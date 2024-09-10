Every TV Show, Movie, and Original Coming to Netflix This Week (September 9)

This week will be a big one for Netflix subscribers! As the streamer continues to make its way through the September 2024 content list, it will add 15 new TV series and movies to its streaming catalog this week, and all but one of them is a Netflix original.

This week's lineup includes several highly-anticipated titles. Following its premiere in August, the Lily Collins-starring hit Emily in Paris Season 4 will return with the final episodes of Season 4. If that's not your jam, reality TV fans will be treated to Season 7 of The Circle, the streamer's social media-focused competition show. This week will also see Netflix's original movies lineup expand with the premiere of Uglies, the streamer's adaptation of Scott Westerfeld's book of the same name starring Joey King, Chase Stokes, Keith Powers, Brianne Tju, and Laverne Cox. Other titles dropping this week include Ahir Shah's new comedy special Ends, the documentary Ángel Di María: Breaking Down the Wall, and the film Officer Black Belt.

You can watch all of these titles and more by signing up for one of the streamer's three subscription plans – the basic with ads plan ($7 per month), the standard plan ($15.50 per month), and the premium plan ($20 per month). The latter three plans give subscribers access to the complete Netflix streaming library, but content availability is slightly limited on the Netflix with ads plan. Keep scrolling to see everything set to be added to the streaming library this week, and don't forget to check out all of the titles that are set to leave before the end of the month!