Every TV Show, Movie, and Original Coming to Netflix This Week (April 3)

April is officially here, and after welcoming the month over the weekend with new additions like A League of Their Own, Friday Night Lights, and Pyshco, a fresh round of TV shows, series and originals titles are coming to the Netflix streaming library this week! This week, the streaming giant is set to add 13 new titles to its content catalogue, including nine new Netflix originals, such as the new comedy special My Name is Mo'Nique and the series Beef.

You can watch all of these titles and more by signing up for one of the streamer's four subscription plans – the basic with ads plan ($7 per month), the basic plan ($10 per month), the standard plan ($15.50 per month), and the premium plan ($20 per month). The latter three plans give subscribers access to the complete Netflix streaming library, but content availability is slightly limited on the Netflix with ads plan. Keep scrolling to see everything set to be added to the streaming library this week, and don't forget to check out all of the titles that are set to leave before the end of the month!