Emilio Estevez Exits ‘Mighty Ducks: Game Changers’ Over Vaccine Mandate

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers will have to continue without franchise star Emilio Estevez. The actor, who originated the role of coach Gordon Bombay in the original Mighty Ducks movies, will not return for Game Changers Season 2, Deadline reported Friday. ABC Signature, the Disney Television Studios unit behind the Disney+ series, opted not to pick up Estevez’s contract after he and his team went “back and forth” with the studio over their COVID vaccination requirement.

Before Season 2 production was set to start, Game Changers adopted a mandatory vaccine policy for all cast and crew in Zone A, which covers all actors and crew who come in direct contact with them. This was included as an option in the recent agreement between Hollywood and the major unions, and most Disney Television Studios productions have gone with that. Sources told Deadline that Estevez, through his representatives, would not provide “assurances” that he would follow through.

Since production was set to start early next year, Disney needed to make a decision quickly, so they opted not to pick up Estevez’s option. Scripts will be edited to write-out Estevez’s character. Other sources close to Estevez said there were creative differences, which also played a role in his decision. Estevez and Disney have not commented on the report.

Disney renewed Game Changers for a second season in August, following the show’s successful first season, which was released between March and May. The series begins long after the events of the original Mighty Ducks movies, with the titular team now a powerhouse in youth hockey. After Evan Morrow (Brady Morrow) is cut by the team, his mother Alex (Lauren Graham) enlists Bombay to coach a new team called the Don’t Bothers. The rest of the main cast includes Maxwell Simkins, Swayam Bhatia, Julee Cerda, Luke Islam, Bella Higginbotham, Taegan Burns, Kiever O’Reilly, and De’Jon Watts. Graham and Noon are both expected toreturn for Season 2.

The original Mighty Ducks moves were released between 1992 and 1996, with Steven Brill writing the original film. Bombay was introduced as a Minneapolis attorney who is sentenced to 500 hours of community service after a drunk driving arrest. He agrees to coach an underdog youth hockey team. Brill also serves as an executive producer on Game Changers, and developed the show with Cathy Yuspa and Josh Goldsmith.