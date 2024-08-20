Every TV Show, Movie, and Original Coming to Netflix This Week (August 19)

Big things are coming to Netflix's streaming library. As the streamer continues to make its way through the August 2024 content list, a total of 30 new TV series, movies, and Netflix originals are set to debut on the platform this week. This week marks the first round of arrivals of arrivals from the recent AMC and Netflix deal. On Monday, 13 AMC shows, including Fear the Walking Dead, Interview with the Vampire Season 1, Kevin Can F**k Himself, and more hit the streaming library. Even more AMC titles are set to arrive on the platform in early 2025. Elsewhere on this week's roster are Netflix originals like Cocomelon Lane Season 3 and Bad Poetry, a new comedy special from Langston Kerman. Other originals arriving this week – there are 15 in total – include Untold: The Murder of Air McNair, Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Cosmos The Movie, Terror Tuesday: Extreme, and Baby Fever Season 2. You can watch all of these titles and more by signing up for one of the streamer's three subscription plans – the basic with ads plan ($7 per month), the standard plan ($15.50 per month), and the premium plan ($20 per month). The latter three plans give subscribers access to the complete Netflix streaming library, but content availability is slightly limited on the Netflix with ads plan. Keep scrolling to see everything set to be added to the streaming library this week, and don't forget to check out all of the titles that are set to leave before the end of the month!

'CoComelon Lane': Season 3 Premiere Date: Monday, Aug. 19

Type: Netflix Family

Synopsis: "From the team behind the beloved Netflix series CoComelon Lane comes "CoComelon Lane: The Nursery Rhyme Musical," premiering on Netflix August 19. In the 30-minute special episode, Cece and her friends want to do something special to celebrate their teacher, so they put on a musical based on all of their favorite classic nursery rhymes!"

'Langston Kerman: Bad Poetry' Premiere Date: Tuesday, Aug. 20

Type: Netflix Comedy Special

Synopsis: "Comedian Langston Kerman talks parenting a top-tier baby, teaching mean teens and managing his mother-in-law's dating apps in this hilarious special."

'Untold: The Murder of Air McNair' Premiere Date: Tuesday, Aug. 20

Type: Netflix Documentary

Synopsis: "On July 4, 2009, former NFL MVP quarterback Steve "Air" McNair and 20-year-old Sahel "Jenny" Kazemi were found dead from multiple gunshot wounds at a downtown Nashville apartment. The discovery shocked the community and pierced the hearts of McNair's many fans. UNTOLD: The Murder of Air McNair takes viewers through the pivotal moments of the investigation while also charting McNair's rise to stardom across 13 seasons in the NFL, including his team's stunning run to the 2000 Super Bowl after relocating to Nashville to become the Tennessee Titans. Through gripping game day footage and emotional interviews with teammates, coaches, and friends, the film captures the excitement of that season – and McNair's career at large – while also examining the factors that led to his and Kazemi's tragic deaths."

'Pop Star Academy: KATSEYE' Premiere Date: Wednesday, Aug. 21

Type: Netflix Documentary

Synopsis: "A year-long process of creating a one-of-a-kind girl group will be the subject of an upcoming Netflix untitled documentary series. With unprecedented access, the series will be a compelling portrayal of the journey to global stardom, including insight into the unique training and development program from HYBE and Geffen Records."

'Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Cosmos The Movie' Premiere Date: Thursday, Aug. 22

Type: Netflix Anime

Synopsis: "One by one, Sailor Moon's friends and loved ones are targeted by a formidable new enemy who threatens to destroy everything and rule over the cosmos."

What else is being added this week? Avail. 8/19

A Discovery of Witches: Seasons 1-3

Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches: Season 1

Dark Winds: Seasons 1-2

Fear the Walking Dead: Seasons 1-8

Gangs of London: Seasons 1-2

Interview with the Vampire: Season 1

Into the Badlands: Seasons 1-3

Kevin Can F**k Himself: Seasons 1-2

Migration

Monsieur Spade: Season 1

Preacher: Seasons 1-4

That Dirty Black Bag: Season 1

The Terror: Season 1

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon: Season 1

UnREAL: Seasons 1-4 Avail. 8/20

Terror Tuesday: Extreme (TH) – NETFLIX SERIES Avail. 8/21

The Accident (MX) – NETFLIX SERIES

Back to 15: Back to 18 (BR) – NETFLIX SERIES

Nice Girls (FR) – NETFLIX FILM

Wyatt Earp and The Cowboy War – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY Avail. 8/22

Baby Fever: Season 2 (DK) – NETFLIX SERIES

GG Precinct (TW) – NETFLIX SERIES

Secret Lives of Orangutans (GB) – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY Avail. 8/23

Incoming – NETFLIX FILM

Tòkunbọ̀ (NG) – NETFLIX FILM