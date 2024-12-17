Every TV Show, Movie, and Original Coming to Netflix This Week (December 16)

More than a dozen new titles will stream on Netflix this week. As the streamer continues to make its way through the December 2024 content list, 13 more TV series and movies are being checked off, and all but three of them are Netflix originals.

In addition to licensed titles including The Dead Don’t Die, Seasons 1–3 of The Equalizer, and Seasons 18 and 19 of Project Runway, 10 new Netflix original series and films are being stocked this week. The list of new arrivals includes an all-new sports series about Aaron Rodgers, titled Enigma, as well as the return of The Manny, back for Season 2. This week’s lineup also features the anticipated film The Six Triple Eight and Virgin River Season 6.

Aaron Rodgers: Enigma

Premiere Date: Tuesday, Dec. 17

Type: Netflix Sports Series

Synopsis: “The Netflix sports series will follow Aaron Rodgers’ comeback after tearing his Achilles, while also exploring his life and career through the intimate and difficult parts that made him a household name on and off the field.”

The Manny: Season 2

Photo Credit: NEtflix

Premiere Date: Wednesday, Dec. 18

Type: Netflix Series

Synopsis: “Jimena juggles trying to keep her life in order. Between raising her three children, competing for the company’s presidency, and dealing with her (almost) ex-husband, she has her hands full. She then meets Gaby, a charming rancher who unexpectedly turns out to be the best nanny for her children. Unexpectedly, Gabriel and Jimena will fall in love without minding stereotypes about gender roles.”

The Dragon Prince: Season 7

Premiere Date: Thursday, Dec. 19

Type: Netflix Family

Synopsis: “With the world still reeling from destruction and heartbreak, Callum, Ezran and friends face their toughest challenge yet: stopping Aaravos for good.”

Virgin River: Season 6

Premiere Date: Thursday, Dec. 19

Type: Netflix Series

Synopsis: “Against the backdrop of Mel and Jack’s romantic spring wedding season, this sixth installment promises fresh twists and turns, escalating love triangles, delightful wedding drama, as well as uncovered secrets from Mel’s father’s past which will transport us to the magic and mystique of Virgin River in the 1970s.”

The Six Triple Eight

Premiere Date: Friday, Dec. 20

Type: Netflix Film

Synopsis: “The Six Triple Eight is inspired by the first and only Women’s Army Corps unit of color to serve overseas in WWII. Despite facing racism and sexism – and grueling working conditions – they were committed to serving their country with honor and distinction. Given an extraordinary mission and united in their determination, these unsung heroes delivered hope and shattered barriers. Written and directed by Tyler Perry, the film stars Kerry Washington as Major Charity Adams, the commanding officer of the 6888th Central Postal Directory Battalion. Produced by Tyler Perry, Nicole Avant, Angi Bones, Tony L. Strickland, Keri Selig and Carlota Espinosa, the film features an ensemble cast including Ebony Obsidian, Milauna Jackson, Kylie Jefferson, Shanice Shantay, Sarah Jeffery, Pepi Sonuga, Moriah Brown, Jeanté Godlock, Susan Sarandon, with Dean Norris, and Sam Waterston, and Oprah Winfrey. Based on the article by Kevin M. Hymel, the film features an original song written by Diane Warren and performed by H.E.R., with choreography by Debbie Allen.”

What else is being added this week?

Avail. 12/16/24

The Dead Don’t Die

The Equalizer: Seasons 1-3

Avail. 12/17/24

Ronny Chieng: Love To Hate It — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

Avail. 12/18/24

Julia’s Stepping Stone — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Avail. 12/19/24

Project Runway: Seasons 18-19

Avail. 12/20/24

Ferry 2 — NETFLIX FILM

Umjolo: Day Ones — NETFLIX FILM

UniverXO Dabiz — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

What’s leaving this week?

Three titles are getting the boot this week. On Monday, both Darkest Hour and Mortal Kombat combat left Netflix, with Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken set to exit Friday. With December wrapping up, a few more titles are also on the chopping block.

Leaving 12/25/24

The Flash

Leaving 12/31/24

Royal Pains: Seasons 1-8