Every TV Show, Movie, and Original Coming to Netflix This Week (April 12)

We may be nearing the midpoint of April, but the momentum hasn't slowed for Netflix. This week, the streaming giant will be making nearly two dozen new additions to the streaming library, with titles including both licensed content and Netflix original series, films, and specials, meaning subscribers have plenty of options for their next binge. The new additions are set to begin arriving in the streaming library on Monday and will continue through Friday, leading into a wave of new titles set to be added throughout the upcoming weekend. The new additions will have something for everyone, including for the youngest viewers, who will be able to tune into a new season of the animated series Mighty Express. Reality TV lovers will be able to sit down and press play on the first four episodes of Season 2 of The Circle, the series that became a breakout hit following its debut last year. This week will also see the debut of Jamie Foxx's father-daughter comedy Dad Stop Embarrassing Me!, among several others. If you are wanting to tune into any of the titles Netflix has to offer, you can opt for one of the streamer’s three subscription plans – the basic plan ($8.99 per month), the standard plan ($13.99 per month), and the premium plan ($17.99 per month). For those not quite ready to commit, you can get a taste of what Netflix has to offer by checking out the "Netflix Free Section," which includes a selection of some of the streamer’s best originals for non-subscribers to check out. Keep scrolling to see everything set to be added to the streaming library this week, and don't forget to check out all of the titles that are set to leave before the end of the month!

'Mighty Express: Season 3' This week, Netflix will be making sure that even its youngest viewers have something new to watch. On Tuesday, April 13, the streamer is debuting the third season of its animated preschool series Mighty Express. From the makers of Paw Patrol, the series is set in the fictional town of Tacksville and follows a team of Mighty Express trains and their kid friends who overcome trouble on the tracks. In Season 3, there will be even more heroic rescues and thrilling stunts.

'The Circle: Season 2' More than a year after it first debuted, Netflix is taking viewers back into the Circle with Season 2 of its hit social media-themed reality series The Circle. The series tests the influence of social media as eight contestants compete to become the top influencer and win $100,000 from the privacy of their own suite and instantly became a fan-favorite series from the streamer upon its premiere in January 2020. In Season 2, Too Hot to Handle alum Chloe Veitch will compete alongside fellow contestants Bryant, Courtney, Savannah, Deleesa, Jack, Lee, and Terelisha, with one contestant even entering the game as former NSYNC member Lance Bass. The first four episodes of the season drop on Wednesday, April 14, with four more episodes following on April 21 and four more on April 28 before the season finale on May 5.

'Dad Stop Embarrassing Me!' Jamie Foxx's father-daughter comedy Dad Stop Embarrassing Me! is making its way to Netflix on Wednesday. The Netflix original series stars Foxx as Brian Dixon, a successful business owner, bachelor, and newly-minted a full-time father to his teenage daughter Sasha. Wanting to be the best father he can, he enlists the help of his Pops, sister, and best friend to tackle teenage boys, TikTok, and the family business. Inspired by Foxx's real-life relationship with daughter Corinne Foxx, who also serves as executive producer, the multi-cam sitcom stars Foxx, Kyla-Drew, David Alan Grier, Porscha Coleman.

'Ajeeb Daastaans' Netflix is exploring the complexities of human behaviour and relationships in its new anthology Ajeeb Daastaans. Set to hit the streaming library on Friday, April 16, the original film consists of four shorts – "a twisted tale of lovers, a struggle for daily life, a calculated friendship and a journey to find solace" – that explore "the surprising ways in which unexpected catalysts inflame the uncomfortable emotions simmering under fractured relationships." Directed by Shashank Khaitan, Raj Mehta, Neeraj Ghaywan, and Kayoze Irani, the film featurs an ensemble cast that includes Fatima Sana Shaikh, Jaideep Ahlawat, Armaan Ralhan, Nushrat Bharucha, Abhishek Banerjee, Inayat Verma, Konkona Sen Sharma, Aditi Rao Hydari, Shefali Shah, Manav Kaul, and Tota Roy Chowdhury, among many others.

'Fast & Furious Spy Racers: Season 4: Mexico' Netflix is gearing up for Season 4 of its animated series, Fast & Furious Spy Racers. Based on the Fast & Furious film series by Gary Scott Thompson, the Netflix original follows Tony Toretto, Dominic Toretto's son, who, along with his friends, is recruited by a government agency together to infiltrate an elite racing league serving as a front for a crime organization called SH1FT3R. In Season 4, the Spy Racers will have to flee to Mexico to clear their name and uncover a new evil scheme after they are framed for a crime they didn't commit.

What else is being added this week? Avail. 4/12/21:

New Gods: Nezha Reborn – NETFLIX FILM

Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn: Seasons 1-4 Avail. 4/13/21:

The Baker and the Beauty: Season 1

My Love: Six Stories of True Love – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY Avail. 4/14/21:

Law School – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Soul – NETFLIX FILM

Why Did You Kill Me? – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY Avail. 4/15/21:

Dark City Beneath the Beat

The Master

Ride or Die – NETFLIX FILM Avail. 4/16/21:

Arlo the Alligator Boy – NETFLIX FAMILY

Barbie & Chelsea The Lost Birthday

Crimson Peak

Into the Beat – NETFLIX FILM

Rush

Synchronic

Why Are You Like This – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Zookeeper's Wife