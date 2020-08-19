Everything Coming to Netflix in September 2020

As the summer months fade into fall, Netflix has big plans to drop a new season's worth of new movies and TV shows onto its streaming platform. While some titles will drop on Sept. 1, others will forge their way onto the streaming giant throughout the month. Keep your eyes peeled for your favorite returning Netflix series and don't forget to catch up on binge-worthy titles you may have missed. Once you're finished checking out all the new shows and movies Netflix has to offer in September, head over to see what's on the chopping block. With streaming wars in full effect, you never know what classic Netflix staple could be leaving for another streamer.

COMING 9/1 Bookmarks: Celebrating Black Voices -- NETFLIX FAMILY The Boss Baby: Get That Baby! -- NETFLIX FAMILY Felipe Esparza: Bad Decisions -- NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL La Partita / The Match -- NETFLIX FILM True: Friendship Day -- NETFLIX FAMILY Adrift Anaconda Back to the Future Back to the Future Part II Back to the Future Part III Barbershop Barbie Princess Adventure Borgen: Season 1-3 Children of the Sea Coneheads Glory Grease Magic Mike The Muppets Muppets Most Wanted Not Another Teen Movie Pineapple Express Possession The Producers (2005) The Promised Neverland: Season 1 Puss in Boots Red Dragon Residue Sex Drive Sister, Sister: Season 1-6 The Smurfs Wildlife Zathura

COMING 9/2 - 9/7 Avail. 9/2/20: Bad Boy Billionaires: India -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY Chef's Table: BBQ -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY Freaks – You're One of Us -- NETFLIX FILM Avail. 9/3/20: Afonso Padilha: Alma de Pobre -- NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL Love, Guaranteed -- NETFLIX FILM Young Wallander -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL Avail. 9/4/20: Away -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL I'm Thinking of Ending Things -- NETFLIX FILM The Lost Okoroshi Spirit Riding Free: Riding Academy: Part 2 -- NETFLIX FAMILY Avail. 9/7/20: Midnight Special My Octopus Teacher -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY Record of Youth -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL Waiting for "Superman"

COMING 9/8 - 9/15 Avail. 9/8/20: StarBeam: Season 2 -- NETFLIX FAMILY Avail. 9/9/20: Corazón loco / So Much Love to Give -- NETFLIX FILM Get Organized with The Home Edit -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL La Línea: Shadow of Narco -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY Mignonnes / Cuties -- NETFLIX FILM The Social Dilemma -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY Avail. 9/10/20: The Babysitter: Killer Queen -- NETFLIX FILM The Gift: Season 2 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL Greenleaf: Season 5 The Idhun Chronicles -- NETFLIX ANIME Julie and the Phantoms -- NETFLIX FAMILY Avail. 9/11/20: The Duchess -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL Family Business: Season 2 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL Girlfriends: Seasons 1-8 How to Train Your Dragon 2 Pets United -- NETFLIX FAMILY Pokémon Journeys: The Series: Part 2 -- NETFLIX FAMILY Se busca papá / Dad Wanted -- NETFLIX FILM Avail. 9/15/20: America's Book of Secrets: Season 2 Ancient Aliens: Season 3 Cold Case Files Classic: Season 1 The Curse of Oak Island: Season 4 Hope Frozen: A Quest to Live Twice -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY Izzy's Koala World -- NETFLIX FAMILY Michael McIntyre: Showman -- NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL Pawn Stars: Season 2 The Rap Game: Season 2 The Smurfs 2 Taco Chronicles: Volume 2 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL The Universe: Season 2

COMING 9/16 - 9/23 Avail. 9/16/20: Baby: Season 3 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL Challenger: The Final Flight -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY Criminal: UK: Season 2 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL The Devil All The Time -- NETFLIX FILM MeatEater: Season 9 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL The Paramedic -- NETFLIX FILM Signs: Season 2 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL Sing On! -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL Avail. 9/17/20: Dragon's Dogma -- NETFLIX ANIME The Last Word -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL Avail. 9/18/20: American Barbecue Showdown -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous -- NETFLIX FAMILY Ratched -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL Avail. 9/21/20: A Love Song for Latasha -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY Avail. 9/22/20: Chico Bon Bon: Monkey with a Tool Belt: Season 3 -- NETFLIX FAMILY Jack Whitehall: Travels with My Father: Season 4 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL Kiss the Ground The Playbook -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY Mighty Express -- NETFLIX FAMILY

