Everything Coming to Netflix in September 2020
As the summer months fade into fall, Netflix has big plans to drop a new season's worth of new movies and TV shows onto its streaming platform. While some titles will drop on Sept. 1, others will forge their way onto the streaming giant throughout the month. Keep your eyes peeled for your favorite returning Netflix series and don't forget to catch up on binge-worthy titles you may have missed.
Once you're finished checking out all the new shows and movies Netflix has to offer in September, head over to see what's on the chopping block. With streaming wars in full effect, you never know what classic Netflix staple could be leaving for another streamer.
COMING 9/1
Bookmarks: Celebrating Black Voices -- NETFLIX FAMILY
The Boss Baby: Get That Baby! -- NETFLIX FAMILY
Felipe Esparza: Bad Decisions -- NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
La Partita / The Match -- NETFLIX FILM
True: Friendship Day -- NETFLIX FAMILY
Adrift
Anaconda
Back to the Future
Back to the Future Part II
Back to the Future Part III
Barbershop
Barbie Princess Adventure
Borgen: Season 1-3
Children of the Sea
Coneheads
Glory
Grease
Magic Mike
The Muppets
Muppets Most Wanted
Not Another Teen Movie
Pineapple Express
Possession
The Producers (2005)
The Promised Neverland: Season 1
Puss in Boots
Red Dragon
Residue
Sex Drive
Sister, Sister: Season 1-6
The Smurfs
Wildlife
Zathura
COMING 9/2 - 9/7
Avail. 9/2/20:
Bad Boy Billionaires: India -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Chef's Table: BBQ -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Freaks – You're One of Us -- NETFLIX FILM
Avail. 9/3/20:
Afonso Padilha: Alma de Pobre -- NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
Love, Guaranteed -- NETFLIX FILM
Young Wallander -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Avail. 9/4/20:
Away -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
I'm Thinking of Ending Things -- NETFLIX FILM
The Lost Okoroshi
Spirit Riding Free: Riding Academy: Part 2 -- NETFLIX FAMILY
Avail. 9/7/20:
Midnight Special
My Octopus Teacher -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Record of Youth -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Waiting for "Superman"
COMING 9/8 - 9/15
Avail. 9/8/20:
StarBeam: Season 2 -- NETFLIX FAMILY
Avail. 9/9/20:
Corazón loco / So Much Love to Give -- NETFLIX FILM
Get Organized with The Home Edit -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
La Línea: Shadow of Narco -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Mignonnes / Cuties -- NETFLIX FILM
The Social Dilemma -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Avail. 9/10/20:
The Babysitter: Killer Queen -- NETFLIX FILM
The Gift: Season 2 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Greenleaf: Season 5
The Idhun Chronicles -- NETFLIX ANIME
Julie and the Phantoms -- NETFLIX FAMILY
Avail. 9/11/20:
The Duchess -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Family Business: Season 2 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Girlfriends: Seasons 1-8
How to Train Your Dragon 2
Pets United -- NETFLIX FAMILY
Pokémon Journeys: The Series: Part 2 -- NETFLIX FAMILY
Se busca papá / Dad Wanted -- NETFLIX FILM
Avail. 9/15/20:
America's Book of Secrets: Season 2
Ancient Aliens: Season 3
Cold Case Files Classic: Season 1
The Curse of Oak Island: Season 4
Hope Frozen: A Quest to Live Twice -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Izzy's Koala World -- NETFLIX FAMILY
Michael McIntyre: Showman -- NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
Pawn Stars: Season 2
The Rap Game: Season 2
The Smurfs 2
Taco Chronicles: Volume 2 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Universe: Season 2
COMING 9/16 - 9/23
Avail. 9/16/20:
Baby: Season 3 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Challenger: The Final Flight -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Criminal: UK: Season 2 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Devil All The Time -- NETFLIX FILM
MeatEater: Season 9 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Paramedic -- NETFLIX FILM
Signs: Season 2 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Sing On! -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Avail. 9/17/20:
Dragon’s Dogma -- NETFLIX ANIME
The Last Word -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Avail. 9/18/20:
American Barbecue Showdown -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous -- NETFLIX FAMILY
Ratched -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Avail. 9/21/20:
A Love Song for Latasha -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Avail. 9/22/20:
Chico Bon Bon: Monkey with a Tool Belt: Season 3 -- NETFLIX FAMILY
Jack Whitehall: Travels with My Father: Season 4 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Kiss the Ground
The Playbook -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Mighty Express -- NETFLIX FAMILY
COMING 9/23 - 9/30
Avail. 9/23/20:
Enola Holmes -- NETFLIX FILM
Waiting…
Avail. 9/24/20:
The Chef Show: Season 2 -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Real Steel
Avail. 9/25/20:
A Perfect Crime -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Country-Ish -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Nasty C
The School Nurse Files -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Sneakerheads -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Avail. 9/26/20:
The Good Place: Season 4
Avail. 9/27/20:
Bad Teacher
Van Helsing: Season 4
Avail. 9/28/20:
Whose Vote Counts, Explained -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Avail. 9/29/20:
Michelle Buteau: Welcome to Buteaupia -- NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
Welcome to Sudden Death
Avail. 9/30/20:
American Murder: The Family Next Door -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Wentworth: Season 8
Coming Soon:
ARASHI's Diary -Voyage- ep 12 -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
GIMS: On the Record -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
EMMY-NOMINATED NETFLIX ORIGINALS TO ADD TO YOUR LIST:
With the 2020 Emmy Awards coming up on Sunday, Sept. 20, it's time to brush up on any nominated Netflix originals you may have missed. This year, the streaming service broke HBO's record for the most Emmy nominations ever with 160 total nods. HBO came in second with 107; the next closest competitor, NBC, had 47. Among the frontrunners for Netflix are Ozark and The Crown — but continue reading to see what else you should binge ahead of the virtual Emmy Awards.
