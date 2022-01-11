‘Emily in Paris’ Season 3: Everything We Know

Emily in Paris dominated the Netflix charts after Season 2 was released on Dec. 22, 2021. It is no surprise that Netflix renewed the show for a third season on Jan. 10, but the streamer also renewed it for a fouth season! Creator Darren Star has already hinted at his plans for the next stage of Emily Cooper’s chaotic life though, so we have some idea of what is to come in Season 3. Spoilers ahead for Season 2.

The series stars Lily Collins as Emily, a 29-year-old American who thought she had her life completely in order in Chicago. Everything is thrown upside down though when she gets a chance to work in Paris because her pregnant boss, Madeline Wheeler (Kate Walsh) can’t travel to France. Emily is now working at the marketing firm Savoir, and she becomes entranced by French culture, makes new friends, and falls in love.

Star (Sex and the City) created the show, which has earned a polarizing response from viewers. Critics have pointed out many of the show’s flaws, from its cliched story turns and the unbelievable decisions Emily makes to its stereotyping of Paris residents. But fans love the show as a form of escapism. Scroll on for a look at what we know about Season 3.

Netflix renewed the show for two more seasons

Emily in Paris fans shouldn’t have been surprised that it took Netflix a few weeks to renew the show. Although the first season was an instant hit, Netflix waited a few weeks to pick it up for Season 2. Season 1 premiered on Oct. 2, 2020. It was not until over a month later, on Nov. 11, 2020, that Netflix announced a second season.

On Jan. 10, 2022, Collins announced the show’s renewal herself. The third season is likely to hit Netflix at the end of this year. “Woke up early to give you some VERY exciting news… [Emily In Paris] is back for Season 3… AND wait for it, Season 4!!!!!” Collins wrote on Instagram. “I can’t tell if Emily would love or hate this announcement outfit but she’d be screaming either way. Truly love you all, thanks so much for the incredible support. Seriously cannot wait for more. Merci Beaucoup!!”

Season 3 has a major cliffhanger question to answer

In Season 2, Emily’s life became increasingly more messy. Her friendship with Camille (Camille Razat) almost ended after Camille learned Emily slept with Gabriel (Lucas Bravo). Emily decided to remain friends with Gabriel and tried to get him and Camille back together. Alfie (Lucien Laviscount), a British banker, entered Emily’s life and quickly became her new love interest. Madeline came to France though, and fired Savoir’s staff! This gave Emily an opportunity to go back to Chicago to resume her life and get her career back on track. But then her former Savoir boss Sylvie (Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu) offered Emily the chance to join a new marketing firm. Will Emily stay in Paris or go back to Chicago? That is the question on everyone’s mind after the cliffhanger.

Not everyone will be happy with Emily’s decision

While not even Collins knows what Emily’s decision will be at the start of Season 3, creator Star already has an idea. He is also sure not everyone will be happy. “I have a very strong idea [of what Emily chooses], and I think the thing is, there’s no right choice,” Star told Elle. “There’s no choice that’s gonna make everything better and please everybody. And I think Emily also is…a bit of a people pleaser, and she’s gonna make a decision that’s gonna make some people unhappy. And she’s gonna have to deal with that also next season.”

Alfie could come back for Season 3

Alfie was the major new character introduced in Emily’s life in Season 2. At first, he was the polar opposite of Emily, and didn’t even want to learn French. But over time, they developed an incredible connection and Alfie fell in love with Emily. He even delayed going back to London after his project was finished for her. Alfie also suggested they try a long-distance relationship, since Paris is only a train ride away from London.

Laviscount told Harper’s Bazaar he would be interested in returning. “I had the best year of my life working on the show and working with these people,” he said. “So if I’m back, I’m back, but as long as I serve the storyline and serve Emily’s story and do a good job, that’s what matters.”

Emily is finally going to wear her clothes more than once

One of the most preposterous parts of Emily in Paris is that both Emily and Mindy Chen (Ashley Park) seem to have an unlimited wardrobe even though both aren’t supposed to be super rich. (In the case of Mindy, she’s running from her family’s fortune.) Emily not only has new clothes each day, but different clothes for every occasion. Things could be different for Emily in Season 3.

Costume designer Marylin Fitoussi told Elle that some costumes from Season 1 could come back in the new episodes. “My dream for season 3 would be to recycle costumes [from] season 1,” she said. “I don’t know if we can do that, but I’m dreaming to bring some of Lily’s most iconic outfits to the recycling workshop and see what they can do and recut and make.”

Collins hopes there will be a third season, too

Collins wants a third season, too. “I hope viewers find more of themselves in different characters, and feel seen and represented in the show,” she told Glamour. “And I hope that we get a season three, because I really hope we get to come back and do this again.”

Collins is a producer on the show and she used her weight to make some major changes in Season 2. She really wanted to see the cast become more diverse, which was one of the criticisms of Season 1. “I was really passionate about including [more] women, people of color, and also sexual orientation, to really show more of what the world is, and be a part of the Emily family,” she told Glamour. “If there’s ever an opportunity to be better, do better, and have more representation and inclusion, you should run with it,” she later added.

The production also learned a lot from the criticisms Season 1 faced. One of the most controversial stories the show was at the center of was more about the Golden Globe Awards than the show itself. Before the awards, it was reported that the 30 members of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association were flown to Paris, and the studio reportedly paid their hotel bill. Emily in Paris received two Golden Globe nominations, which shocked many considering the series’ poor standing with critics.

“There were certain conversations that we became a part of [such as the Golden Globes]… and while I don’t think I expected to be thrown into it in the way in which we were, I felt like it was definitely an opportunity to be able to do better in season two,” Collins told Glamour. “It was definitely difficult to go through in a sense, but nowhere near as difficult as what the overall conversation was. And that was what was most important.”

Emily will try to untangle her romances in Season 3

Joining Sylvie or heading back to Chicago is not the only major decision Emily has to make in Season 3. She also has to smooth things out with Gabriel and Alfie. At the end of Season 2, she was ready to tell Gabriel how she really felt about him, but he then revealed Camille was moving in with him! Emily then ran to call Sylvie to announce her decision. “When you live in a foreign country, one of the questions is, where’s your heart? Is it the place you came from, or the place you are at the moment? Emily is going to be struggling with that as well,” Star told TVLine.

Emily still has “very strong feelings for Gabriel,” Star continued. “That’s a question she’s going to have to confront is, how can she manage her relationship issues with her work issues, both of which, by the end of Season 2, are hanging in the balance.” However, he also warned not to “write Alfie off,” since Alfie gave Emily the chance to try a long-distance relationship. Whatever Emily decides, we likely will not know until late 2022.