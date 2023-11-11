'The Curse': Twisted HGTV Send-Up Premieres, Draws Big Reactions After Paramount+ with Showtime Premiere

The Curse is the latest buzzy TV show to premiere, and it's drawing some big reactions from viewers. The dramedy premiered on Paramount+ with Showtime on Friday (with a Showtime cable premiere set for Sunday) and viewers are already hooked on the series. The Curse follows Emma Stone and Nathan Fielder as home renovators filming a TV pilot for HGTV. While they want the show to have a positive, eco-friendly message, they soon learn that the reality TV producer they're working with (Benny Safdie) isn't exactly ethical. (Click here for subscription info.)

Elsewhere, the couple is faced with scrutiny of their past, pressure from locals about gentrification and, most unnerving of all, a curse placed on Fielder's character by a child he wronged. It's strange, it's funny, it's stressful and everything you'd expect from Fielder in the wake of his shows Nathan for You and The Rehearsal. (Fielder and Safdie are also co-creators for the show, in addition to co-writing with Carrie Kemper. Fielder also directs Episode 1.)