Ozark — Season 3: Now's the time to catch up on Ozark, which released its third season in March. In Ozark, financial planner Marty Byrde (Jason Bateman) suddenly relocates the family from Chicago to a summer resort community in the Missouri Ozarks to start anew after he launders money for the Mexican cartel. Season 2 dealt with the consequences of the risks he took in Season 1, as well as his expanding family dynamic with his wife (Laura Linney) and kids (Skylar Gaertner, Sofia Hublitz). Season 3 gets into the very scary risks of growing the "family business" with full family participation — even the two teenagers.
Supporting actress Julia Garner took home an Emmy for her performance in 2019, as Bateman also earned an Emmy for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor. This year, the show is nominated for Outstanding Drama Series and Casting for a Drama Series. Bateman, Linney and Garner also received nods for Lead Actor, Lead Actress and Supporting Actress, respectively.
Seasons 1-3 of Ozark are available to stream now.
THE CROWN — Season 3:
Season 3 of The Crown features new cast members portraying Queen Elizabeth II and her family as the series takes a few steps into her middle age during England's Swinging Sixties. The country faces an economic downturn and fierce nationalism, which in turn leads to scrutiny from the general public, who are starting to view the royals as aristocratic freeloaders. Olivia Colman succeeds Claire Foy as Queen Elizabeth, as does Tobias Menzies as Prince Philip and Helena Bonham Carter as Princess Margaret.
As a series, The Crown was nominated for Outstanding Drama Series as well as Casting for a Drama Series. Colman and Carter both received nods for Lead Actress and Supporting Actress, respectively.
Seasons 1-3 of The Crown are available to stream now.
'UNBELIEVABLE'
Netflix made some serious waves with Unbelievable, a series starring Merritt Wever, Toni Collette and Kaitlyn Dever that's on the receiving end of praise for its raw honesty and emotional impact. The eight-episode drama is based on true events reported in the Marshall Project and ProPublica's Pulitzer Prize-winning article "An Unbelievable Story of Rape." Dever plays Marie Adler, a teenager who is raped but later retracts her accusation after being gaslighted by police into doing so. She lives without resolution for years until two Colorado detectives played by Weaver and Collette connect her photo to a serial rape suspect they've been hunting for.
As a series, Unbelievable was nominated for Best Limited Series as well as Casting for a Limited Series, Movie or Special. Collette was nominated for Supporting Actress.
All episodes of Unbelievable are available to stream now.
'DEAD TO ME' - Season 2
In Dead to Me, Christina Applegate and Linda Cardellini star opposite each other as fast friends whose strange-but-growing bond was put to the test in the jaw-dropping Season 1 finale last year. Applegate's performance was so strong that it earned her nominations at both the Emmys and Golden Globes. Netflix provides the official write-up of what fans of the series can expect for Season 2, which debuted on the platform on May 8.
"Jen (Christina Applegate), Judy (Linda Cardellini) and the lies that entwine them are back," the Netflix description begins. "Picking up in the aftermath of that bloody backyard reveal, the irrepressible pair once again struggle to keep their secrets buried. With a surprising new visitor in town and Detective Perez (Diana Maria Riva) hot on their heels, Jen and Judy take drastic measures to protect their loved ones and each other — no matter the cost. From Emmy Award-winning creator Liz Feldman, Dead to Me returns for an addictively dark second season, where the stakes are higher, the friendship is deeper and the traumas that bond loom larger than ever before."
Applegate and Cardellini were both nominated for Lead Actress for a Comedy Series, while the series is up for Outstanding Comedy Series and Casting for a Comedy.
Seasons 1 and 2 of Dead to Me are available to stream on Netflix now.
'TIGER KING: MURDER, MAYHEM AND MADNESS'
If you still haven't binged Tiger King, now's the perfect time to do it. You'll be intrigued after the very first episode, which covers the "star" of the Netflix documentary series, Joe Exotic: a gun-toting, big cat-loving, country music singer, private zoo owner in Oklahoma who has more than a few secrets uncovered by the doc. Add in a murder-for-hire plot, several cult-like zoo organizations across the country and countless interviews from bizarre characters you'll never forget and you have the basic makeup of Tiger King. Now get started — and don't forget the recently added aftershow with comedic actor Joel McHale!
You might be surprised to learn the oft-laughed about docuseries was nominated for not one, not two, but six Emmys: Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Series, Directing for a Documentary, Picture Editing for a Nonfiction Program, Music Composition for a Documentary Series, Sound Editing for a Nonfiction or Reality Program, and Sound Mixing.
Tiger King is available to stream on Netflix now.