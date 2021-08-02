'Mighty Ducks: Game Changers' Season 2 Is Officially Happening

✖

A second season of The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers is officially happening. On Monday, Disney+ announced the hockey series is returning for Season 2. As mentioned by TVLine, series creator Steve Brill and showrunners Cathy Yuspa and Josh Goldsmith will all return to executive produce the new season, and production is set to begin in early 2022.

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers stars Emilio Estevez and Lauren Graham. The series focuses on a hockey team called the Don't Bothers looking to take down the Ducks, who are now the most powerful junior hockey squad in the state of Minnesota. The Don't Bothers was started by Alex Morrow (Graham) as her son Evan (Brady Noon) was cut from the Ducks. Evan is able to recruit players who are not considered to be Ducks material, and the team practices and plays games at the Ice Palace, which is owned by the legendary Gordon Bombay (Estevez).

At the end of Season 1, the Don't Bothers beat the Ducks in an unsanctioned game after the state playoffs. The Don't Bothers are now called the Ducks and go into next season as one of the favorites to win state. Bill recently talked about bringing in Joshua Jackson and Kenan Thompson back for Season 2 as they were featured in The Mighty Ducks movies.

“Josh and I … were in talks four years ago to do this show together, and then it wasn’t possible for him to even be in talks for the episodes that I did,” Brill previously told TVLine. “For Season 2, I’d love to re-engage and explore that concept again, depending on his schedule… The question is, can he do a whole season? That’s a big commitment, and he’s always on another show. I really want to be able to write him a great role and a great arc in a season.”

Brill also spoke to ComicBook.com and teased what to expect in Season 2. "I didn't want to end it on a cliffhanger. I don't know how to do that, I don't think it's fair," Brill said. "I think you've really got to tie everything up and then to start the second season, we've got to undo everything and start over with new energy and maybe some new characters, maybe new venues. That's the way I look at it. So that's thinking of it like Mighty Ducks was one movie, Mighty Ducks 2 was a whole new thing, a sequel."