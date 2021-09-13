‘Cops’ Gets New Home After 2020 Cancellation

Fans of the iconic reality TV show Cops will be happy to hear that it has landed a new home after being canceled in 2020. The Los Angeles Times reports that Fox Nation, the exclusive streaming service of Fox Nation, has picked up Cops for Season 33, which will consist of 33 episodes. Additionally, the streamer will also launch 15 episodes from Season 32, which initially began airing on Paramount Network.

Four episodes of Cops Season 33 will debut on Fox Nation on Friday, Oct. 1. The subsequent episodes will launch weekly following the premiere. “[Cops is] very acceptable to our audience who are cops and first responders and people from the military,” Fox Nation president Jason Klarman told the L.A. Times. “I think they are big fans of the show and they miss the show. Putting it on a streaming subscription service isn’t making it available to everyone but it will be there for the people who desire it the most.”

As part of the COPS launch, FOX Nation will offer all first responders, including police officers, firefighters, emergency medical technicians and paramedics (EMS personnel), a one-year free subscription to the service beginning on Monday, September 13th. FOX Nation will also donate $5 to Answer the Call on behalf of each new subscriber with a maximum donation of $50,000 during the week of September 13-20. Answer The Call is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that provides financial support to the families of New York City first responders killed in the line of duty.

Back in June 2020, Paramount Network pulled Cops from its schedule, following the mass civil unrest and police brutality protests that were sparked by the death of George Floyd. “Cops is not on the Paramount Network and we don’t have any current or future plans for it to return,” a spokesperson stated at the time. Notably, Cops was not the only show affected, as A&E pulled its popular series Live PD as well.

A&E stated that the decision to pull Live PD was both “out of respect for the families of George Floyd and others who have lost their lives.” It was also made “in consideration for the safety of all involved.” The network added the decision was made “in consultation with the departments” that are featured on the series. Cops eventually resumed production to satisfy contract agreements in international territories, but Live PD has yet to return.