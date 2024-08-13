Every TV Show, Movie, and Original Coming to Netflix This Week (August 12)
Emily in Paris' Season 4, 'Pearl,' and more hit Netflix this week.
August is bringing plenty of new must-watch titles to Netflix subscribers, and after adding everything from A Good Girl's Guide to Murder to The Umbrella Academy Season 4, even more titles are set to join Netflix's content catalog. This week, nine new TV series, movies, and Netflix originals will be made available to stream, giving viewers plenty of new options to add to their lists.
This week's roundup features six new and returning Netflix originals, including a new comedy special from Matt Ride, A Crowd Work Special, and the debut of the film I Can't Live Without You. Meanwhile, documentary loves will be treated to two all-new Netflix originals – Daughters and Worst Ex Ever, from the creators of Worst Roommate Ever. This week will also take subscribers back to Paris for the first part of Emily in Paris Season 4. On the licensed content front, Netflix will drop everything from Average Joe Season 1 to Pearl, the second installment in Ti West's Mia Goth-starring X trilogy.
You can watch all of these titles and more by signing up for one of the streamer's three subscription plans – the basic with ads plan ($7 per month), the standard plan ($15.50 per month), and the premium plan ($20 per month). The latter three plans give subscribers access to the complete Netflix streaming library, but content availability is slightly limited on the Netflix with ads plan. Keep scrolling to see everything set to be added to the streaming library this week, and don't forget to check out all of the titles that are set to leave before the end of the month!
'Matt Rife: Lucid - A Crowd Work Special'
Premiere Date: Tuesday, Aug. 13
Type: Netflix Comedy Special
Synopsis: "In Netflix's first-ever crowd work special, Matt Rife gets up close and personal with an unpredictable Charlotte audience to riff on all things dreams."
'Daughters'
Premiere Date: Wednesday, Aug. 14
Type: Netflix Documentary
Synopsis: "A moving portrait of empathy and forgiveness, Daughters traces an eight-year documentary journey by filmmaker Natalie Rae and social change advocate Angela Patton. The film intimately follows Aubrey, Santana, Raziah, and Ja'Ana as they prepare for a momentous Daddy Daughter Dance with their incarcerated fathers. Speaking openly about their aspirations, dreams, and the emotional toll of their fathers' absence, compounded by the constraints of virtual visits, these girls reveal a profound wisdom and resilience beyond their years. As they navigate heartbreak, anger, and uncertainty, they seize a precious opportunity to forge connections. Daughters sheds light on the complexities of familial bonds strained by the unforgiving barriers of the criminal justice system and emphasizes that the foundation of community healing lies within the family unit."
'Worst Ex Ever'
Premiere Date: Wednesday, Aug. 14
Type: Netflix Documentary
Synopsis: "From the creators of the global phenomenon Worst Roommate Ever comes Worst Ex Ever. The new format – built around the universal feeling of wondering how much you really know about your partner – brings you more shocking tales of betrayal, violence, and deceit. Composed of compelling testimonials, bodycam footage and animated reenactments, Worst Ex Ever reveals the disturbing stories of monstrous past relationships."
'Emily in Paris': Season 4: Part 1
Premiere Date: Thursday, Aug. 15
Type: Netflix Series
Synopsis: "After the dramatic events of Camille and Gabriel's misbegotten wedding, Emily is reeling: She has strong feelings for two men, but now Gabriel's expecting a baby with his ex, and Alfie's worst fears about her and Gabriel have been confirmed. At work, Sylvie is forced to confront a thorny dilemma from her past for the sake of her marriage, and the Agence Grateau team navigates personnel shakeups. Mindy and the band prepare for Eurovision, but when funds run dry, they're forced to get thrifty. Emily and Gabriel's chemistry is undeniable as they work together towards a Michelin star, but two big secrets threaten to undo everything they've dreamed of."
'I can't live without you'
Premiere Date: Friday, Aug. 16
Type: Netflix Film
Synopsis: "When a workaholic ruins a family event, his wife issues an ultimatum. Now, he has to choose between his two loves: his phone or his 20-year marriage."
What else is being added this week?
Avail. 8/15
Average Joe: Season 1
Backyard Wilderness
Avail. 8/16
Pearl
The Union – NETFLIX FILM
What's leaving this week?
Three titles are on the chopping block this week at Netflix. On Tuesday, the beloved movie Paddington exits, with Dumb and Dumber To and Walk of Shame following on Thursday. Netflix has several other upcoming exits scheduled.
Leaving 8/22/24
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Leaving 8/23/24
Marcel the Shell with Shoes On
Leaving 8/24/24
Berlin Syndrome
Leaving 8/26/24
The Accountant
