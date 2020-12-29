Every TV Show, Movie, and Original Coming to Netflix This Week (December 28)

This week, Netflix is saying goodbye to 2020 and hello to 2021 in a big way. As December comes to a close, and with it the year, the streaming giant will be stocking its streaming library with dozens of new additions to help subscribers start the new year right and fulfill their New Year's resolutions to tick off their must-watch binges. This week, Netflix subscribers will be treated to a total of 43 new titles. This fresh slate of content includes a mix of licensed content and new Netflix original series, films, and series, with 12 of the additions being originals. The new titles include everything from the final season of the fan-favorite series Chilling Adventures of Sabrina to a roundup of the best stand-up specials to hit the streaming giant in 2020. Keep scrolling to see everything set to be added to the streaming library this week, and don't forget to check out all of the titles that are set to leave before the end of the month!

'Transformers: War For Cybertron Trilogy: Chapter 2: Earthrise' The next installment of Netflix's anime series Transformers: War For Cybertron Trilogy is dropping in the streaming library on Wednesday, Dec. 30. The series, which marks the latest addition to the Transformers franchise, follows the devastating civil war between the Autobots and Decepticons. In Chapter 2, Earthrise, as Optimus Prime and the Autobots will search for answers in deep space, they will meet their creators who prove to be a greater foe than the Decepticons.

'Best of Stand-Up 2020' Netflix is closing out 2020 with plenty of laughs. On New Year's Eve, the streaming giant will stock its latest, and final, comedy special of the year, Best of Stand-Up 2020. The special features a compilation of the funniest jokes from comedians in the U.S., Canada, Australia and New Zealand that were part of the streamer's 2020 stand-up comedy special. Some of those included are Jerry Seinfeld, Leslie Jones, Kevin Hart, and Hannah Gadsby, as well as several others.

'Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: Part 4' Netflix is taking one last trip to Greendale with the final season of its original series Chilling Adventures of Sabrina. A dark re-imagining of the Archie Comics of the same name also acts as a sort of prequel to Sabrina the Teenage Witch, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina a dark coming-of-age story that traffics in horror, the occult, and, of course, witchcraft. Consisting of eight episodes, Part 4 will find The Eldritch Terrors descending upon Greendale, forcing the coven to fight each threat one-by-one. The final batch of episodes will be brewing at Netflix on Thursday.

'Dream Home Makeover: Season 2' Shea and Syd McGee are converting more houses into homes when Dream Home Makeover returns for Season 2. The series, originally debuting on the platform back in October of 2019, follows interior designers Syd and Shea McGree as they tackle different home design projects with a variety of budgets in each 30-minute episode, all while embodying their motto: make life beautiful. In Season 2, they will be keeping the dream alive "for families in search of stylish spaces, whether it's a comfy cabin or a manor sporting NBA-worthy hoops."

What else is being added this week? Avail. 12/28/20:

Cops and Robbers – NETFLIX FILM

Rango (2011) Avail. 12/29/20:

Dare Me: Season 1 Avail. 12/30/20:

Best Leftovers Ever! – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Equinox – NETFLIX ORIGINAL Avail. 1/1/21:

Headspace Guide to Meditation – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Minimalists: Less Is Now – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Monarca: Season 2 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

What Happened to Mr. Cha? – NETFLIX FILM

17 Again (2009)

30 Minutes or Less (2011)

Abby Hatcher: Season 1

Blue Streak (1999)

Bonnie and Clyde (1967)

Can't Hardly Wait (1998)

Catch Me If You Can (2002)

Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs (2009)

Cobra Kai: Season 3 (2020)

Cool Hand Luke (1967)

The Creative Brain (2019)

The Departed (2006)

Enter the Dragon (1973)

Gimme Shelter (2013)

Good Hair (2010)

Goodfellas (1990)

Gothika (2003)

The Haunted Hathaways: Seasons 1-2

Into the Wild (2007)

Julie & Julia (2009)

Mud (2012)

Mystic Pizza (1988)

The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad! (1988)

Eddie Murphy: Raw (1987)

Sex and the City: The Movie (2008)

Sex and the City 2 (2010)

Sherlock Holmes (2009)

Striptease (1996)

Superbad (2007)

What's Eating Gilbert Grape (1993) Avail. 1/2/20:

Asphalt Burning (Børning 3) – NETFLIX FILM