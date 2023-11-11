'The Curse': Twisted HGTV Send-Up Premieres, Draws Big Reactions After Paramount+ with Showtime Premiere
'The Curse' stars Emma Stone and Nathan Fielder as HGTV stars.
The Curse is the latest buzzy TV show to premiere, and it's drawing some big reactions from viewers. The dramedy premiered on Paramount+ with Showtime on Friday (with a Showtime cable premiere set for Sunday) and viewers are already hooked on the series. The Curse follows Emma Stone and Nathan Fielder as home renovators filming a TV pilot for HGTV. While they want the show to have a positive, eco-friendly message, they soon learn that the reality TV producer they're working with (Benny Safdie) isn't exactly ethical. (Click here for subscription info.)
Elsewhere, the couple is faced with scrutiny of their past, pressure from locals about gentrification and, most unnerving of all, a curse placed on Fielder's character by a child he wronged. It's strange, it's funny, it's stressful and everything you'd expect from Fielder in the wake of his shows Nathan for You and The Rehearsal. (Fielder and Safdie are also co-creators for the show, in addition to co-writing with Carrie Kemper. Fielder also directs Episode 1.)
Critics React
Nathan Fielder and Emma Stone's new Showtime series #TheCurse is very dark, very weird, and at times very slow. But it's also the most unforgettable show I've seen all year. My review: https://t.co/zHHlfKbiuQ pic.twitter.com/Bg6hBNcWVz— Kristen Baldwin (@KristenGBaldwin) November 6, 2023
"THE CURSE has *everything*: gentrification discourse! jewish summer camp! architectural plagiarism! native land rights! emma stone!" Variety's Allison Herman wrote on X alongside her review. "also it's the single most uncomfortable piece of tv I've ever watched."
'The Curse' Episode 1 Is Incredibly Good
it feels so weird to be able to openly praise movies and shows on here again but I just gotta say if this season is as good as the first episode, this shows gonna be a doozy in the best way https://t.co/0zyTnyBOW2— Jared Gilman (@realJaredGilman) November 11, 2023
"Episode 1 of The Curse is a perfect hour of television," one viewer posted. A second X user wrote, "20 minutes into The Curse and I can already tell you I'm in love with this show."
An Unnerving Experience
The Curse is the most stressed i’ve been in so long— batman 2022 enjoyer (@fakefrowns_) November 11, 2023
"There was a knot in my stomach, and in my throat the whole time," writer Meecham Whitson Meriweather shared. "Emma Stone is such a great actress, Nathan Fielder is scarier than usual, The Rehearsal x10, it's very unnerving, and I can't wait for episode 2."
Praise for Nathan Fielder
obsessed with these camera angles and form of directing....Nathan fielder you are just too incredible 😭 pic.twitter.com/G2MnzNZmyu— olive penderghast (@r_ejs16) November 10, 2023
"One of the brilliant aspects of fielders previous performances is the ambiguity of the awkward facade was covering up something malicious or innocent, so cool to see him hone in on being plain evil because simultaneously shocking and makes perfect sense," another person wrote.
Praise for Emma Stone
Emma Stone as Whitney Siegel in 'The Curse'— Shafey🇵🇸 (@ahmedelshafey4a) November 10, 2023
E01 pic.twitter.com/fkffzp7G4B
"the curse first episode is so creative, entertaining, hilarious,weird and deeply unsettling," another fan wrote. "the cinematography and direction are AMAZING, emma stone is sooo good and her and nathan fielder have better chemistry than i expected i'm excited to see where this leads."
Forever Changing Our Feelings About Cherry Tomatoes
I’ll never look at cherry tomatoes the same pic.twitter.com/m9H3OOJr2H— Bhala (@AdamBhalaLough) November 9, 2023
Podcaster Ethan Simmie wrote, "The first episode of The Curse is really good. And even more awkward. From the classic Fielder cringe to the overwhelming charisma of Emma Stone to Benny Safdie's punk energy, this show is awesome. Big themes told in unnerving ways. I'll never look at a cherry tomato the same."
Watch the Trailer for 'The Curse'
Official Synopsis: "SHOWTIME Original series The Curse centers on Whitney and Asher Siegel, a newlywed couple struggling to bring their vision for eco-conscious housing to the small community of Española, New Mexico. But, their efforts are complicated when an eccentrically flawed reality TV producer, Dougie, sees opportunity in their story. As the series unfolds, the couple find themselves caught in a mysterious web of ethical and moral gray zones – all while trying to keep their relationship afloat. The Curse stars Oscar winner Emma Stone, Nathan Fielder and Benny Safdie. Premiering November 10 on SHOWTIME – streaming with the Paramount+ with Showtime plan."