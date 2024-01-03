Canceled Hulu Show Picks up Golden Globes Nomination

Even though The Great got the ax from Hulu, the 2024 Golden Globes is still making it shine. The ani-historical and satirical dramedy initially debuted on the streamer in 2020 and became an instant hit. Starring Elle Fanning as Catherine the Great, the series is loosely based on the empress' rise to power. The second and third seasons got a 100 percent approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes. However, after Season 3 dropped in May 2023, Hulu announced a few months later that The Great had surprisingly been canceled. That doesn't seem to stop the Golden Globes from recognizing it as a pretty great series.

The Great is no stranger to the Golden Globes. The dramedy was previously nominated for a total of six awards, including Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy in 2021 and 2022. Meanwhile, Fanning and Nicholas Hoult were both nominated for Best Performance by an Actor and Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy in 2021 and 2022. Fanning has once again been nominated in the Actress category, marking The Great's final Golden Globe nomination.

Fanning has been praised for her performance on The Great in the past and has been nominated for numerous awards throughout the first two seasons. In 2021, she even won the Satellite Award for Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy. If she takes home the Golden Globe, that will be The Great's first and only Golden Globe. While it is a disappointment that the series doesn't have more nominations for its final year, it is fitting that Catherine the Great herself is the only one nominated.

The 25-year-old actress is up against some tough competition in her category. Ayo Edebiri, Natasha Lyonne, Quinta Brunson, Rachel Brosnahan, and Selena Gomez are also nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy. It should definitely be interesting to see who comes out on top, as it's literally anyone's game. Hopefully, it is Fanning so she could bring The Great at least one Golden Globe, and because she deserves it, but you never know.

Be sure to watch the 2024 Golden Globes this Sunday, Jan. 11 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS and Paramount+ to see if Elle Fanning wins. All three seasons of The Great are streaming on Hulu; just don't expect a Season 4, especially following the twisted finale involving Nicholas Hoult's Peter.