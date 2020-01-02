Every TV Show, Movie, and Original Coming to Netflix This Week

Netflix is closing out 2019 and ringing in 2020 by making sure subscribers have plenty to binge! This week, as subscribers around the world celebrate the new year, the streaming giant will be busy stocking its streaming library with dozens of new titles that span just about every genre.

Among the 73 new titles set to be added, 14 Netflix original series and films will be stocked, including w new season of a beloved series, a new venture into unscripted TV, and the final season of one recently-canceled series that has left many viewers upset.

Keep scrolling to see everything set to be added to the streaming library this week, and don't forget to check out all of the holiday titles that were added to the library throughout November and December by clicking here.

‘Alexa & Katie: Season 3’

Alexa and Katie are heading hack to Netflix with the third season of Alexa & Katie on Monday, Dec. 30.

Starring Disney XD star Paris Berelc and newcomer Isabel May, the Netflix original series follows lifelong best friends Alexa and Katie as they prepare to enter the new and terrifying world of high school. They are forced to confront a crisis and deal with personal challenges that most teens don’t have to deal with as Alexa undergoes cancer treatment.

Season 3 will find Alexa trying to put cancer behind her as Katie still needs all the support she can get from her best friend.

‘The Degenerates: Season 2’

Netflix is closing out 2019 with a laugh, the streaming giant’s original stand-up comedy series The Degenerates returning for Season 2 on Tuesday, Dec. 31, aka New Year’s Eve.

Originally premiering on the streamer in October of 2018, the series showcased edgy material suitable for mature audiences and featured talents such as Big Jay Oakerson, Brad Williams, Yamaneika Saunders, Liza Treyger, Joey Diaz, and Christina Pazsitzky.

Season 2 will bring out Adrienne Iapalucci, Donnell Rawlings, Jim Norton, Nikki Glaser, Ms. Pat, and Robert Kelly, who will feature in six new wild and unfiltered sets.

‘Messiah’

Netflix is performing miracles, or possibly conning the entire world, with the debut of its new original series Messiah on Wednesday, Jan. 1.

Created by The Book Thief‘s Michael Petroni and directed by V for Vendetta helmer James McTeigue, the series follows CIA officer Eva Geller as she tracks and investigates a man gaining international attention through acts of public disruption, cultivating a cult-like following of those who claim he’s performed miracles. As he captivates the global media, Geller launches an investigation into his origins in an attempt to discover if he is a divine entity or a deceptive con artist capable of dismantling the world’s geopolitical order.



The 10-episode first season stars Mehdi Dehbi, Tomer Sisley, Michelle Monaghan, John Ortiz, Melinda Page Hamilton, Stefania LaVie Owen, Jane Adams, Sayyid El Alami, Fares Landoulsi, and Wil Traval.

‘The Circle’

Netflix is ringing in the new year by diving into a little reality TV.

The Circle, the streaming giant’s later adventure into reality TV based on a U.K. series of the same name, sees contestants playing the ultimate popularity contest. Forced together in a single building in isolation, the group of contestants can only communicate with one another via social media through a digital platform dubbed “The Circle.” Never meeting face-to-face, they must decide whether to be their authentic selves or a better version of themselves in order to nab the $100,000 cash prize.

‘Anne with an E: The Final Season’

Anne with an E is writing its final chapter with the 10-episode final season debut on Friday, Jan. 3.

Based on Lucy Maud Montgomery’s 1908 novel Anne of Green Gables, Anne With an E follows “plucky orphan” Anne, who finds an unlikely home on Prince Edward Island with a spinster and her soft-spoken bachelor brother.

Season 3, the final season, is set to see Anne celebrate a milestone birthday that will spark a search for her origin story and sets a course for her future.

The series initially premiered on the streamer in March of 2017, though Netflix announced in late November that it would not be renewing the fan-favorite series for a fourth season. The news was immediately met with backlash, with many fans encouraging the Netflix to reverse its decision and pick the series up for an additional season.

What Else Is Being Added This Week?

Making sure subscribers enter 2020 with plenty to watch, Netflix will be adding an additional 68 titles to its streaming library.

Avail. 12/30/19:

The Disastrous Life of Saiki K.: Reawakened – NETFLIX ANIME

Avail. 12/31/19:

Die Another Day

GoldenEye

Heartbreakers

The Neighbor – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Red Dawn

Tomorrow Never Dies

The World Is Not Enough

Yanxi Palace: Princess Adventures – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Avail. 1/1/20:

Ghost Stories – NETFLIX FILM

Good Girls: Season 2

Nisman: Death of a Prosecutor – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Spinning Out – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

21

A Cinderella Story

American Beauty

Catch Me If You Can

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

Chasing Amy

Chitty Chitty Bang Bang

Chloe

City of God

Dinner for Schmucks

Dragonheart

Dragonheart 3: The Sorcerer

Dragonheart: A New Beginning

Drugs, Inc.: Season 6

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off

Free Willy

Ghost Rider

Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle

Hitch

Inception

Instructions Not Included

Julie & Julia

Kate & Leopold

Kill Bill: Vol. 1

Kill Bill: Vol. 2

Kingpin

Kiss the Girls

Monster-in-Law

New York Minute

Pan’s Labyrinth

Patriot Games

Saint Seiya: Season 4-5

Seal Team Six: The Raid on Osama Bin Laden

Shrek Forever After

Strictly Ballroom

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie

The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King

The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers

The Naked Gun 2 1/2: The Smell of Fear

The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad!

The Original Kings of Comedy

The Ring

The Talented Mr. Ripley

Tremors

True Grit

Up in the Air

What Lies Beneath

Wild Wild West

Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory

Wyatt Earp

Yes Man

Avail. 1/2/20:

Sex, Explained: Limited Series – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Thieves of the Wood – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Avail. 1/3/20:

All the Freckles in the World – NETFLIX FILM

What’s Leaving?

Netflix may not be ringing in the new year by tossing out any titles, but it is closing out 2019 with a heavy loss. Before the clock ticks down to midnight, a total of 27 titles will be departing the streaming library for good.

Leaving 12/31/19:

About a Boy

Billy Elliot

Black Hawk Down

Christmas with the Kranks

Daddy Day Care

Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas

Frasier: Season 1-10

Frasier: The Final Season

Jackie Brown

Leap Year

Mona Lisa Smile

Pulp Fiction

Rain Man

Rocky

Rocky II

Rocky III

Rocky IV

Rocky V

Schindler’s List

Tears of the Sun

The Crow

The Dark Crystal

The Pink Panther

Wet Hot American Summer

White Christmas

Winter’s Bone

XXX: State of the Union