Tom Hanks Movies: 6 Essential Films You Can Stream Right Now

Since Tom Hanks revealed that he, along with his wife Rita Wilson, tested positive for the coronavirus, his name has been circulating around the headlines over the past few weeks. Hanks has remained optimistic through the whole process as he has provided updates to his followers with each new development in their recovery.

Hanks’ latest report suggests that the two “feel better” while they still remain in quarantine two weeks after their diagnosis. He also noted that self-isolating is the best way to fight the pandemic, explaining simply that by doing so, “you don’t give it to anyone, you don’t get it from anyone.” This comes after they were released from the hospital in Australia, where Hanks was filming an Elvis Presley biopic.

With much concern surrounding Hanks and most of the country going on pause with many people being ordered to shelter in place, streaming services have seen a boom. Many shows, such as The Tiger King on Netflix, have seen a viral takeoff due to the extra eyes scanning through these platforms with more and more people working from home.

As such, the catalog for movies featuring Hanks is aplenty across Netflix, Disney+ and Hulu. Here’s a list of what films and where viewers can find them across the three services.

‘Toy Story’ 1-4

Disney+ is the home for all four Toy Story movies. Hanks lends his voice to Woody and stars alongside Tim Allen as Buzz Lightyear. The first Toy Story premiered in 1995 and was followed by Toy Story 2 and Toy Story 3 in 1999 and 2010, respectively. Toy Story 4 saw the two stars return for the final film that was released in 2019.

Along with the movies, a variety of shorts featuring Hanks and Allen are also accessible on the streaming platform, including Toy Story of Terror! (2013) and Toy Story That Time Forgot (2014).

‘Philadelphia’ (1993)

Netflix is home to one of Hanks’ more iconic roles. Hanks won an Academy Award for Best Actor for his part as Andrew Beckett, who was a homosexual AIDS patient working at one one of the largest law firms in Philadelphia. The movie is among the first mainstream projects to tackle issues of HIV and homophobia.

Denzel Washington starred alongside Hanks. Bruce Springsteen’s “Streets of Philadelphia” also took home an Academy Award for Best Original Song.

‘Turner and Hooch’ (1989)

Back over on Disney+, Turner and Hooch sees Hanks star alongside a dog. The plot centers on Hanks’ detective character having to adopt Hooch. The two then work side by side in tracking down a killer in a buddy cop comedy.

Mare Winningham and Craig T. Nelson also appear in the film. Disney+ is apparently working on putting out a series starring Josh Peck in a reboot.

‘Splash’ (1984)

Splash is found on Disney+ and was the first movie released by Touchstone Picture which was created by Walt Disney Studios. Hanks and Daryl Hannah star in the romantic comedy. A made-for-television spin-off was produced called Splash, Too four years after the original film’s release. Hanks did not appear in that.

John Candy appears in the movie as Hanks’ on-screen brother.

‘Saving Mr. Banks’ (2013)

In this movie that can be found on Disney+, Hanks stars as the man himself, Walt Disney. The storyline sees Disney attempting to get the film rights for Mary Poppins from Pamela “P.L.” Travers. After much back-and-forth and a reveal in the end, Disney ends up being granted the rights from the author.

Emma Thompson co-stars as Travers with Paul Giamatti and B.J. Novak also appearing the film.

‘Forrest Gump’

Unlike the aforementioned movies, Forrest Gump, along with the likes of Cast Away and Big, can be viewed on Hulu. In these cases, though, each requires a different add-on to watch these three iconic Hanks’ flicks.

For Forrest Gump, users must have a Starz subscription while Cast Away and Big require Cinemax and HBO, respectively. All three of these movies feature some of Hanks’ more well-known roles throughout his illustrious acting career.