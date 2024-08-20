Every TV Show, Movie, and Original Coming to Netflix This Week (August 19)
More than a dozen AMC series hit Netflix this week, along with originals like 'Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Cosmos The Movie.'
Big things are coming to Netflix's streaming library. As the streamer continues to make its way through the August 2024 content list, a total of 30 new TV series, movies, and Netflix originals are set to debut on the platform this week.
This week marks the first round of arrivals of arrivals from the recent AMC and Netflix deal. On Monday, 13 AMC shows, including Fear the Walking Dead, Interview with the Vampire Season 1, Kevin Can F**k Himself, and more hit the streaming library. Even more AMC titles are set to arrive on the platform in early 2025. Elsewhere on this week's roster are Netflix originals like Cocomelon Lane Season 3 and Bad Poetry, a new comedy special from Langston Kerman. Other originals arriving this week – there are 15 in total – include Untold: The Murder of Air McNair, Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Cosmos The Movie, Terror Tuesday: Extreme, and Baby Fever Season 2.
You can watch all of these titles and more by signing up for one of the streamer's three subscription plans – the basic with ads plan ($7 per month), the standard plan ($15.50 per month), and the premium plan ($20 per month). The latter three plans give subscribers access to the complete Netflix streaming library, but content availability is slightly limited on the Netflix with ads plan. Keep scrolling to see everything set to be added to the streaming library this week, and don't forget to check out all of the titles that are set to leave before the end of the month!
'CoComelon Lane': Season 3
Premiere Date: Monday, Aug. 19
Type: Netflix Family
Synopsis: "From the team behind the beloved Netflix series CoComelon Lane comes "CoComelon Lane: The Nursery Rhyme Musical," premiering on Netflix August 19. In the 30-minute special episode, Cece and her friends want to do something special to celebrate their teacher, so they put on a musical based on all of their favorite classic nursery rhymes!"
'Langston Kerman: Bad Poetry'
Premiere Date: Tuesday, Aug. 20
Type: Netflix Comedy Special
Synopsis: "Comedian Langston Kerman talks parenting a top-tier baby, teaching mean teens and managing his mother-in-law's dating apps in this hilarious special."
'Untold: The Murder of Air McNair'
Premiere Date: Tuesday, Aug. 20
Type: Netflix Documentary
Synopsis: "On July 4, 2009, former NFL MVP quarterback Steve "Air" McNair and 20-year-old Sahel "Jenny" Kazemi were found dead from multiple gunshot wounds at a downtown Nashville apartment. The discovery shocked the community and pierced the hearts of McNair's many fans. UNTOLD: The Murder of Air McNair takes viewers through the pivotal moments of the investigation while also charting McNair's rise to stardom across 13 seasons in the NFL, including his team's stunning run to the 2000 Super Bowl after relocating to Nashville to become the Tennessee Titans. Through gripping game day footage and emotional interviews with teammates, coaches, and friends, the film captures the excitement of that season – and McNair's career at large – while also examining the factors that led to his and Kazemi's tragic deaths."
'Pop Star Academy: KATSEYE'
Premiere Date: Wednesday, Aug. 21
Type: Netflix Documentary
Synopsis: "A year-long process of creating a one-of-a-kind girl group will be the subject of an upcoming Netflix untitled documentary series. With unprecedented access, the series will be a compelling portrayal of the journey to global stardom, including insight into the unique training and development program from HYBE and Geffen Records."
'Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Cosmos The Movie'
Premiere Date: Thursday, Aug. 22
Type: Netflix Anime
Synopsis: "One by one, Sailor Moon's friends and loved ones are targeted by a formidable new enemy who threatens to destroy everything and rule over the cosmos."
What else is being added this week?
Avail. 8/19
A Discovery of Witches: Seasons 1-3
Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches: Season 1
Dark Winds: Seasons 1-2
Fear the Walking Dead: Seasons 1-8
Gangs of London: Seasons 1-2
Interview with the Vampire: Season 1
Into the Badlands: Seasons 1-3
Kevin Can F**k Himself: Seasons 1-2
Migration
Monsieur Spade: Season 1
Preacher: Seasons 1-4
That Dirty Black Bag: Season 1
The Terror: Season 1
The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon: Season 1
UnREAL: Seasons 1-4
Avail. 8/20
Terror Tuesday: Extreme (TH) – NETFLIX SERIES
Avail. 8/21
The Accident (MX) – NETFLIX SERIES
Back to 15: Back to 18 (BR) – NETFLIX SERIES
Nice Girls (FR) – NETFLIX FILM
Wyatt Earp and The Cowboy War – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Avail. 8/22
Baby Fever: Season 2 (DK) – NETFLIX SERIES
GG Precinct (TW) – NETFLIX SERIES
Secret Lives of Orangutans (GB) – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Avail. 8/23
Incoming – NETFLIX FILM
Tòkunbọ̀ (NG) – NETFLIX FILM
What's leaving this week?
As the Netflix streaming library grows, a few titles are forced to leave. This week, the Oscar-winning movie Everything Everywhere All at Once is set to exit Netflix on Thursday, with the beloved live-action/stop-motion film Marcel the Shell with Shoes On departing on Friday. Even more exits are scheduled in the coming days as Netflix begins to make room for September's additions.
Leaving 8/24/24
Berlin Syndrome
Leaving 8/26/24
The Accountant
Leaving 8/31
The Amazing Spider-Man
The Amazing Spider-Man 2
American Hustle
Beverly Hills Ninja
The Blind Side
Burn After Reading
The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It
The Edge of Seventeen
First Knight
First Sunday
The Gift
Liar Liar
Miami Vice
The Nutty Professor
The Nutty Professor II: The Klumps
Pineapple Express
Spider-Man
Spider-Man 2
Spider-Man 3
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 2
That's My Boy
Total Recall
Unthinkable
