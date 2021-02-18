Donald Glover and Malia Obama Working on Beyoncé-Inspired TV Show From 'Watchmen' Writer

✖

Donald Glover and Malia Obama are reportedly working on a Beyoncé-inspired TV show from Watchmen writer Janine Nabers. According to The Hollywood Reporter, sources say that Glover recently signed an eight-figure overall deal with Amazon, which the newly proposed series would be part of. The series is said to be titled Hive, a would revolve around the Beyoncé-esque character. Nabers is reported to be the lead scribe, with Obama rumored to have been tapped to join the show's writers room. Notably, THR states that Amazon declined to comment on all aspects of this report.

The reports of Glover's deal come just after it was announced that he and Fleabag actress Phoebe Waller-Bridge will be creating, starring in an update of the Brad Pitt-Angelina Jolie hit film Mr. and Mrs. Smith. Glover and Waller-Bridge will also co-executive produce the project. In addition to all his projects in the works, Glover's deal with Amazon may also include a content channel, which would likely include the media he produces for the service, as well as other curated content. Glover's brother, Stephen — who works with him on the FX series Atlanta — is said to have inked an Amazon deal as well.

Donald Glover is reportedly developing a project for Amazon titled “Hive”. The project revolves around an artistic figure who will be similar to Beyoncé. pic.twitter.com/s4tJ5j3y2j — Pop Tingz (@ThePopTingz) February 18, 2021

THR reports that Glover's Amazon deal will not have a negative impact on Atlanta, which was renewed for two more seasons, 3 and 4, and will begin filming in March. The next two seasons will shoot back-to-back, but no air date has been announced. Atlanta last aired in May 2018, and was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, like many other TV and film productions, and did not make its planned January 2021 Season 3 premiere.

In a previous statement shared by TV Line, FX Networks chairman John Landgraf explained, "One of the things that’s been an unexpected boon from COVID-19 is that writers have had a lot of time to write, so Donald Glover and his intrepid team … have written everything for Season 3 and 4. He then added, "However, the availability [of actors] has been pushed back because of the [pandemic].” Landgraf later stated that he would be checking in with the Atlanta production team in order to determine a "concrete answer" on when cameras could be up and running again.