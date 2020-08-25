Every TV Show, Movie and Original Coming to Netflix This Week (August 24)

Netflix is gearing up to close out the month of August by treating subscribers to more than a dozen new additions during the last week of the month. Beginning on Monday, Aug. 24 and continuing through Friday, Aug. 28, the streaming giant will drop a total of 13 new titles as it celebrates the final full week of the month.

These new additions, which will come at a bit of a loss in the form of a handful of titles departing the streamer this week, will lead into a final batch of additions set to be made this upcoming weekend and Monday, Aug. 31. In turn, those additions will give way to dozens of other set to be added in September. Netflix unveiled its full list of September 2020 titles, which you can view by clicking here, last week.

Keep scrolling to see everything set to be added to the streaming library this week, and don't forget to check out all of the titles that are set to leave before the end of the month!