Every TV Show, Movie, and Original Coming to Netflix This Week (August 12)

August is bringing plenty of new must-watch titles to Netflix subscribers, and after adding everything from A Good Girl's Guide to Murder to The Umbrella Academy Season 4, even more titles are set to join Netflix's content catalog. This week, nine new TV series, movies, and Netflix originals will be made available to stream, giving viewers plenty of new options to add to their lists.

This week's roundup features six new and returning Netflix originals, including a new comedy special from Matt Ride, A Crowd Work Special, and the debut of the film I Can't Live Without You. Meanwhile, documentary loves will be treated to two all-new Netflix originals – Daughters and Worst Ex Ever, from the creators of Worst Roommate Ever. This week will also take subscribers back to Paris for the first part of Emily in Paris Season 4. On the licensed content front, Netflix will drop everything from Average Joe Season 1 to Pearl, the second installment in Ti West's Mia Goth-starring X trilogy.

You can watch all of these titles and more by signing up for one of the streamer's three subscription plans – the basic with ads plan ($7 per month), the standard plan ($15.50 per month), and the premium plan ($20 per month). The latter three plans give subscribers access to the complete Netflix streaming library, but content availability is slightly limited on the Netflix with ads plan. Keep scrolling to see everything set to be added to the streaming library this week, and don't forget to check out all of the titles that are set to leave before the end of the month!