't forget to check out all of the titles that are set to leave before the end of the month!
'Crime Scene: The Vanishing at the Cecil Hotel'
Netflix giving subscribers yet another mystery in its new documentary, Crime Scene: The Vanishing at the Cecil Hotel.The dark and gritty four-part series, the streamer's latest true crime addition, welcomes viewers into the Cecile Hotel, the Downtown Los Angeles location that has been linked to some of the city's most notorious activity and is known to some as "LA's deadliest hotel." While the Cecil Hotel is home to numerous untimely deaths and has even housed serial killers, the latest chapter in its history involves the mysterious death of college student Elisa Lam, who, in 2013, was found dead inside a water tank on the roof of the hotel. Set to debut on Wednesday, February 10, The Vanishing at the Cecil Hotel unravels Lam's disappearance and death and offers "a chilling and captivating lens into one of LA's most nefarious settings." It marks the first installment in what is to become a true crime anthology series.
'The Misadventures of Hedi and Cokeman'
Along with true crime, Wednesday will also bring a brand new Netflix original film. The Misadventures of Hedi and Cokeman is a comedy based on the webseries of the same name and follows two dysfunctional dealers in Paris who use family ties to try to boost their small drug business.
'Nadiya Bakes'
Great British Baking Show champ Nadiya Hussain is showing off her delectable treats on Friday with the debut of her latest Netflix original series, Nadiya Bakes. Debuting on the platform a year after her cooking series Nadiya's Time to Eat, Hussain's new series invites subscribers into her kitchen, where she bakes up everything from delightful cakes to heavenly bread pops.
'To All The Boys: Always And Forever'
Just in time for Valentine's Day, Netflix is bringing an extra dose of teen romance with the premiere of the highly-anticipated film, To All The Boys: Always and Forever. Three years after splashing onto the screen and becoming a major hit, Lara Jean Covey's story is coming to a close, with the final installment of the beloved film franchise, which is based on Jenny Han's novels, finding Lara Jean embarking on two life-changing trips that will force her to reimagine what life after graduation looks like. The Lana Condor, Noah Centineo-led franchise comes to a close on Friday.
What else is being added this week?
Avail. 2/8/21:
iCarly: Seasons 1-2
War Dogs (2016)
Avail. 2/10/21:
The World We Make (2019)
Avail. 2/11/21:
Capitani – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Layla Majnun – NETFLIX FILM
Middle of Nowhere (2012)
Red Dot – NETFLIX FILM
Squared Love – NETFLIX FILM
Avail. 2/12/21:
Buried by the Bernards – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Hate by Dani Rovira – NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
Xico's Journey – NETFLIX FAMILY
What's leaving this week?
While all of these new additions thankfully don’t come with much of a loss – 2017's A Bad Mom's Christmas departs on Wednesday and 2010's The Other Guys leaves Thursday – Netflix subscribers should brace for a multitude of losses to come throughout the month. Just like most months, February will see a clean of house of sorts, with the streamer making room for new additions by saying goodbye to several others, including the below listed titles.
Leaving 2/14/21:
Alone in Berlin (2016)
Hostiles (2017)
Leaving 2/16/21:
Brave Miss World: Collection 1
Leaving 2/19/21:
Bates Motel: Seasons 1-5
Leaving 2/20/21:
A Haunted House (2013)
Leaving 2/21/21:
Trespass Against Us (2016)