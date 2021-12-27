‘Duck Dynasty’ Star Welcomes Baby No. 2

Rebecca Robertson is officially a mom of two! The Duck Dynasty star shared the exciting news over the weekend that she and her husband John Reed Loflin recently welcomed their second child, a baby girl named Holland Lo Loflin. The bundle of joy joins the couple’s oldest child, son Zane Israel Loflin, who they welcomed in January 2019.

Robertson shared news of her little one’s birth on Instagram on Saturday, officially introducing little Holland to her followers. Sharing a gallery of images of the little one, as well as an adorable video of Holland sound asleep, she wrote, “hi world, Meet Holland Lo Loflin. Our little Christmas miracle.” While Robertson didn’t reveal many details in her post, she told Us Weekly that little Holland was born on Christmas Eve and ticked in on the scale at “exactly 7 lbs. She is the most precious Christmas gift!!”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Just a day after sharing the birth announcement, the Duck Dynasty star returned to the social media platform to share even more images documenting their first days as a family of four. Starting the gallery off with their first complete Christmas family photo, Robertson went on to share a few snapshots of the moments just following Holland’s birth, with one image showing the youngster swaddled in a hospital blanket as another captured the tender moment of Robertson bonding with her newborn. A separate image showed the proud parents all smiles as they held their daughter, with the final image showing little Zane adorably bonding with his sister.

“We didn’t have our typical family photo in matching pajamas posing by the Christmas tree. But we’ve had the most wonderful, whirlwind of a Christmas, to say the least. We are so grateful beyond measure as we received the most precious Christmas gift this year!” Robertson shared. “Our baby girl ‘surprised’ us on Christmas Eve. I will share the story more soon, but for now, i will just be soaking up all the newborn smells and the sweetness of our complete family of 4.”

Robertson, who was welcomed into the Robertson family when she was 16 and was a foreign exchange student, and Loflin tied the knot in 2016. They welcomed their son in 2019. The couple announced in July that they were expecting their second child, with Robertson revealing in the emotional post that their little one was a “rainbow baby” as she opened up about their “humbling journey” to expanding their family.