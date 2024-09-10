Every TV Show, Movie, and Original Coming to Netflix This Week (September 9)
'Emily in Paris' Season 4 Part 2, 'The Circle' Season 7, and 'Uglies' are among this week's Netflix arrivals.
This week will be a big one for Netflix subscribers! As the streamer continues to make its way through the September 2024 content list, it will add 15 new TV series and movies to its streaming catalog this week, and all but one of them is a Netflix original.
This week's lineup includes several highly-anticipated titles. Following its premiere in August, the Lily Collins-starring hit Emily in Paris Season 4 will return with the final episodes of Season 4. If that's not your jam, reality TV fans will be treated to Season 7 of The Circle, the streamer's social media-focused competition show. This week will also see Netflix's original movies lineup expand with the premiere of Uglies, the streamer's adaptation of Scott Westerfeld's book of the same name starring Joey King, Chase Stokes, Keith Powers, Brianne Tju, and Laverne Cox. Other titles dropping this week include Ahir Shah's new comedy special Ends, the documentary Ángel Di María: Breaking Down the Wall, and the film Officer Black Belt.
You can watch all of these titles and more by signing up for one of the streamer's three subscription plans – the basic with ads plan ($7 per month), the standard plan ($15.50 per month), and the premium plan ($20 per month). The latter three plans give subscribers access to the complete Netflix streaming library, but content availability is slightly limited on the Netflix with ads plan. Keep scrolling to see everything set to be added to the streaming library this week, and don't forget to check out all of the titles that are set to leave before the end of the month!
'Hot Wheels Let's Race:' Season 2
Premiere Date: Monday, Sept. 9
Type: Netflix Family
Synopsis: "Based on the number-one selling toy in the world, Hot Wheels Let's Race is a high-octane series that ignites and unlocks the challenger spirit within every racer! The series follows the newest generation of racers as they experience mind-blowing races, extreme stunt contests, and thrill-seeking challenges."
'Jack Whitehall: Fatherhood with My Father'
Premiere Date: Tuesday, Sept. 10
Type: Netflix Series
Synopsis: "The series will see Jack Whitehall embark on one of life's great journeys as he is about to become a father for the first time. Fatherhood With My Father (w/t) will reunite Jack with his father Michael on a path of discovery and adventure as they try to crack the answers to parenthood's endless questions. In their own inimitable and hilarious way, Jack and Michael will travel the world, examining what fatherhood means across the globe, discussing the Dad that Michael is and the one that Jack wants to be."
'The Circle': Season 7
Premiere Date: Wednesday, Sept. 11
Type: Netflix Series
Synopsis: "New city. New twists. Same game. Catfish, connections and chaos await as new influencers enter the chat and compete for a huge cash prize.
Format: Starting September 11th, new episodes of The Circle will roll out each Wednesday, with different phases of the competition featured across 13, 1 hour-long episodes: Week 1 (Wednesday, September 11): Episodes 1-4 Week 2 (Wednesday, September 18: Episodes 5-8 Week 3 (Wednesday, September 25): Episodes 9-12 Week 4 (Wednesday, October 2): Finale Episode"
'Emily in Paris': Season 4 Part 2
Premiere Date: Thursday, Sept. 12
Type: Netflix Series
Synopsis: "After the dramatic events of Camille and Gabriel's misbegotten wedding, Emily is reeling: She has strong feelings for two men, but now Gabriel's expecting a baby with his ex, and Alfie's worst fears about her and Gabriel have been confirmed. At work, Sylvie is forced to confront a thorny dilemma from her past for the sake of her marriage, and the Agence Grateau team navigates personnel shakeups. Mindy and the band prepare for Eurovision, but when funds run dry, they're forced to get thrifty. Emily and Gabriel's chemistry is undeniable as they work together towards a Michelin star, but two big secrets threaten to undo everything they've dreamed of."
'Uglies'
Premiere Date: Friday, Sept. 13
Type: Netflix Film
Synopsis: "In a futuristic world that imposes a cosmetic surgery at 16, Tally is eager for her turn to join the rest of society. But when a friend runs away, Tally embarks on a journey to save her that upends everything she thought she wanted."
What else is being added this week?
Avail. 9/10
Ahir Shah: Ends -- NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
Avail. 9/11
Boxer -- NETFLIX FILM
Technoboys -- NETFLIX FILM
Avail. 9/12
Ángel Di María: Breaking Down the Wall -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Billionaire Island -- NETFLIX SERIES
Black Mass
Into the Fire: The Lost Daughter -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Midnight at the Pera Palace: Season 2 (TR) -- NETFLIX SERIES
Avail. 9/13
Officer Black Belt -- NETFLIX FILM
Sector 36 -- NETFLIX FILM
What's leaving this week?
Netflix's streaming library will only grow this week, making now the perfect time to fit in a final watch of the below titles before their departures later this month.
Leaving 9/19
Bodies Bodies Bodies
Leaving 9/24
A Walk to Remember
Leaving 9/27
Force of Nature
Great News Seasons 1-2
Inheritance
