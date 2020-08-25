Every TV Show, Movie and Original Coming to Netflix This Week (August 24)
Netflix is gearing up to close out the month of August by treating subscribers to more than a dozen new additions during the last week of the month. Beginning on Monday, Aug. 24 and continuing through Friday, Aug. 28, the streaming giant will drop a total of 13 new titles as it celebrates the final full week of the month.
These new additions, which will come at a bit of a loss in the form of a handful of titles departing the streamer this week, will lead into a final batch of additions set to be made this upcoming weekend and Monday, Aug. 31. In turn, those additions will give way to dozens of other set to be added in September. Netflix unveiled its full list of September 2020 titles, which you can view by clicking here, last week.
'Trinkets': Season 2
The teen shoplifters are back for another, and final, season. On Tuesday, Aug. 25, Netflix will release the second and final season of Trinkets. Based on the book by Kirsten "Kiwi" Smith, the young adult comedy follows three teenage girls who find themselves in the same Shoplifter's Anonymous meeting, where they form an unlikely friendship. The series stars Brianna Hildebrand, Kiana Madeira, and Quintessa Swindell.
'Million Dollar Beach House'
Netflix is taking subscribers on a trip to the "swanky, exclusive" Hamptons in New York, where a group of driven real estate agents of Nest Seekers chase multimillion-dollar deals. Million Dollar Beach House, a new Netflix original, follows five broker as they hustle to buy and sell properties for their clients. The series documents their private lives and posh coastline listings. The series will be available for streaming beginning on Wednesday, Aug. 26.
'Aggretsuko': Season 3
Netflix is delving back into the world of anime with Season 3 of Aggretsuko. The anime series, whose main character has already been a success in Japan and has already been licensed for toys and other merchandise, follows the story of a 25-year-old unassuming red panda who deals with the mundanities of office life by belting out death metal karaoke after work. Season 3, set to debut on Thursday, Aug. 27, will see Retsuko encounter an indie girl group "OTM Girls" and the group's manager "Hyodo."
'Cobra Kai': Seasons 1-2
After exclusively streaming on YouTube for its first two season, Cobra Kai is making its Netflix debut on Friday, Aug. 28. Set 30 years after the events of The Karate Kid, the series is told from the perspective of Johnny Lawrence, who's been down-and-out since that fateful All Valley Karate Tournament in 1984. The rivalry between him and the now-successful Daniel LaRusso is reignited, with Daniel forced to handle it without the calm, guiding hand of Mr. Miyagi.
'I AM A KILLER: Released'
Come Friday, Netflix subscribers will have another true crime documentary to add to their must watch lists with the series debut of I AM KILLER: Released. A spinoff of the streamer's popular I AM A KILLER series, Released follows a convict who is paroled 30 years after being sentenced to death for murder. Following his release, however, he makes a stunning confession.
What else is being added this week?
Avail. 8/25/20:
Emily's Wonder Lab – NETFLIX FAMILY
Avail. 8/26/20:
Do Do Sol Sol La La Sol – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
La venganza de Analía – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Rising Phoenix – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Avail. 8/27/20:
The Bridge Curse
The Frozen Ground
Avail. 8/28/20:
All Together Now – NETFLIX FILM
Orígenes secretos / Unknown Origins – NETFLIX FILM
What's leaving this week?
Leaving 8/25/20:
Blue Is the Warmest Color
Leaving 8/28/20:
Bring It On: Worldwide Showdown
The Wicker Man