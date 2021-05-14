Henry Cavill and Millie Bobby Brown to Return for 'Enola Holmes' Sequel at Netflix

✖

Millie Bobby Brown is returning to solve more mysteries in a sequel to Enola Holmes, Netflix announced Thursday. The project will also see Henry Cavill back as Sherlock Holmes and Jack Thorne returning to write the script. Killing Eve's Harry Bradbeer is also back in the director's chair. Netflix is also involved in producing the new film with Legendary.

"I can’t wait to collaborate again with my Enola Holmes family! Enola holds a special place in my heart - she’s strong, fearless, intelligent, and brave. I look forward to fans seeing how her journey continues," Brown, who also stars in Netflix's Stranger Things, said in a statement. In Enola Holmes, Brown plays the title character, the teen sister of Sherlock and Mycroft Holmes, who is just as rebellious as Sherlock. She is also a super-sleuth who manages to upstage her famous older brothers.

The sequel is afoot! The adventure continues as Millie Bobby Brown & Henry Cavill return to the world of ENOLA HOLMES, reteaming with director Harry Bradbeer & writer Jack Thorne on a second film based on Nancy Springer’s book series about Sherlock Holmes’ brilliant sister. 🔎 pic.twitter.com/7tsr1fbej2 — NetflixFilm (@NetflixFilm) May 13, 2021

Enola was created by Nancy Springer, who wrote The Enola Holmes Mystery series. There are six books, so Thorne and Bradbeer have plenty of material to pull from. The fifth and sixth books earned Springer nominations for Edgar Awards in 2007 and 2010. In the movie, Enola heads to London to find her missing mother, played by Helena Bonham Carter. The rest of the cast includes Sam Claflin as Mycroft, Louis Patridge, Burn Gorman, Adeel Akhtar, and Susie Wokoma.

Enola Holmes was a big hit for the streamer last year, with an estimated 76 million households choosing to watch the movie in its first 28 days of release. It also earned critical praise and still holds a 91% fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Warner Bros. initially planned to release the film theatrically, but Netflix picked up distribution rights during the coronavirus pandemic. Producers on the sequel include Brown and Paige Brown for PCMA Productions; and Mary Parent, Alex Garcia, and Ali Mendes for Legendary. Thorne and Bradbeer are also executive producers.

Brown was also a producer of the first film. In an interview with Variety before Enola Holmes was released, Brown said it was "important" for Hollywood to have young producers so young artists could tell their stories. "Age shouldn’t define whether you can do something or not. Young filmmakers should get the opportunity to tell their stories, and I’ve just been lucky enough to share mine," she said. “It was really exciting because that meant I could be on-screen and still have my say off screen. I’ve never had an opportunity like that before.”