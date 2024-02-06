Every TV Show, Movie, and Original Coming to Netflix This Week (Feb. 5)

Netflix's streaming library is continuing to grow in 2024. After teasing last week the long list of series and movies set to arrive this year, the streamer is check several titles off of its February 2024 content list, with 15 all-new additions joining the content catalogue this week. Of the new additions, 10 are Netflix original series, films, and documentaries. This week's roundup of titles includes licensed titles like Monk: Seasons 1-8 and My Wife and Kids: Seasons 1-5, as well as the debut of Netflix originals like Dee & Friends in Oz, an all-new Netflix Family title that centers around a kid named Dee who suddenly finds themselves on a musical journey through Oz. Later in the week, the streamer will grow its reality TV offerings with the second season of Love Never Lies Poland. Documentary lovers will also be treated this week with the debut of Raël: The Alien Prophet and Lover, Stalker, Killer. You can watch all of these titles and more by signing up for one of the streamer's three subscription plans – the basic with ads plan ($7 per month), the standard plan ($15.50 per month), and the premium plan ($20 per month). The latter three plans give subscribers access to the complete Netflix streaming library, but content availability is slightly limited on the Netflix with ads plan. Keep scrolling to see everything set to be added to the streaming library this week, and don't forget to check out all of the titles that are set to leave before the end of the month!

'Dee & Friends in Oz' Premiere Date: Monday, Feb. 5

Type: Netflix Family

Synopsis: "When a mysterious key transports her to the land of Oz, a regular kid named Dee goes on a musical journey to save magic – and be the hero of the story."

'Love Never Lies Poland: Season 2 Part 2' Premiere Date: Wednesday, Feb. 7

Type: Netflix Series

Synopsis: "Six couples put their love on the line by living together in a villa, where, for a few weeks straight, their truthfulness is tested by a modern lie detector. Participants of Love Never Lies Polska lose money for every lie, while telling the truth adds to the total cash prize. The couple that is most honest with each other will win the program."

'Raël: The Alien Prophet' (Photo: Netflix) Premiere Date: Wednesday, Feb. 7

Type: Netflix Documentary

Synopsis: "Featuring interviews with his followers, critics and Raël himself, this docuseries traces how a UFO-inspired religion spiraled into a controversial cult."

'One Day' Premiere Date: Thursday, Feb. 8

Type: Netflix Series

Synopsis: "One Day tells the story of Emma Morley and Dexter Mayhew who, on 15th July 1988, the night of their graduation, speak for the very first time. The next morning, they go their separate ways but where will they be on this one ordinary day the next year, and the year after that, and every year that follows? Each episode finds Dex and Em, one year older, on this one particular date, as they grow and change, move together and apart, experience joy and heartbreak. One Day is a decades-spanning love story, based on the worldwide bestseller by David Nicholls."

'Lover, Stalker, Killer' Premiere Date: Friday, Feb. 9

Type: Netflix Documentary

Synopsis: "Dave was recently out of a long-term relationship and eager to restart his romantic life, so he did what most people do: He tried online dating. Liz and Cari were two of his most promising connections, both single moms with winning personalities who helped bring him out of his shell in different ways. It should have been an opportunity for this hard-working, devoted dad to enjoy a second chance at casual romance, but it turned into a twisted love triangle, putting Dave and everyone he cared about at risk. Using interviews with those involved – including the law enforcement officers who cracked the case – alongside vivid reenactments that bring viewers into the tension and paranoia of Dave's four year nightmare, this feature documentary from Curious Films (Running with the Devil) and director Sam Hobkinson (Fear City: New York vs The Mafia), deftly assembles the pieces of a mind-bending true tale of harassment, digital deception, and murder in America's heartland."

What else is being added this week? Avail. 2/5/24

30 for 30: Four Falls of Buffalo

30 for 30: Nature Boy

Monk: Seasons 1-8

My Wife and Kids: Seasons 1-5

The Re-Education of Molly Singer Avail. 2/7/24

Luz: The Light of the Heart (BZ) – NETFLIX FAMILY Avail. 2/9/24

A Killer Paradox (KR) – NETFLIX SERIES

Alpha Males: Season 2 (ES) – NETFLIX SERIES

Ashes (TR) – NETFLIX FILM

Ashes (TR) – NETFLIX FILM

Bhakshak (IN) – NETFLIX FILM