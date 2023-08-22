Every TV Show, Movie, and Original Coming to Netflix This Week (August 21)

TV and movie lovers trying to beat the summer heat by bingeing streaming content should look no further than Netflix. The streaming giant has spent the past several weeks stocking its content catalogue with fresh titles, and this week, 12 new TV series and movies are making their way to the streaming library, meaning hours of entertainment! This week's roundup of titles includes 10 Netflix original series, films, and documentaries, including a new episode of the streamer's hit documentary Untold. Dropping Tuesday, this week's edition focuses on the Florida Gators and Urban Meyer. Netflix will also drop something special for reality TV lovers, with a new season of The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On arriving on Wednesday alongside the debut of the new series Destined with You. This week will also bring subscribers Ragnarok Season 3 and the premiere of the Netflix original film Killer Book Club. You can watch all of these titles and more by signing up for one of the streamer's three subscription plans – the basic with ads plan ($7 per month), the standard plan ($15.50 per month), and the premium plan ($20 per month). The latter three plans give subscribers access to the complete Netflix streaming library, but content availability is slightly limited on the Netflix with ads plan. Keep scrolling to see everything set to be added to the streaming library this week, and don't forget to check out all of the titles that are set to leave before the end of the month!

'Untold: Swamp Kings' Premiere Date: Tuesday, Aug. 22

Type: Netflix Documentary

Synopsis: "College football is life in Florida, nowhere more apparent than in the extraordinary story of the Florida Gators from 2005 to 2010. After a blazing run in the 1990s under Coach Steve Spurrier, the University of Florida's winning streak had dried up by 2005. Enter Urban Meyer, the Gators' demanding new head coach whose take-no-prisoners style breeds not only a string of legendary victories, but also unrelenting drama that rippled well beyond the locker room. In their own words through extensive sit-down interviews paired with archival footage, Meyer and the titans he coached (Brandon Siler, Tim Tebow, Brandon Spikes, Major Wright, and Ahmad Black, among many others) give viewers a bird's-eye view of how they catapulted the Florida Gators from underdogs to winners of two BCS National Championships. Drilling down with a riveting play-by-play of some of the Gators' most blistering wins and losses, this four-episode docuseries zooms in on each turbulent year of Meyer's reign and isn't afraid to tackle the challenging sides of his leadership and the perils of his players being star athletes at such a young age."

'Destined with You' Premiere Date: Wednesday, Aug. 23

Type: Netflix Series

Synopsis: "A lawyer bound by a centuries-old curse becomes entangled with a civil servant who holds the key to his freedom – igniting an unexpected romance."

'The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On: Season 2' Premiere Date: Wednesday, Aug. 23

Type: Netflix Series

Synopsis: "Six different couples, on the verge of marriage. One partner is ready to get married, the other isn't quite as sure. An ultimatum is issued – and in just over eight weeks, they must commit to marriage, or move on. In the meantime, each will choose a new potential partner from one of the other couples, in a life-changing opportunity to get a glimpse of two different possible futures."

'Ragnarok: Season 3' Premiere Date: Thursday, Aug. 24

Type: Netflix Series

Synopsis: "Ragnarok is a coming-of-age drama building on and contributing to a new and surprising angle on Norse mythology. The series is set in the small, fictitious town of Edda, situated in the grand, breathtaking Norwegian nature. The story revolves around the inhabitants of Edda, who are perhaps not all who they claim to be. With them, we experience a drastically changing world: melting poles, warm winters, violent downpours. Some might say we're headed for yet another Ragnarok. Unless someone intervenes in time..."

'Killer Book Club' Premiere Date: Friday, Aug. 25

Type: Netflix Film

Synopsis: "Eight young university students meet every week in a book club to share their passion for horror literature. After being accomplices in a costume prank that ends in a fatal accident and a pact of silence, the group of young people will be threatened by an anonymous writer who wants to reveal their dark secret. Their stalker threatens to publish on social networks a bloody horror novel based on them. With every chapter published, one of them will die. While they distrust each other, the group will start a fight for survival in the middle of a university campus. Any one of them could be the next victim.... or the killer."

What else is being added this week? Avail. 8/22/23

LIGHTHOUSE (JP) – NETFLIX SERIES Avail. 8/23/23

The Big Short

Sausage Party

Squared Love Everlasting (PL) – NETFLIX FILM Avail. 8/24/23

Baki Hanma: Season 2 Part 2 (JP) – NETFLIX ANIME

Who is Erin Carter? (UK) – NETFLIX SERIES Avail. 8/25/23

You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah – NETFLIX FILM