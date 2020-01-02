Every TV Show, Movie, and Original Coming to Netflix This Week

Netflix is closing out 2019 and ringing in 2020 by making sure subscribers have plenty to binge! This week, as subscribers around the world celebrate the new year, the streaming giant will be busy stocking its streaming library with dozens of new titles that span just about every genre.
Among the 73 new titles set to be added, 14 Netflix original series and films will be stocked, including w new season of a beloved series, a new venture into unscripted TV, and the final season of one recently-canceled series that has left many viewers upset.
‘Alexa & Katie: Season 3’
Alexa and Katie are heading hack to Netflix with the third season of Alexa & Katie on Monday, Dec. 30.
Starring Disney XD star Paris Berelc and newcomer Isabel May, the Netflix original series follows lifelong best friends Alexa and Katie as they prepare to enter the new and terrifying world of high school. They are forced to confront a crisis and deal with personal challenges that most teens don’t have to deal with as Alexa undergoes cancer treatment.
Season 3 will find Alexa trying to put cancer behind her as Katie still needs all the support she can get from her best friend.
‘The Degenerates: Season 2’
Netflix is closing out 2019 with a laugh, the streaming giant’s original stand-up comedy series The Degenerates returning for Season 2 on Tuesday, Dec. 31, aka New Year’s Eve.
Originally premiering on the streamer in October of 2018, the series showcased edgy material suitable for mature audiences and featured talents such as Big Jay Oakerson, Brad Williams, Yamaneika Saunders, Liza Treyger, Joey Diaz, and Christina Pazsitzky.
Season 2 will bring out Adrienne Iapalucci, Donnell Rawlings, Jim Norton, Nikki Glaser, Ms. Pat, and Robert Kelly, who will feature in six new wild and unfiltered sets.
‘Messiah’
Netflix is performing miracles, or possibly conning the entire world, with the debut of its new original series Messiah on Wednesday, Jan. 1.
Created by The Book Thief‘s Michael Petroni and directed by V for Vendetta helmer James McTeigue, the series follows CIA officer Eva Geller as she tracks and investigates a man gaining international attention through acts of public disruption, cultivating a cult-like following of those who claim he’s performed miracles. As he captivates the global media, Geller launches an investigation into his origins in an attempt to discover if he is a divine entity or a deceptive con artist capable of dismantling the world’s geopolitical order.
The 10-episode first season stars Mehdi Dehbi, Tomer Sisley, Michelle Monaghan, John Ortiz, Melinda Page Hamilton, Stefania LaVie Owen, Jane Adams, Sayyid El Alami, Fares Landoulsi, and Wil Traval.
‘The Circle’
Netflix is ringing in the new year by diving into a little reality TV.
The Circle, the streaming giant’s later adventure into reality TV based on a U.K. series of the same name, sees contestants playing the ultimate popularity contest. Forced together in a single building in isolation, the group of contestants can only communicate with one another via social media through a digital platform dubbed “The Circle.” Never meeting face-to-face, they must decide whether to be their authentic selves or a better version of themselves in order to nab the $100,000 cash prize.
‘Anne with an E: The Final Season’
Anne with an E is writing its final chapter with the 10-episode final season debut on Friday, Jan. 3.
Based on Lucy Maud Montgomery’s 1908 novel Anne of Green Gables, Anne With an E follows “plucky orphan” Anne, who finds an unlikely home on Prince Edward Island with a spinster and her soft-spoken bachelor brother.
Season 3, the final season, is set to see Anne celebrate a milestone birthday that will spark a search for her origin story and sets a course for her future.
The series initially premiered on the streamer in March of 2017, though Netflix announced in late November that it would not be renewing the fan-favorite series for a fourth season. The news was immediately met with backlash, with many fans encouraging the Netflix to reverse its decision and pick the series up for an additional season.
What Else Is Being Added This Week?
Making sure subscribers enter 2020 with plenty to watch, Netflix will be adding an additional 68 titles to its streaming library.
Avail. 12/30/19:
The Disastrous Life of Saiki K.: Reawakened – NETFLIX ANIME
Avail. 12/31/19:
Die Another Day
GoldenEye
Heartbreakers
The Neighbor – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Red Dawn
Tomorrow Never Dies
The World Is Not Enough
Yanxi Palace: Princess Adventures – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Avail. 1/1/20:
Ghost Stories – NETFLIX FILM
Good Girls: Season 2
Nisman: Death of a Prosecutor – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Spinning Out – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
21
A Cinderella Story
American Beauty
Catch Me If You Can
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
Chasing Amy
Chitty Chitty Bang Bang
Chloe
City of God
Dinner for Schmucks
Dragonheart
Dragonheart 3: The Sorcerer
Dragonheart: A New Beginning
Drugs, Inc.: Season 6
Ferris Bueller’s Day Off
Free Willy
Ghost Rider
Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle
Hitch
Inception
Instructions Not Included
Julie & Julia
Kate & Leopold
Kill Bill: Vol. 1
Kill Bill: Vol. 2
Kingpin
Kiss the Girls
Monster-in-Law
New York Minute
Pan’s Labyrinth
Patriot Games
Saint Seiya: Season 4-5
Seal Team Six: The Raid on Osama Bin Laden
Shrek Forever After
Strictly Ballroom
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie
The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King
The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers
The Naked Gun 2 1/2: The Smell of Fear
The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad!
The Original Kings of Comedy
The Ring
The Talented Mr. Ripley
Tremors
True Grit
Up in the Air
What Lies Beneath
Wild Wild West
Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory
Wyatt Earp
Yes Man
Avail. 1/2/20:
Sex, Explained: Limited Series – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Thieves of the Wood – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Avail. 1/3/20:
All the Freckles in the World – NETFLIX FILM
What’s Leaving?
Netflix may not be ringing in the new year by tossing out any titles, but it is closing out 2019 with a heavy loss. Before the clock ticks down to midnight, a total of 27 titles will be departing the streaming library for good.
Leaving 12/31/19:
About a Boy
Billy Elliot
Black Hawk Down
Christmas with the Kranks
Daddy Day Care
Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas
Frasier: Season 1-10
Frasier: The Final Season
Jackie Brown
Leap Year
Mona Lisa Smile
Pulp Fiction
Rain Man
Rocky
Rocky II
Rocky III
Rocky IV
Rocky V
Schindler’s List
Tears of the Sun
The Crow
The Dark Crystal
The Pink Panther
Wet Hot American Summer
White Christmas
Winter’s Bone
XXX: State of the Union