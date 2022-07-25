'Stranger Things' Star Millie Bobby Brown Smashes History With 'Enola Holmes 2' Salary

Millie Bobby Brown may be best known for her portrayal of Eleven in Netflix's hit sci-fi series Stranger Things, but it is another acting credit that is seeing the young star bring home a massive paycheck. At just 18 years old, Brown seems to be breaking records with her Enola Holmes 2 salary.

Although the film, which also stars Henry Cavill, has yet to be released, details of Brown's salary for the project were revealed by Variety. According to the outlet, Brown will take home $10 million for Enola Holmes 2. Not only is that lump sum massive, but it's also record-breaking, with the Daily Mail reporting that the payout "is thought to be setting a record for the largest upfront salary paid to an actor under the age of 20." Salaries for her co-stars are unclear.

Enola Holmes 2 will see Brown reprising her role as the titular character, who is Sherlock Holmes' younger sister. Based on a young adult novel called The Enola Holmes Mysteries: The Case of the Missing Marquess by Nancy Springer, the first film was released in 2020 and marked one of Netflix's biggest films of the year. An estimated 76 million households watched the movie in its first 28 days of release. It also earned critical praise and still holds a 91% fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes. With that success, it came as little surprise when Netflix announced in May 2021 that Enola Holmes 2 was in the works.

"I can't wait to collaborate again with my Enola Holmes family! Enola holds a special place in my heart – she's strong, fearless, intelligent, and brave. I look forward to fans seeing how her journey continues," Brown, who was also attached to the first movie as producer, said at the time.

Of course, while Brown is definitely making some big bucks with Enola Holmes, it is not the only project that is building up her net worth. The actress became a breakout star through her role as Eleven on Stranger Things, and she seems to be earning a pretty penny for her continued appearances on the show, which recently released its penultimate season. According to Popbuzz, Brown earned somewhere between $300,000 and $350,000 per episode of the hit series. The young star, per Celebrity Net Worth, boasts a net worth of $14 million. A release date for Enola Homes 2 has not been announced. The first four seasons of Stranger Things are available for streaming on Netflix.