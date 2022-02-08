Every TV Show, Movie, and Original Coming to Netflix This Week (February 7)

The Netflix streaming library is about to look a little more stocked thanks to a new round of titles being added this week. After welcoming a list of new titles over the weekend, and briefly pressing pause on Monday, Netflix on Tuesday is set to continue stocking titles from its expansive February 2022 content list, with a total of 19 new titles arriving this week. The new additions include 18 Netflix originals, like Love is Blind Season 2, a second season of the true crime series Catching Killers, and even a new season of Netflix’s hit animated series Disenchantment.

For those not quite ready to commit, you can get a taste of what Netflix has to offer by checking out the "Netflix Free Section," which includes a selection of some of the streamer's best originals for non-subscribers to check out. Keep scrolling to see everything set to be added to the streaming library this week, and don't forget to check out all of the titles that are set to leave before the end of the month!

‘Love is Blind Japan’

Netflix is continuing to test the theory that love really can be blind. The streaming giant is taking its hit experimental reality dating show across the seas for the Tuesday, Feb. 8 premiere of Love is Blind Japan. Just like the American version, the series follows singles as they date, but there is a major catch: the singles meet in “pods” and are unable to meet face-to-face until they decided to get married. This marks the third iteration of the series, with Netflix having also debuted Love is Blind Brazil in 2021. New episodes air weekly.

‘Catching Killers: Season 2’

Netflix is expanding its true crime library yet again! Just three months after its debut, the much-buzzed about docuseries Catching Killers is set to return for its second outing. Rather than focusing on the killers themselves and the heinous crimes they committed, the series focuses on the investigators who apprehended and helped incarcerate some of the world’s most violent killers. In the show, the investigators “reveal the harrowing, chilling details of their extraordinary efforts.” After highlighting the investigations into the Green River Killer, the Aileen Wuornos case, and the Happy Face Killer case throughout its four-episode first season, Season 2, set to premiere on Wednesday, Feb. 9, will examine the cases of the BTK Killer and other notoriously brutal murderers.

‘Disenchantment: Part 4’

https://youtu.be/M47YkrfjrXQ

Matt Groening’s mega-popular animated series Disenchantment is returning for part 3 on Friday. The series, which first debuted on the streaming giant in August of 2018 and was renewed through Season 4 in October of that year, follows the misadventures of Bean, a hard-drinking princess, her feisty elf companion Elfo, and Luci, a personal demon, in the crumbling, magical, medieval kingdom of Dreamland. In Season 4, the trio will find themselves on personal journeys that will ultimately tie in to the kingdom’s fate. Disenchantment features the voice talents of Abbi Jacobson (“Bean”), Eric Andre (“Luci”) and Nat Faxon (“Elfo”) along with John DiMaggio, Billy West, Maurice LaMarche, Tress MacNeille, David Herman, Matt Berry, Jeny Batten, Rich Fulcher, Noel Fielding, and Lucy Montgomery.

‘Inventing Anna’

A new series lands in the Shondaland library on Friday, Jan. 11 with the debut of Netflix’s highly-anticipated series Inventing Anna, a new miniseries created and produced by Shonda Rhimes. Based on a true story and inspired by the New York Magazine article “How Anna Delvey Tricked New York’s Party People” by Jessica Pressler, the series follows Vivian, a reporter who digs into how Anna Delvey convinced New York’s elite she was a German heiress and attempts to uncover who Anna really is. Throughout her investigation and as Anna awaits trial, the two form “a dark, funny love-hate bond.” The series stars Julia Garner, Anna Chlumsky, Katie Lowes and Jeff Perry, Arian Moayed, Alexis Floyd, Anders Holm, Anna Deavere Smith, Terry Kinney, and Laverne Cox.

‘Tall Girl 2’

Netflix’s follow-up to the 2019 coming-of-age story Tall Girl hits the streaming library this weekend.The film series centers around Jodi, the tallest girl in school who has been slouching her way through life due to the insecurities and bullying surrounding her height. After overcoming those insecurities in the 2019 debut film, Jodi is no longer just the “tall girl” in Tall Girl 2, but rather she’s popular, confident, has a boyfriend, and just booked the lead role in this year’s school musical. But her insecurities will bubble just beneath the surface as Jodi deals with the pressure of her newfound popularity and her relationships are tested, forcing Jodi to realize that “standing tall was only just the beginning.” Available for streaming beginning Friday, Tall Girl 2 stars Ava Michelle, Sabrina Carpenter, Griffin Gluck, and Steve Zahn.

What else is being added this week?

Avail. 2/8/22

Child of Kamiari Month – NETFLIX ANIME

Ms. Pat: Y’all Wanna Hear Something Crazy? – NETFLIX COMEDY

Avail. 2/9/22

Ideias à Venda – NETFLIX SERIES

Only Jokes Allowed – NETFLIX COMEDY

The Privilege – NETFLIX FILM

Avail. 2/10/22

Into the Wind – NETFLIX FILM

St. Vincent

Until Life Do Us Part – NETFLIX SERIES

Avail. 2/11/22

Anne+: The Film – NETFLIX FILM

Love Tactics – NETFLIX FILM

Bigbug – NETFLIX FILM

Love and Leashes – NETFLIX FILM

Love Is Blind: Season 2 – NETFLIX SERIES (New episodes weekly)

Toy Boy: Season 2 – NETFLIX SERIES

What’s leaving this week?

This week, Netflix subscribers will unfortunately have to say goodbye to two titles. On Tuesday, the film Polaroid is set to depart. It will be followed on Wednesday by the exit of Hitler – A Career. Both titles will mark the latest exits from the Netflix streaming library, with more departures set to take place throughout the remainder of the month.

Leaving 2/15/22

Studio 54

Leaving 2/16/22

Drunk Parents

Leaving 2/20/22

Being Elmo: A Puppeteer’s Journey

Leaving 2/25/22

No Escape

Leaving 2/26/22

Edge of Seventeen