COMING 9/23 - 9/30 Avail. 9/23/20: Enola Holmes -- NETFLIX FILM Waiting… Avail. 9/24/20: The Chef Show: Season 2 -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY Real Steel Avail. 9/25/20: A Perfect Crime -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY Country-Ish -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL Nasty C The School Nurse Files -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL Sneakerheads -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL Avail. 9/26/20: The Good Place: Season 4 Avail. 9/27/20: Bad Teacher Van Helsing: Season 4 Avail. 9/28/20: Whose Vote Counts, Explained -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL Avail. 9/29/20: Michelle Buteau: Welcome to Buteaupia -- NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL Welcome to Sudden Death Avail. 9/30/20: American Murder: The Family Next Door -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY Wentworth: Season 8 Coming Soon: ARASHI's Diary -Voyage- ep 12 -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY GIMS: On the Record -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

EMMY-NOMINATED NETFLIX ORIGINALS TO ADD TO YOUR LIST: With the 2020 Emmy Awards coming up on Sunday, Sept. 20, it's time to brush up on any nominated Netflix originals you may have missed. This year, the streaming service broke HBO's record for the most Emmy nominations ever with 160 total nods. HBO came in second with 107; the next closest competitor, NBC, had 47. Among the frontrunners for Netflix are Ozark and The Crown — but continue reading to see what else you should binge ahead of the virtual Emmy Awards. (Photo: Netflix) Ozark — Season 3: Now's the time to catch up on Ozark, which released its third season in March. In Ozark, financial planner Marty Byrde (Jason Bateman) suddenly relocates the family from Chicago to a summer resort community in the Missouri Ozarks to start anew after he launders money for the Mexican cartel. Season 2 dealt with the consequences of the risks he took in Season 1, as well as his expanding family dynamic with his wife (Laura Linney) and kids (Skylar Gaertner, Sofia Hublitz). Season 3 gets into the very scary risks of growing the "family business" with full family participation — even the two teenagers. Supporting actress Julia Garner took home an Emmy for her performance in 2019, as Bateman also earned an Emmy for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor. This year, the show is nominated for Outstanding Drama Series and Casting for a Drama Series. Bateman, Linney and Garner also received nods for Lead Actor, Lead Actress and Supporting Actress, respectively. Seasons 1-3 of Ozark are available to stream now.

THE CROWN — Season 3: (Photo: Netflix) Season 3 of The Crown features new cast members portraying Queen Elizabeth II and her family as the series takes a few steps into her middle age during England's Swinging Sixties. The country faces an economic downturn and fierce nationalism, which in turn leads to scrutiny from the general public, who are starting to view the royals as aristocratic freeloaders. Olivia Colman succeeds Claire Foy as Queen Elizabeth, as does Tobias Menzies as Prince Philip and Helena Bonham Carter as Princess Margaret. As a series, The Crown was nominated for Outstanding Drama Series as well as Casting for a Drama Series. Colman and Carter both received nods for Lead Actress and Supporting Actress, respectively. Seasons 1-3 of The Crown are available to stream now.

'UNBELIEVABLE' (Photo: Netflix) Netflix made some serious waves with Unbelievable, a series starring Merritt Wever, Toni Collette and Kaitlyn Dever that's on the receiving end of praise for its raw honesty and emotional impact. The eight-episode drama is based on true events reported in the Marshall Project and ProPublica's Pulitzer Prize-winning article "An Unbelievable Story of Rape." Dever plays Marie Adler, a teenager who is raped but later retracts her accusation after being gaslighted by police into doing so. She lives without resolution for years until two Colorado detectives played by Weaver and Collette connect her photo to a serial rape suspect they've been hunting for. As a series, Unbelievable was nominated for Best Limited Series as well as Casting for a Limited Series, Movie or Special. Collette was nominated for Supporting Actress. All episodes of Unbelievable are available to stream now.

'DEAD TO ME' - Season 2 (Photo: Saeed Adyani / Netflix) In Dead to Me, Christina Applegate and Linda Cardellini star opposite each other as fast friends whose strange-but-growing bond was put to the test in the jaw-dropping Season 1 finale last year. Applegate's performance was so strong that it earned her nominations at both the Emmys and Golden Globes. Netflix provides the official write-up of what fans of the series can expect for Season 2, which debuted on the platform on May 8. "Jen (Christina Applegate), Judy (Linda Cardellini) and the lies that entwine them are back," the Netflix description begins. "Picking up in the aftermath of that bloody backyard reveal, the irrepressible pair once again struggle to keep their secrets buried. With a surprising new visitor in town and Detective Perez (Diana Maria Riva) hot on their heels, Jen and Judy take drastic measures to protect their loved ones and each other — no matter the cost. From Emmy Award-winning creator Liz Feldman, Dead to Me returns for an addictively dark second season, where the stakes are higher, the friendship is deeper and the traumas that bond loom larger than ever before." Applegate and Cardellini were both nominated for Lead Actress for a Comedy Series, while the series is up for Outstanding Comedy Series and Casting for a Comedy. Seasons 1 and 2 of Dead to Me are available to stream on Netflix now.