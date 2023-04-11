Every TV Show, Movie, and Original Coming to Netflix This Week (April 10)

A new week is here, bringing with it a roster of new titles to Netflix's streaming library. After spending the first few days of the month stocking new titles of Love is Blind, the comedy special My Name Is Mo'Nique, and the Steven Yeun and Ali Wong-starring comedy-drama Beef, the streamer is set to drop 15 new series and films this week. This week's roundup includes 14 new Netflix original series and films, which began arriving on Monday when Season 10 of the hit children's show Cocomelon debuted on Netflix. Netflix is keeping things in high gear for the rest of the week, too, with the new comedy special Leanne Morgan: I'm Every Woman dropping Tuesday alongside the licensed title All American: Homecoming Season 2. Later in the week, subscribers will be able to binge everything from the new original documentary American Manhunt: The Boston Marathon Bombing to Season 2 of The Boss Baby: Back in the Crib, with several others also arriving in the library this week. You can watch all of these titles and more by signing up for one of the streamer's four subscription plans – the basic with ads plan ($7 per month), the basic plan ($10 per month), the standard plan ($15.50 per month), and the premium plan ($20 per month). The latter three plans give subscribers access to the complete Netflix streaming library, but content availability is slightly limited on the Netflix with ads plan. Keep scrolling to see everything set to be added to the streaming library this week, and don't forget to check out all of the titles that are set to leave before the end of the month!

'Leanne Morgan: I'm Every Woman' Premiere Date: Tuesday, April 11

Type: Netflix Comedy

Synopsis: "She loves Jell-O salad, her three kids and her brawny grandbaby. Leanne Morgan shares stories about her life as a wife, mother and wearer of big panties." prevnext

'American Manhunt: The Boston Marathon Bombing' (Photo: Netflix) Premiere Date: Wednesday, April 12

Type: Netflix Documentary

Synopsis: "Patriots' Day in Boston is a time to celebrate: Spring is in the air, the Red Sox play at Fenway, and the whole town turns out to cheer the Boston Marathon's journey from the suburbs to the center of the city. When two home-grown terrorists bombed the marathon's finish line in 2013, the biggest party of the year exploded into carnage, and as law enforcement launched an unprecedented investigation into the bombers' identities, their pursuit spilled over into the streets of formerly-quiet neighborhoods, paralyzing the city and gripping our post-9/11 world. To mark the tenth anniversary of the tragedy, director Floyd Russ (Zion, Malice at the Palace) and executive producer Tiller Russell (Night Stalker: The Hunt for a Serial Killer, Waco American Apocalypse) built this three-part series around the tense, terrifying days that followed the attacks, assembling a minute-by-minute recounting of the manhunt from thousands of hours of closed-circuit video, police radio, and cell phone footage, as well as testimony from the police officers, FBI agents, and ordinary citizens whose heroics led to the killers' capture. Offering historical context, expert insight, and emotional details from those who knew the bombers personally, American Manhunt tells the full story of how the people of Boston came together in their darkest hour to reclaim their city – and the men and women whose lives will never be the same." prevnext

'The Boss Baby: Back in the Crib Season 2' Premiere Date: Thursday, April 13

Type: Netflix Family

Synopsis: "Following the events of The Boss Baby: Family Business Theodore Templeton is framed for embezzlement and forced to revert back to his old Boss Baby self and crash with his brother Tim and his two nieces, brainy big kid Tabitha and fellow Baby Corp employee Tina. Together, Boss Baby and Tina co-lead a new Field Team fighting to increase Baby Love while keeping a new group of arch-nemeses – The Uncuddleables – from destroying Baby Corp itself." prevnext

'Phenomena' (Photo: Padu/Netflix) Premiere Date: Friday, April 14

Type: Netflix Film

Synopsis: "In the late 90's, Sagrario (Belén Rueda), Paz (Gracia Olayo) Gloria (Toni Acosta) and Father Girón (Emilio Gutiérrez Cava), form an investigation team specialized in paranormal phenomena: the Hepta group. Although the group is not going through its best moment, they agree to investigate an antique shop where strange things are happening. But what seemed like a case like any other, will become the most difficult of their lives. And only together they will be able to solve it." prevnext

What else is being added this week? April 10

CoComelon Season 8 – NETFLIX FAMILY April 11

All American: Homecoming Season 2 April 12

Celeste Barber: Fine, thanks – NETFLIX COMEDY

Operation: Nation – NETFLIX FILM

Smother-in-Law Season 2 – NETFLIX SERIES April 13

Florida Man Season 1 – NETFLIX SERIES

Obsession – NETFLIX SERIES April 14

Queenmaker- NETFLIX SERIES

Queens on the Run – NETFLIX FILM

Seven Kings Must Die- NETFLIX FILM

Weathering – NETFLIX FILM prevnext