Every TV Show, Movie, and Original Coming to Netflix This Week (February 17)

We may be halfway through February, but Netflix still has plenty of new titles to bring subscribers this month. This week, nine new TV series, movies, and Netflix originals will drop in the streaming library, joining other titles already added from the February 2025 content list like Celebrity Bear Hunt, Kinda Pregnant, and Apple Cider Vinegar.

Netflix began debuting this week’s additions Monday when Season 11 of the hit Netflix Family series Gabby’s Dollhouse dropped, one of six Netflix originals coming this week. Other new original arrivals this week include the new series Court of Gold and Offline Love, the latest addition to Netflix’s reality series catalogue. Meanwhile, the streamer’s licensed titles lineup will grow by three, with new episodes of The Graham Norton Show: Best Bits, Operation Finale, and To Catch a Killer also dropping this week.

Gabby’s Dollhouse: Season 11

Premiere Date: Monday, Feb. 17

Type: Netflix Family

Synopsis: “Gabby, Pandy and the kitty crew are back for more feline fun, cool crafts and imaginative adventures — and there’s a new room in the dollhouse, too!”

Court of Gold

Premiere Date: Tuesday, Feb. 18

Type: Netflix Series

Synopsis: “For the first time ever, top medal contenders in men’s basketball granted behind-the-scenes access at the Olympic Games Paris 2024. COURT OF GOLD gives an unfiltered, insider look at Team USA, France, Serbia and Canada as they gear up and battle for gold in Paris. International basketball has caught up to the U.S. and the competition and stakes are higher than ever.”

The Graham Norton Show: Best Bits: The Week of February 7, 2025

Premiere Date: Tuesday, Feb. 18

Type: Licensed Series

Synopsis: “The biggest film, TV and music stars join Graham Norton for a chat on the sofa in this under-15-minute compilation of standout moments.”

Offline Love

Premiere Date: Tuesday, Feb. 18

Type: Netflix Series

Synopsis: “Young singles spend ten days in a foreign country, relying on fate alone to fall in love. Without any digital devices, will they be able to find the one?”

Rosebud Baker: The Mother Lode

Premiere Date: Tuesday, Feb. 18

Type: Netflix Comedy Special

Synopsis: “Rosebud Baker delivers a raw and hilarious look at motherhood in all its chaotic beauty — filmed both before and after giving birth.”

My Family

Premiere Date: Wednesday, Feb. 19

Type: Netflix Series

Synopsis: “This is the story of Fausto and the last day of his life. A story of joy, passion, love for his children, and a lack of fear of the future. Also, this is the story of an absolute love and its dramatic and decisive breaking point.

But above all, this is the story of an unlikely family, of a beloved clan on which Fausto imposes unexpected responsibilities. A story of joys and falls, of laughs, of people capable of making macroscopic mistakes and small heroic gestures. In which everyone, no one excluded, doing their worst will try to do their best.”

To Catch a Killer

Premiere Date: Wednesday, Feb. 19

Type: Licensed Film

Synopsis: “A perceptive Baltimore cop confronts her dark past while helping an FBI agent hunt down a sniper behind a lethally precise mass shooting spree.”

Operation Finale

Premiere Date: Thursday, Feb. 20

Type: Licensed Film

Synopsis: “In 1960, Israeli spies undertake a daring mission to capture notorious Nazi war criminal Adolf Eichmann and bring him to justice. Based on real events.”

Zero Day

Premiere Date: Thursday, Feb. 20

Type: Netflix Series

Synopsis: “Zero Day asks the question on everyone’s mind — how do we find truth in a world in crisis, one seemingly being torn apart by forces outside our control? And in an era rife with conspiracy theory and subterfuge, how much of those forces are products of our own doing, perhaps even of our own imagining?”

What’s leaving this week?

Netflix is giving three titles the boot this week. On Thursday, both Book Club and Southpaw are set to exit the streaming service, with All Good Things following on Friday. With February still in full swing, even more titles are on the chopping block.

Leaving 2/24/25

U Turn

Leaving 2/25/25

Brooklyn Nine-Nine: Seasons 1-2