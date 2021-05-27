'The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers': Sofi and Evan Argue in Season Finale Exclusive Clip

✖

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers season finale will be available on Disney+ this Friday, and the Don't Bothers have a problem. In an exclusive clip obtained by PopCulture.com, the hockey team has a players-only meeting, and Evan (Brady Noon) is seen arguing with Sofi (Swayam Bhatia). Evan doesn't want Sofi to play in the state tournament due to a knee injury. However, Sofi wants to play because if she doesn't; the team will have to forfeit. At the end of the clip, Sofi is seen announcing to the team that she's playing.

The Don't Bothers have come a long way from where they were at the start of the year. Thanks to the guidance of Evan's mother Alex (Lauren Graham) and legendary coach Gordon Bombay (Emilio Estevez), the group of underdogs have a chance to win the state title in Minnesota. However, one team stands in their way, the Ducks, which is Evan and Sofi's former team. Bombay was also the coach of the Ducks, which was featured in The Mighty Ducks films in the 1990s.

In an interview with Collider back in April, Graham talked about watching the original Mighty Ducks films. "I think the first one was out in ‘92 or ‘93, and I had just gotten out of acting school and I had at least four jobs in New York City," she said. "I wasn’t spending a lot of time going to the movies, so I might’ve seen them a little bit later. But then, in thinking about this, it was really fun to go back and watch them. Not only are the movies really fun and well-made, but it just takes me back to that time and into the tone of that kind of Disney movie, where it takes the kids really seriously. It’s not pandering to them and it’s not overly saccharine, and Emilio is just such a star. That’s what we hope to connect to, to bring that franchise into today’s world, but keep the classic sports movie feel of those movies."

Estevez was the star of all three movies and is an executive producer of the Disney+ series. When talking to Entertainment Weekly about walking on The Might Ducks: Game Changers set for the first time, he said: "I really walked away from everything mainstream and focused on independent films and passion projects. So this is pretty interesting to come back into something that is decidedly mainstream — it feels like I'm coming back to planet Earth after being on Mars for a while."