Every TV Show, Movie, and Original Coming to Netflix This Week (April 3)
April is officially here, and after welcoming the month over the weekend with new additions like A League of Their Own, Friday Night Lights, and Pyshco, a fresh round of TV shows, series and originals titles are coming to the Netflix streaming library this week! This week, the streaming giant is set to add 13 new titles to its content catalogue, including nine new Netflix originals, such as the new comedy special My Name is Mo'Nique and the series Beef.
You can watch all of these titles and more by signing up for one of the streamer's four subscription plans – the basic with ads plan ($7 per month), the basic plan ($10 per month), the standard plan ($15.50 per month), and the premium plan ($20 per month). The latter three plans give subscribers access to the complete Netflix streaming library, but content availability is slightly limited on the Netflix with ads plan. Keep scrolling to see everything set to be added to the streaming library this week, and don't forget to check out all of the titles that are set to leave before the end of the month!
'My Name Is Mo'Nique
Premiere Date: Tuesday, April 4
Type: Netflix Comedy
Synopsis: "You think you know Mo'Nique? From staring down a racist teacher to her grandmother's sex warning, the comedy legend spills all in this stand-up special."
'The Signing'
Premiere Date: Tuesday, April 4
Type: Netflix Series
Synopsis: "In this reality show, young Latino artists must impress music legends like Lex Borrero, Tainy and Rauw Alejandro to score the contract of a lifetime."
'Lewis Capaldi: How I'm Feeling Now'
Premiere Date: Wednesday, April 5
Type: Netflix Documentary
Synopsis: "This intimate, all-access documentary chronicles Lewis Capaldi's journey from a scrappy teen with a viral performance to a Grammy-nominated pop star."
'Beef'
Premiere Date: Thursday, April 6
Type: Netflix Series
Synopsis: "BEEF follows the aftermath of a road rage incident between two strangers. Danny Cho (Steven Yeun), a failing contractor with a chip on his shoulder, goes head-to-head with Amy Lau (Ali Wong), a self-made entrepreneur with a picturesque life. The increasing stakes of their feud unravel their lives and relationships in this darkly comedic and deeply moving series."
What else is being added this week?
Avail. 4/3/23
Magic Mixies Season 1
Surviving R. Kelly Part III: The Final Chapter Season 1
Avail. 4/6/23
The Last Stand
Avail. 4/7/23
Chupa – NETFLIX FILM
Holy Spider
Kings of Mulberry Street: Let Love Reign – NETFLIX FILM
Oh Belinda – NETFLIX FILM
Thicker Than Water – NETFLIX SERIES
Transatlantic – NETFLIX SERIES
What's leaving this week?
The Netflix streaming library will suffer a bit of a loss this week, with seven titles set to exit. The departing titles, a mix of films and series, will begin bowing out Monday.
Leaving 4/3
Babamın Ceketi (2018)
Turbo FAST (Seasons 1-4) Netflix Original Removal
Leaving 4/4
El Reemplazante (Season 1)
Escape from Planet Earth (2013)
The Fisherman's Diary (2020)
What Lies Below (2020)
Leaving 4/5
Alien Warfare (2019)