Every TV Show, Movie, and Original Coming to Netflix This Week (May 5)

More than a dozen new titles will stream on Netflix this week!

As the streamer continues to work its way through the May 2025 content list, Netflix is set to stock 14 TV series, movies, and Netflix originals in the streaming library.

Other than a single licensed title, 2025’s rom-com slasher Heart Eyes, this week’s roundup features all original titles, including a new installment of Netflix’s hit sports series Untold. On Tuesday, an episode focused on Washington Wizards teammates Gilbert Arenas and Javaris Crittenton’s 2009 gun incident debuts, one of several documentaries dropping this week.

The roundup also includes a new season of the racing show Full Speed, Season 3 of Blood of Zeus, the premiere of the new show The Royals, and the debut of the Netflix original film Last Bullet.

Untold: Shooting Guards

Premiere Date: Tuesday, May 6

Type: Netflix Sports Film

Synopsis: “Former Washington Wizards teammates Gilbert Arenas and Javaris Crittenton shook the basketball world with their infamous gun incident in 2009, but what really went down when guns were drawn in their NBA locker room? Through raw first-hand accounts, Arenas and Crittenton unpack the events that had a life-altering impact on both men, and ultimately led Crittenton down a dark and tragic path. For the first time, this eye-opening documentary reveals the full story.”

Full Speed: Season 2

Premiere Date: Wednesday, May 7

Type: Netflix Sports Series

Synopsis: “Tales of triumph and tenacity fuel this high-octane sports docuseries following NASCAR Cup Series drivers on and off the track during the playoffs.”

Blood of Zeus: Season 3

Premiere Date: Thursday, May 8

Type: Netflix Anime

Synopsis: “Set loose from captivity and burning for revenge, the king of the Titans swears to crush the Olympian gods and reclaim the power they stole from him.”

Karol G: Tomorrow Was Beautiful

Premiere Date: Thursday, May 8

Type: Netflix Documentary

Synopsis: “KAROL G was told her dream was too big, that she was the wrong gender, and from the wrong place, to ever be a global star. But only fools bet against a Bichota. KAROL G: Tomorrow Was Beautiful, a documentary from This Machine and director Cristina Costantini, traces KAROL’s rise from humble beginnings in Medellín, Colombia, to global stardom, as she proves the critics wrong with a historical, record-breaking stadium tour. It’s a rare look at the unique determination, talent, and relentless work ethic that has launched KAROL G to superstardom and paved a path for future generations of Latinas.”

A Deadly American Marriage

Premiere Date: Friday, May 9

Type: Netflix Documentary

Synopsis: “A chilling 911 call. A gruesome scene. What is the real story behind Jason Corbett’s brutal death? In this documentary, Jason’s wife and children reflect on the elusive truths behind their seemingly fairytale life.”

What else is being added this week?

Avail. 5/5/25

Britain and The Blitz — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Mighty Monsterwheelies: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY

Avail. 5/6/25

The Devil’s Plan: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES

Avail. 5/7/25

Last Bullet — NETFLIX FILM

Avail. 5/8/25

FOREVER — NETFLIX SERIES

Heart Eyes

Avail. 5/9/25

Bad Influence — NETFLIX FILM

Nonnas — NETFLIX FILM

The Royals — NETFLIX SERIES

What’s leaving this week?

The Netflix streaming library will suffer a few losses this week, with three titles bowing out of the streaming game.

Leaving 5/5/25

The Peanut Butter Falcon

Leaving 5/9/25

The Lost City

Resident Evil: Death Island