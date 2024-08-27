Every TV Show, Movie, and Original Coming to Netflix This Week (August 26)

Netflix is wrapping up August with a few final additions from the August 2024 content list. This week, before the streamer rolls out dozens of new titles from the September list, 10 new TV shows and movies will drop in the Netflix streaming library, and they're all Netflix originals. This week's roundup largely features all-new titles, with Netflix set to grow its original film slate with everything from Untamed Royals, about a group of crime-committing wealthy teenagers, to The Deliverance, Lee Daniels' anticipated supernatural horror thriller inspired by the Ammons haunting case and starring Andra Day. On the series front, Netflix will debut Breathless and A-List to Playlist. Meanwhile, the original series Represent will be back for Season 2. You can watch all of these titles and more by signing up for one of the streamer's three subscription plans – the basic with ads plan ($7 per month), the standard plan ($15.50 per month), and the premium plan ($20 per month). The latter three plans give subscribers access to the complete Netflix streaming library, but content availability is slightly limited on the Netflix with ads plan. Keep scrolling to see everything set to be added to the streaming library this week, and don't forget to check out all of the titles that are set to leave before the end of the month!

'Untold: Sign Stealer' Premiere Date: Tuesday, Aug. 27

Type: Netflix Documentary

Synopsis: "In an exclusive interview, Connor Stalions sits down to tell his side of the story for the first time since the alleged Michigan sign-stealing scandal rocked college football in October 2023. Stalions, who developed a database of thousands of signals, put his so-called "signal-deciphering" skills to use while working as an analyst for Michigan. As football fanatics and online sleuths noticed his constant presence on the sidelines as the Wolverines racked up win after win, a growing chorus called foul play – despite sign stealing being completely legal under NCAA rules. Though Stalions resigned from the team after they surged to an 8-0 start, the media scrutiny only intensified from there. Eventually the Big Ten Conference suspended then-head coach Jim Harbaugh for the final games of the season, Michigan fired a top athletic booster, and the NCAA opened an official investigation into the alleged scheme. Diving into this recent saga, UNTOLD: Sign Stealer drives home key questions: was Stalions simply the best to ever do it, or a cheater? Should the Wolverine's 2024 National Championship have an asterisk next to it? And how trustworthy are the institutions that govern American collegiate sports?"

'Untamed Royals' Premiere Date: Wednesday, Aug. 28

Type: Netflix Film

Synopsis: "A group of uber-wealthy teens exploits their social status to commit increasingly serious crimes. Yet the fallout hits the vulnerable, not the fortunate."

'TERMINATOR ZERO' Premiere Date: Thursday, Aug. 29

Type: Netflix Anime

Synopsis: "2022: A future war has raged for decades between the few human survivors and an endless army of machines. 1997: The AI known as Skynet gained self-awareness and began its war against humanity. Caught between the future and this past is a soldier sent back in time to change the fate of humanity. She arrives in 1997 to protect a scientist named Malcolm Lee who works to launch a new AI system designed to compete with Skynet's impending attack on humanity. As Malcolm navigates the moral complexities of his creation, he is hunted by an unrelenting assassin from the future which forever alters the fate of his three children."

'The Deliverance' Premiere Date: Friday, Aug. 30

Type: Netflix Film

Synopsis: "Ebony Jackson, a struggling single mother fighting her personal demons, moves her family into a new home for a fresh start. But when strange occurrences inside the home raise the suspicions of Child Protective Services and threaten to tear the family apart, Ebony soon finds herself locked in a battle for her life and the souls of her children. Inspired by a true story, THE DELIVERANCE is directed by Academy Award nominee Lee Daniels and stars Andra Day, Glenn Close, Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor, and Mo'Nique in a genre-defying take on darkness, possession, and finding a higher power."

What else is being added this week? Avail. 8/29

Chastity High (JP) – NETFLIX SERIES

KAOS (GB) – NETFLIX SERIES

Represent: Season 2 (FR) – NETFLIX SERIES Avail. 8/30

A-List to Playlist (KR) – NETFLIX SERIES

Breathless (ES) – NETFLIX SERIES

(Un)lucky Sisters (AR) – NETFLIX FILM