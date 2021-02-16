Every TV Show, Movie and Original Coming to Netflix This Week (February 15)

As winter weather sweeps across the United States this week, Netflix is giving subscribers plenty of entertainment for unexpected snow days. This week, the streaming giant will be sprucing up its streaming library with a slate of fresh content, with a total of nine new titles set to be added from Monday through Friday. Of the new additions, eight are Netflix originals. The new titles will lead into even more new titles set to be added this weekend. Beginning on Saturday, subscribers will be able to press play on selections such as Classmates Minus, with Netflix also dropping The Conjuring and The Conjuring 2 on Sunday. All of the new titles coming this week and this weekend join the long list of titles already made this month. You can view that full list, which also includes what else is set to be added before February ends, by clicking here. Keep scrolling to see everything set to be added to the streaming library this week, and don't forget to check out all of the titles that are set to leave before the end of the month!

'Animals on the Loose: A You vs. Wild Movie' Adventurer Bear Grylls is returning to the small screen with his interactive movie, Animals on the Loose: A You Vs. Wild. Dropping in the streaming library Tuesday, Feb. 16, the film, perfect for families, follows Grylls as he tracks down animals, including a mischievous baboon and a hungry lion, after a protective fence surrounding a wildlife sanctuary suffers a mysterious breach. In a series of three missions, Grylls will need viewers' help making decisions and gathering the animals and fixing the fence before even more can escape. The interactive special lasts between 45 and 90 minutes.

'MeatEater': Season 9 Part 2 Steven Rinella is back on the hunt when Part 2 of MeatEater Season 9 drops on Friday. Initially airing on the Sportsman Channel before making the move to Netflix, the series follows Rinella as he scrounges in some of the world's wildest terrains on the hunt for wild animals from ducks to deer. In the new batch of episodes, Rinella sets his sights on game such as mule deer, duck, wild turkey, bear, and moose.

'I Care A Lot' After having its world premiere at the Toronto Film Festival in September 2020, the J Blakeson-directed film I Care A Lot is arriving on Netflix. The thriller follows Marla Grayson, a professional, court-appointed guardian for dozens of aging adults "whose assets she seizes and cunningly bilks through dubious but legal means." Poised with shark-like self-assurance and with her business partner and lover Fran at her side, Marla finds herself forced to level up when her latest client, a wealthy retiree with no living heirs or family, is not who they appear to be. I Care A Lot drops in the streaming library on Friday, Feb. 19.

'Tribes of Europa' Netflix is jumping decades into the future with the debut of its latest original series, Tribes of Europa. Set to debut Friday, the series launches viewers into a dystopian hellscape, where, in 2074, Europe is now split into microstates, some of which are fighting for dominance, in the wake of a global catastrophe. It follows siblings Kiano, Liv, and Elja from the Origine tribe, who are forced to forge their own paths after being separated. The series stars Emilio Sakraya, Henriette Confurius, and David Ali Rashed.

What else is being added this week? Avail. 2/15/21:

The Crew – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Good Girls: Season 3 Avail. 2/17/21:

Behind Her Eyes – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Hello, Me! – NETFLIX ORIGINAL Avail. 2/18/21:

Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan – NETFLIX ANIME