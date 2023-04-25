Every TV Show, Movie, and Original Coming to Netflix This Week (April 24)

The final days of April are here, and before those April showers can bring more than just May flowers, Netflix is finishing off the month strong. After spending the past several weeks stocking its library full of fresh content from its April 2023 content list, the streamer this week will roll out some of the final additions, with 15 new TV series and movies hitting the content catalogue. This week's additions include 12 Netflix original series and films, and they are some pretty heavy hitters. Along with the debut of the new Netflix comedy special John Mulaney: Baby J, the streamer is also set to premiere Season 2 of its fantasy drama Sweet Tooth, which is based on the comic book of the same name by Jeff Lemire.This week will also be a time for farewells, as both Workin' Moms and Firefly Lane will drop their final episodes, bringing the two shows to an end after Season 7 and Season 2, respectively. You can watch all of these titles and more by signing up for one of the streamer's four subscription plans – the basic with ads plan ($7 per month), the basic plan ($10 per month), the standard plan ($15.50 per month), and the premium plan ($20 per month). The latter three plans give subscribers access to the complete Netflix streaming library, but content availability is slightly limited on the Netflix with ads plan. Keep scrolling to see everything set to be added to the streaming library this week, and don't forget to check out all of the titles that are set to leave before the end of the month!

'John Mulaney: Baby J' Premiere Date: Tuesday, April 25

Type: Netflix Comedy

Synopsis: "Emmy-Award winning comedian, writer and actor John Mulaney is back with a brand new Netflix special, John Mulaney: Baby J, premiering globally April 25th."

'Workin' Moms: Season 7' Premiere Date: Wednesday, April 26

Type: Netflix Series

Synopsis: "Four new working mothers and friends deal with the struggles and nuttiness of returning to work while trying to balance their family and love lives."

'Firefly Lane: Season 2 Part 2' Premiere Date: Thursday, April 27

Type: Netflix Series

Synopsis: "What could possibly have ended the tight-knit thirty year friendship of Tully and Kate, our "Firefly Lane Girls Forever?" We'll learn the answer this season – but first – Kate grapples with the painful aftermath of Johnny's ill-fated trip to Iraq, while Tully faces a lawsuit after walking away from her talk show, and must start her career over from the bottom. This leads her to search for answers about who she is and where she comes from – including a quest to find the father she never met, against the wishes of her secretive hippie mother, Cloud. In the '80s, we see Kate and Johnny first fall in love, creating more than a little drama in the newsroom where they work, as Tully's career rises and she spars (and flirts!) with cocky sportscaster Danny Diaz. She just might have met her match – that is, if they can stop arguing for five minutes. While in the '70s, teenage Kate and Tully struggle to keep their friendship together as Cloud goes to jail for dealing drugs and Tully goes to live with her grandmother, far away from Firefly Lane. As the girls face the tumult of high school apart, they know the one thing they really need is each other."

'The Nurse' Premiere Date: Thursday, April 27

Type: Netflix Series

Synopsis: "One early morning in March 2015, the Danish police received a call from a nurse at Nykøbing Falster Hospital. She suspects her close colleague of deliberately killing patients and fears that it has just happened again. Soon a murder case unfolds like never seen before in Danish legal history. Several co-workers are now telling the police that they also suspect the nurse has poisoned patients, and some even tell that they have been walking around with this suspicion for several years. But why hasn't anyone responded? And where is the evidence? The Nurse is based on the true story of the Danish nurse, Christina Aistrup Hansen, who was sentenced to 12 years for four counts of attempted murder in 2017. The Nurse is based on the book of the same name written by Kristian Corfixen."

'Sweet Tooth: Season 2' Premiere Date: Thursday, April 27

Type: Netflix Series

Synopsis: "As a deadly new wave of the Sick bears down, Gus (Christian Convery) and a band of fellow hybrids are held prisoner by General Abbot (Neil Sandilands) and the Last Men. Looking to consolidate power by finding a cure, Abbot uses the children as fodder for the experiments of captive Dr. Aditya Singh (Adeel Akhtar), who's racing to save his infected wife Rani (Aliza Vellani). To protect his friends, Gus agrees to help Dr. Singh, beginning a dark journey into his origins and his mother Birdie's (Amy Seimetz) role in the events leading up to The Great Crumble. Outside the Preserve, Tommy Jepperd (Nonso Anozie) and Aimee Eden (Dania Ramirez ) team up to break the hybrids free, a partnership that will be tested as Jepperd's secrets come to light. As the revelations of the past threaten the possibility of redemption in the present, Gus and his found family find themselves on a collision course with Abbot and the evil forces that look to wipe them out once and for all. Based on the DC comic book series by Jeff Lemire, Sweet Tooth is executive produced by Jim Mickle, Susan Downey, Robert Downey, Jr., Amanda Burrell, and Linda Moran. The series is produced by Warner Bros. Television."

What else is being added this week? Avail. 4/25/23

The Hateful Eight

The Hateful Eight: Extended Version: Season 1 Avail. 4/26/23

The Good Bad Mother – NETFLIX SERIES

Kiss, Kiss! – NETFLIX FILM

Love After Music – NETFLIX SERIES Avail. 4/27/23

The Matchmaker – NETFLIX FILM

Sharkdog: Season 3 – NETFLIX FAMILY Avail. 4/28/23

AKA – NETFLIX FILM

InuYasha: Season 6

King of Collectibles: The Goldin Touch – NETFLIX SERIES