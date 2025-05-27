Every TV Show, Movie, and Original Coming to Netflix This Week (May 26)

Netflix is celebrating the final week of May with the arrival of even more new streaming titles.

This week, the streaming giant will stock seven new TV series and films into its streaming library, and they’re all Netflix originals.

This week’s lineup includes a new season of a beloved preschool series, a new crime drama film based on the case known as “the black widow of Patraix,” and a comedy special form Mike Birbiglia. Subscribers will also be able to watch the new true crime docuseries Cold Case: The Tylenol Murders, about 1982 Chicago Tylenol murders, as well as F1: The Academy, an adrenaline-filled docuseries that follows 15 female racers in the 2024 F1 Academy season.

Keep scrolling to see everything set to be added to the streaming library this week, and don't forget to check out all of the titles that are set to leave before the end of the month!

CoComelon: Season 13

Premiere Date: Monday, May 26

Type: Netflix Family

Synopsis: “Ready to move? Get up and groove! Join JJ and his friends as they dance to fun, familiar songs like “Twist and Shout,” “The Locomotion” and more.”

Cold Case: The Tylenol Murders

Premiere Date: Monday, May 26

Type: Netflix Documentary

Synopsis: “From directors Yotam Guendelman and Ari Pines (Shadow of Truth, Buried) and executive producer Joe Berlinger (Cold Case: Who Killed JonBenét Ramsey, Conversations with a Killer), Cold Case: The Tylenol Murders is a gripping three-part docuseries that revisits a chilling crime that shattered the nation’s trust in the safety of everyday brands. Chicago, 1982: at least seven people die after ingesting cyanide-laced Tylenol capsules, sparking nationwide panic and one of the largest criminal investigations in U.S. history. Is there one mastermind behind these horrific deaths, or is that simply a convenient scapegoat in a darker conspiracy and potential cover-up? The series reopens the case that turned the world’s best-selling drug into a terrifying symbol—and changed forever how we view the products in our own medicine cabinets.”

Mike Birbiglia: The Good Life

Premiere Date: Monday, May 26

Type: Netflix Comedy Special

Synopsis: “In his latest hour, Mike Birbiglia—who merges storytelling, theater, and comedy in a way that The New York Times has called “Birbiglian”—opens up about his father’s recent stroke and discusses how it has prompted him to reevaluate his own approach to fatherhood.”

F1: The Academy

Premiere Date: Wednesday, May 28

Type: Netflix Series

Synopsis: “This adrenaline-fueled docuseries follows fifteen female drivers across all five F1 Academy teams. Through exclusive, behind-the-scenes access, F1: The Academy highlights the drama of the races, as well as the personal stories and high stakes for these incredible drivers and the teams around them, as they break barriers in one of the most demanding sports in the world. For F1 Academy’s leader and managing director, Susie Wolff, the pressure has never felt more real.

The future of women in motorsport is at stake. As Susie spearheads this new operation, her extensive experience behind the wheel of F1 cars allows her to connect with the drivers on a deep and personal level, whilst understanding the pressure that each one of the drivers face to succeed.”

Dept. Q

Premiere Date: Thursday, May 29

Type: Netflix Series

Synopsis: “DCI Carl Morck is a brilliant cop but a terrible colleague. His razor-sharp sarcasm has made him no friends in Edinburgh police. After a shooting that leaves a young pc dead, and his partner paralysed, he finds himself exiled to the basement and the sole member of Department Q; a newly formed cold case unit. The department is a PR stunt, there to distract the public from the failures of an under-resourced, failing police force that is glad to see the back of him. But more by accident than design, Carl starts to build a gang of waifs and strays who have everything to prove. So, when the stone-cold trail of a prominent civil servant who disappeared several years ago starts to heat up, Carl is back doing what he does best – rattling cages and refusing to take no for an answer.”

A Widow’s Game

Premiere Date: Friday, May 30

Type: Netflix Film

Synopsis: “August 2017. In a parking lot in Valencia appears the body of a man, stabbed seven times. Everything points to a crime of passion. The Homicide Group of the city, with a veteran inspector at the head, starts an investigation against the clock that soon leads them to a suspect that no one expected: Maje, the young widow, sweet and serene, who had been married to the victim for less than a year.”

The Heart Knows

Premiere Date: Friday, May 30

Type: Netflix Film

Synopsis: “The Heart Knows tells a story of a love that transcends death. Juan Manuel, a cold-hearted businessman, receives the heart of Pedro, a humble man. While investigating the origin of his donor, he meets Valeria, the widow, and falls in love with her. Concealing his identity, he fights to save Pedro’s neighborhood, without revealing that Pedro’s heart beats in his chest.”

What’s leaving this week?

The final days of May are here, and as Netflix prepares for the rush of new arrivals in June, it is clearing some space in the streaming library. This week, two movies will exit Netflix, meaning subscribers should fit in a final watch before they disappear.

Leaving 5/28/25

Burnt

Leaving 5/29/25

The Silencing