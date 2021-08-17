Every TV Show, Movie, and Original Coming to Netflix This Week (August 16)

The summer temperatures are still rising, and so is the title count in the Netflix streaming library. After kicking off the month with dozens of new titles that were easily must-see binges, the streaming giant is making it clear that it doesn’t have any plans to slow down. In fact, this week alone, Netflix is treating subscribers to a total of 12 new titles, 10 of which are Netflix original films, series, and specials. After kicking off the week on Monday with Walk of Shame, Netflix will stock the first of this week's original titles on Tuesday, Aug. 17, and it's the perfect addition for the kiddos! The streamer's popular animated series Go! Go! Cory Carson is returning with a new season of fun-filled adventures. Tuesday will also bring with it the second installment of Netflix's new five-part sports documentary UNTOLD. Later in the week, the streamer will treat viewers to an all-new true crime documentary sure to be all the buzz on social media as well as a few other originals, including Sandra Oh's latest credit! You can see the full list of what’s headed to Netflix in August 2021 by clicking here. You can watch all of these titles and more by signing up for one of the streamer's three subscription plans – the basic plan ($8.99 per month), the standard plan ($13.99 per month), and the premium plan ($17.99 per month). For those not quite ready to commit, you can get a taste of what Netflix has to offer by checking out the "Netflix Free Section," which includes a selection of some of the streamer’s best originals for non-subscribers to check out. Keep scrolling to see everything set to be added to the streaming library this week, and don't forget to check out all of the titles that are set to leave before the end of the month!

'Go! Go! Cory Carson: Season 5' Go! Go! Cory Carson is driving its way back to Netflix! The beloved animated children series that follows kid car Cory Carson and his winding adventures in Bumperson Hills is set to return to the streaming platform with its fifth season on Tuesday, Aug. 17, just four months after it dropped Season 4 in April. In Season 5, Cory will still be on the move and ready for more adventures, whether it be helping friends or making news ones! Executive produced by Alex Woo, Stanley Moore, and Tone Thyne, the series is voiced by Alan C. Lim, Paul Killam, and Maisie Benson. prevnext

'UNTOLD: Deal with the Devil' After delving into the story of the famous Pacers-Pistons brawl, Netflix is taking a look at boxer Christy Martin and her battles in and out of the ring in the second installment of its new sports docuseries UNTOLD. Initially premiering on the platform on Aug. 10, the five-part docuseries event takes a look at to epic tales from the wide world of sports, delving into what happened beyond the headlines, as told by those who lived. Deal with the Devil, the second episode, will be available for streaming on Tuesday. prevnext

'Memories of a Murderer: The Nilsen Tapes' After cementing its place as a go-to service for all things true crime, Netflix on Wednesday, Aug. 18 is adding a new title to its true crime library. Memories of a Murderer: The Nilsen Tapes, a documentary film, explores the life and crimes of notorious British serial killer Dennis Nilsen, who confessed to killing 15 people in 1983. Over a five-year period, Nilsen picked up vulnerable young men, lured them back to his home and strangled them, before disposing of their bodies under the floorboards. For the first time ever, Nilsen narrates his life and crimes via a series of never-before-published cassette tapes recorded from his jail cell before his death. prevnext

'The Chair' As Killing Eve fans await the fourth and final season of the hit BBC series, they can catch series star Sandra Oh in her latest credit, the new Netflix original series The Chair. Set to premiere on the platform on Friday, Aug. 20, the series stars Oh as Dr. Ji-Yoon Kim, the first woman of color to become chair at the prestigious Pembroke University. As the first woman to chair the English department and as one of the few staff members of color at the university, however, Ji-Yoon is faced with a unique set of challenges as she tries to meet the dizzying demands and high expectations of a failing English department. Along with Oh, the comedy stars Jay Duplass, Holland Taylor, Bob Balaban, Nana Mensah, David Morse, and Everly Carganilla. prevnext

'Sweet Girl' A devastated husband will set out on a quest for justice and later vengeance when Netflix's latest film, Sweet Girl, makes its way to Netflix on Friday. The Brian Andrew Mendoza- directed film stars Jason Momoa as Ray Cooper, a devoted family man who vows justice against the pharmaceutical company responsible for pulling a potentially life-saving drug from the market just before the death of his wife. His quest for justice, however, truth leads to a deadly encounter that not only puts his life at risk, but also his daughter Rachel’s. In an effort to protect her, Ray's mission turns into a quest for vengeance. Along with Momoa, Sweet Girl also stars Isabela Merced, Adria Arjona, Justin Bartha, Amy Brenneman, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, Raza Jaffrey, Lex Scott Davi, and Michael Raymond-James. prevnext

What else is being added this week? Avail. 8/16/21:

Walk of Shame Avail. 8/18/21:

The Defeated – NETFLIX SERIES

Out of my league – NETFLIX FILM

The Secret Diary of an Exchange Student – NETFLIX FILM Avail. 8/19/21:

Like Crazy Avail. 8/20/21:

Everything Will Be Fine – NETFLIX SERIES

The Loud House Movie – NETFLIX FAMILY prevnext