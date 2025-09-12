‘The Americans’ Star to Join Hit Apple TV+ Series

One of Apple TV+’s newest hits is gaining some major star power.

Presumed Innocent, the legal thriller series praised by critics as “endlessly watchable” and “one of the best legal thrillers to arrive on television in years,” has found another of its stars. After Rachel Brosnahan and Jack Reynor were announced for the main cast of season two, Matthew Rhys of FX’s The Americans fame has been announced to star as well.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Season one of Presumed Innocent drew rave reviews when it debuted last year. Based on the novel by Scott Turow, it stars Jake Gyllenhaal as a prosecutor who is found to be the prime suspect of murder when his colleague (Renate Reinsve) who he was having an affair with is discovered dead, in what appears to be a sexual encounter gone wrong. Ruth Negga, Bill Camp, and Chase Infiniti also star.

While the novel that the first season was based on was already adapted into a movie starring Harrison Ford in 1990, the second season will be based on a different novel entirely. Dissection of a Murder by Jo Murray will be the basis for the second season, and none of the original cast of the first season will return.

In the new season, an ambitious defense attorney (Brosnahan) will take on a blockbuster legal case. Rhys will play her husband, who is also the case’s prosecutor, and Reynor will play the defendant.

The first season of Presumed Innocent was nominated for four Emmy Awards. It is currently streaming on Apple TV+.