Emmy-Nominated Actress Cast in ‘Presumed Innocent’ Season 2

An Emmy-nominated actress is joining Presumed Innocent.

Deadline reports that Fiona Shaw has been cast as a series regular in the upcoming second season of Apple TV+’s legal thriller.

Shaw joins lead Rachel Brosnahan and series regulars Matthew Rhys, Jack Reynor, and Courtney B. Vance. Inspired by Jo Murray’s debut legal thriller Dissection of a Murder, Season 2 centers on Brosnahan’s Leila, an ambitious defense attorney who takes on a high-profile case. Shaw is set to play a partner at the firm and Leila’s second chair.

Season 1 of the series was led by Jake Gyllenhaal and inspired by Scott Turow’s courtroom thriller of the same name. Presumed Innocent comes from Bad Robot Productions and David E. Kelley Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television. David E. Kelley and Erica Lipez serve as showrunners on the second season. J.J. Abrams and Rachel Rusch Rich executive produce for Bad Robot, while Kelley produces through his production banner alongside Matthew Tinker and Lipez. Dustin Thomason and Brosnahan also serve as executive producers.

Shaw is best known for her roles as Petunia Dursley in the Harry Potter franchise, Carolyn Martens in BBC’s Killing Eve, and Maarva Andor in Disney+’s Andor. Her role as Carolyn on Killing Eve earned her a Primetime Emmy nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series in 2019 and 2020. In 2019, she was also nominated for the Emmy for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series for her role as a counsellor on Fleabag, and that same year, she won the British Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress for Killing Eve.

(Photo by Jed Cullen/Dave Benett/Getty Images)

Additional credits include Echo Valley, Bad Sisters, That Christmas, IF, True Detective, Baptiste, Enola Holmes, The Christmas Letter, Mrs. Wilson, Channel Zero, Pixels, True Blood, Fracture, Empire, and The Last September. Upcoming, Shaw will also appear in Pride and Prejudice, Sense and Sensibility, The Stalemate, and Ladies First.

As of now, a premiere date for Presumed Innocent Season 2 has not been announced, but with casting continuing, it might not be long. In the meantime, fans can watch the first season on Apple TV+ and check out Jo Murray’s Disection of a Murder to prepare for what’s in store. Apple TV+ also has plenty of other titles to watch while waiting for the new season.