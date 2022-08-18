'Enola Holmes 2' First-Look Finds Teen Sleuth Teaming up With Henry Cavill's Sherlock Holmes

Enola Holmes is on the case again in the upcoming sequel to the hit Netflix film starring Millie Bobby Brown as Sherlock Holmes' younger sister. The streamer shared the first photos from the new film this week, promising a reunion between the Stranger Things star, Henry Cavill, and Helena Bonham Carter. Louis Partridge is also returning as Enola's love interest, Viscount Tewkesbury.

In Enola Holmes 2, the title character takes on her first official case to find a missing girl, which leads to a dangerous conspiracy. She will have to call on her friends and Sherlock to help her unravel the mystery. One of the new photos PEOPLE published shows Enola in a carriage, wearing handcuffs! Entertainment Weekly also shared a photo of Enola running from police officers. Netflix also shared the pictures on Instagram.

When the case brings Enola and Sherlock together, they are working "not in the way they expect," director Harry Bradbeer told PEOPLE. They begin working on separate cases that surprisingly tie together. "It's going to be an emotional journey for both of them, and in particular for Enola," Bradbeer, who also directed the first film, added.

The new film is "grittier" than the first one, Bradbeer told EW. It's set mostly on the streets of London, which weren't visible in the first film. Enola is a fish-out-of-water in her second adventure, far from the upper-class world she was familiar with. "We got to really see what this young girl is doing in this crazy city that surrounds her night and day, and we get to explore these places in great detail," Brown told EW.

Enola Holmes 2 also introduces David Thewlis (Harry Potter) and Sharon Duncan-Brewster (Dune) to the franchise. They may play key roles in the central mystery, but Brown and Cavill said the new film is more focused on exploring Enola and Sherlock's evolving relationship. Although the two stars have a "humongous age difference," as Brown put it, they still have "great chemistry."

"Being able to play his younger sister, it's quite easy," Brown said. "I have an older brother, and I know how easy it is to annoy him, get on his nerves, make him laugh. I know his weaknesses. I know his strengths. I basically just use that with my brother, so I actually used that on Henry, too."

The Enola Holmes franchise is inspired by The Enola Holmes Mysteries books by Nancy Springer. Jack Thorne (Wonder, His Dark Materials) also returned to write the sequel. Enola Holmes 2 hits Netflix on Nov. 4.